Pakistan Paper Products : Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting will be held on 11th May 2023

Co.Secy/PPP/PSX/EOGM/2022-2023

05 April,2023

The Secretary

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

KARACHI.

SUB: INTIMATION TO HOLD EXTRA ORDINARY MEETING ON THURSDAY 11TH MAY,2023 AT 11.00 A.M. FOR THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS.

Dear Sir,

Kindly refer to our earlier letter bearing No. Secy./PPP/PSX/EOGM-Approval/2023 PUCARS dated: March 31, 2023 and PUCARS Post Id. 204962 dated: 31.03.2023 on the subject cited above.

In this regard please be informed that in accordance with the Section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 16.02.2023 has fixed date and time for holding EOGM on Thursday dated May 11, 2023 at 11:00 am for the Shareholders at the Registered Office of the Company at Karachi and authorized Book closure period from 05-05- 2023 to 11-05-2023 (both days inclusive). Moreover, the Board of Directors has fixed the number of Directors for election as seven (07) directors in pursuance of section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017.

You are requested to please inform the members of the Exchange please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

_________________

SAFIA KHURSHID COMPANY SECRETARY

CC: ENFORCEMENT DEPARTMENT SECP - ISLAMABAD