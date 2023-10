Pakistan Paper Products Limited is a Pakistan-based paper converting company. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of sensitized papers, pro-labels and exercise books. The Company operates through three segments: Exercise books; Pro-labels, and Sensitized papers and others. The Exercise books segment is engaged in the sale of exercise books. The Pro-labels segment is engaged in the sale of pro-labels books. The sensitized papers and others segment is engaged in the sale of sensitized papers and others. The Company offers various products, which include Self Adhesive Labels, Exercise Books, Ammonia Sensitized Paper and Photocopy Paper & Plotter Paper. It offers pro labels-self-adhesive labels in roll form. It also offers journals, registers, writing pads and college note books, among others.

Sector Paper Products