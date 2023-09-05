Our reference: PPL/CS/PSX-0136
Your reference:
Date: 5th September 2023
Mr. Syed Ahmad Abbas
Chief Listing Officer
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir,
Re: Appointment of a Director - Mr. Shakeel Qadir Khan
Pursuant to Rule 5.6.1(a) of the Stock Exchange Rules, we would like to inform that Mr. Shakeel Qadir Khan, Chief Secretary, Government of Baluchistan has been appointed as a director of the Company to fill the casual vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Abdul Aziz Uqaili.
Yours truly,
Ali Jaffar
Company Secretary
Copy: Executive Director/HOD, Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division, SECP, Islamabad.
An ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & ISO 45001 certified company
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pakistan Petroleum Limited published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 05:27:01 UTC.