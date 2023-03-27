Pakistan Petroleum : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend

P.I.D.C House, Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road, P.O Box 3942 , Karachi·75530, Pakistan

Tel: 92·21·35681391·95, 35683853·57, 35657730·39 PPL UAN: 92·21·111·568·568 Fax: 92·21·35680005 & 35682125 Pakistan Petroleum Limited Website: www.ppl.com.pk Our reference : CS/PPUPSX·0052 You r reference : Date: 27th March 2023 Ms . Asmaa Saleem Malik Chief Listing Officer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Dear Madam ,

Re: Credit of Interim Cash Dividend for the Year Ending 30th June 2023

The Company has credited 10% interim cash dividend on Ordinary and Convertible Preference Shares for the year ending 30th June 2023 to the bank accounts of the entitled shareholders today, 27th March 2023.

Pursuant to Rule 5.6.9 of the Stock Exchange Rules , a copy of the notice to be published in the newspapers on 28th March 2023 in respect of the aforesaid credit of dividend is enclosed.

Yours truly,

A ~~

Company Secretary

Enclosed : As above.

PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED

CREDIT OF INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND 2022-23

Interim cash dividend @ 10% on Ordinary and Convertible Preference Shares for the year ending 30th June 2023 has been credited to the bank accounts of the shareholders, except those who have not furnished correct or complete bank account details to the Company or the Central Depository Company Limited, as the case may be.

Shareholders who have not received the dividend may visit the Company's Share Registrar, Messrs. FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited at 8-F, adjacent to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, or email them at info.shares@famco.com.pk,or call them on: +92 (0)21 3438 0101-5 or +92 (0)21 34384621-3.

Dividend of shareholders who did not furnish their International Bank Account Number (IBAN) has been withheld by the Company in accordance with the applicable law. Claims in respect of withheld dividends may be filed with the Central Depository Company Limited or concerned participants by shareholders who hold shares in CDS, and with Company's Share Registrar by shareholders who hold share certificates. The IBAN of the shareholders must be mentioned at the time of filing a claim.

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

Karachi

28th March 2023