Pakistan Petroleum Limited is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The Company's exploration and production portfolio is spread across Pakistan with international presence in the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and Yemen. The Company's portfolio, together with its subsidiaries and associate, consists of about 44 exploratory blocks, out of 27 are operated (including one offshore block in Pakistan, Block-8 in Iraq being operated by PPL Asia E&P B.V (PPL Asia) and offshore Block-5 in Abu Dhabi, being operated by Pakistan International Oil Limited (PIOL)), and remaining 17, including one onshore block in Yemen, are partner operated. Its assets include Gambat South block, Kharan and Kharan East blocks, Dhok Sultan-2 well, Latif Block, and Ziarat Block, among others. Its producing fields include Sui, Kandhkot, Adhi, and Dhok Sultan, among others. It also holds mineral rights in Balochistan through Bolan Mining Enterprises (BME).