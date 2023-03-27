Pakistan Petroleum : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend

P.I.D.C House, Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road, P.O Box 3942 , Karachi·75530, Pakistan
Tel: 92·21·35681391·95, 35683853·57, 35657730·39
PPL
UAN: 92·21·111·568·568
Fax: 92·21·35680005 & 35682125
Pakistan Petroleum Limited
Website: www.ppl.com.pk
Our reference : CS/PPUPSX·0052
You r reference :
Date: 27th March 2023
Ms . Asmaa Saleem Malik
Chief Listing Officer
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi
Dear Madam ,
Re: Credit of Interim Cash Dividend for the Year Ending 30th June 2023
The Company has credited 10% interim cash dividend on Ordinary and Convertible Preference Shares for the year ending 30th June 2023 to the bank accounts of the entitled shareholders today, 27th March 2023.
Pursuant to Rule 5.6.9 of the Stock Exchange Rules , a copy of the notice to be published in the newspapers on 28th March 2023 in respect of the aforesaid credit of dividend is enclosed.
Yours truly,
A ~~
Company Secretary
Enclosed : As above.
PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED
CREDIT OF INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND 2022-23
Interim cash dividend @ 10% on Ordinary and Convertible Preference Shares for the year ending 30th June 2023 has been credited to the bank accounts of the shareholders, except those who have not furnished correct or complete bank account details to the Company or the Central Depository Company Limited, as the case may be.
Shareholders who have not received the dividend may visit the Company's Share Registrar, Messrs. FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited at 8-F, adjacent to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, or email them at info.shares@famco.com.pk,or call them on: +92 (0)21 3438 0101-5 or +92 (0)21 34384621-3.
Dividend of shareholders who did not furnish their International Bank Account Number (IBAN) has been withheld by the Company in accordance with the applicable law. Claims in respect of withheld dividends may be filed with the Central Depository Company Limited or concerned participants by shareholders who hold shares in CDS, and with Company's Share Registrar by shareholders who hold share certificates. The IBAN of the shareholders must be mentioned at the time of filing a claim.
Ali Jaffar
Company Secretary
Karachi
28th March 2023