Our reference: PPL/CS/PSX-0135

Your reference:

Date: 5th September 2023

Mr. Syed Ahmad Abbas

Chief Listing Officer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Re: Appointment of a Director - Mr. Momin Agha

Pursuant to Rule 5.6.1(a) of the Stock Exchange Rules, we would like to inform that Mr. Momin Agha, Additional Secretary (Incharge), Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Government of Pakistan has been appointed as a director of the Company to fill the casual vacancy created by the resignation of Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Mahmood.

Yours truly,

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

Copy: Executive Director/HOD, Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division, SECP, Islamabad.

