  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Paper Products Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPP   PK0008401017

PAKISTAN PAPER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(PPP)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
41.00 PKR   +2.81%
12:47aPakistan Paper Products : Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting will be held on 11th May 2023
PU
02/16Pakistan Paper Products : Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter Ended 2022-12-31
PU
02/16Pakistan Paper Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Pakistan Paper Products : Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting will be held on 11th May 2023

04/11/2023 | 12:47am EDT
Co.Secy/PPP/PSX/EOGM/2022-2023

05 April,2023

The Secretary

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

KARACHI.

SUB: INTIMATION TO HOLD EXTRA ORDINARY MEETING ON THURSDAY 11TH MAY,2023 AT 11.00 A.M. FOR THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS.

Dear Sir,

Kindly refer to our earlier letter bearing No. Secy./PPP/PSX/EOGM-Approval/2023 PUCARS dated: March 31, 2023 and PUCARS Post Id. 204962 dated: 31.03.2023 on the subject cited above.

In this regard please be informed that in accordance with the Section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 16.02.2023 has fixed date and time for holding EOGM on Thursday dated May 11, 2023 at 11:00 am for the Shareholders at the Registered Office of the Company at Karachi and authorized Book closure period from 05-05- 2023 to 11-05-2023 (both days inclusive). Moreover, the Board of Directors has fixed the number of Directors for election as seven (07) directors in pursuance of section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017.

You are requested to please inform the members of the Exchange please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

_________________

SAFIA KHURSHID COMPANY SECRETARY

CC: ENFORCEMENT DEPARTMENT SECP - ISLAMABAD

Pakistan Paper Products Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 04:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 234 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
Net income 2022 61,7 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net Debt 2022 307 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,94x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 328 M 1,15 M 1,15 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart PAKISTAN PAPER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Paper Products Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abid Sayeed Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Zia Ur Rehman Chief Financial Officer
Abbas Sayeed Non-Executive Chairman
Shoaib Ahmed Khan Independent Director
Aisha Fariel Salahuddin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN PAPER PRODUCTS LIMITED-27.52%1
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.5.64%5 078
SYLVAMO CORPORATION-7.04%1 880
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.29.36%1 847
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-1.61%1 578
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-19.24%1 347
