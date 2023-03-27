Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   PK0081801018

PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED

(PPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
66.27 PKR   -3.04%
01:48aPakistan Petroleum : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend
PU
03/10PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/01Pakistan Petroleum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan Petroleum : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend

03/27/2023 | 01:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

P.I.D.C House, Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road, P.O Box 3942 , Karachi·75530, Pakistan

Tel: 92·21·35681391·95, 35683853·57, 35657730·39

PPL

UAN: 92·21·111·568·568

Fax: 92·21·35680005 & 35682125

Pakistan Petroleum Limited

Website: www.ppl.com.pk

Our reference : CS/PPUPSX·0052

You r reference :

Date: 27th March 2023

Ms . Asmaa Saleem Malik

Chief Listing Officer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Dear Madam ,

Re: Credit of Interim Cash Dividend for the Year Ending 30th June 2023

The Company has credited 10% interim cash dividend on Ordinary and Convertible Preference Shares for the year ending 30th June 2023 to the bank accounts of the entitled shareholders today, 27th March 2023.

Pursuant to Rule 5.6.9 of the Stock Exchange Rules , a copy of the notice to be published in the newspapers on 28th March 2023 in respect of the aforesaid credit of dividend is enclosed.

Yours truly,

A ~~

Company Secretary

Enclosed : As above.

An ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certified company

PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED

CREDIT OF INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND 2022-23

Interim cash dividend @ 10% on Ordinary and Convertible Preference Shares for the year ending 30th June 2023 has been credited to the bank accounts of the shareholders, except those who have not furnished correct or complete bank account details to the Company or the Central Depository Company Limited, as the case may be.

Shareholders who have not received the dividend may visit the Company's Share Registrar, Messrs. FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited at 8-F, adjacent to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, or email them at info.shares@famco.com.pk,or call them on: +92 (0)21 3438 0101-5 or +92 (0)21 34384621-3.

Dividend of shareholders who did not furnish their International Bank Account Number (IBAN) has been withheld by the Company in accordance with the applicable law. Claims in respect of withheld dividends may be filed with the Central Depository Company Limited or concerned participants by shareholders who hold shares in CDS, and with Company's Share Registrar by shareholders who hold share certificates. The IBAN of the shareholders must be mentioned at the time of filing a claim.

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

Karachi

28th March 2023

Disclaimer

Pakistan Petroleum Limited published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 05:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED
01:48aPakistan Petroleum : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend
PU
03/10PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim divi..
FA
03/01Pakistan Petroleum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
02/27Pakistan Petroleum : Declaration of Interim Cash Dividend 2022-23
PU
02/27Pakistan Petroleum : Financial Results for the Period Ended 31 December 2022
PU
02/08Pakistani minister says fuel supplies adequate, warns against hoarding
RE
2022Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX:ABX), Pakistan Petroleum Lim..
CI
2022Pakistan Petroleum Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Pakistan Petroleum : Appointment of a Director Capt. Retd. Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem
PU
2022Pakistan Petroleum : Material Information - Signing of Definitive Agreements - Reko Diq Pr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 266 B 938 M 938 M
Net income 2023 95 631 M 338 M 338 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,09x
Yield 2023 4,78%
Capitalization 176 B 623 M 623 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 570
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 64,81 PKR
Average target price 131,05 PKR
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imran Abbasy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Khalid Rehman Senior Manager-Finance
Shahab Rizvi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mian Imtiazuddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Abid Sattar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED-2.74%623
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.05%297 556
CONOCOPHILLIPS-19.13%116 308
CNOOC LIMITED13.63%68 717
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-18.55%61 999
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.10%56 439
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer