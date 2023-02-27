Pakistan Petroleum : Declaration of Interim Cash Dividend 2022-23

The notice will be published in the daily "Dawn" and "Jang" newspapers on Tuesday, 28th February 2023.

Pursuant to Rule 5.6.9 of the Rules of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, we enclose a notice of interim dividend for the financial year ending 30th June 2023 and book closure approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27th February 2023.

PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED

NOTICE OF INTERIM DIVIDEND 2022-23 AND BOOK CLOSURE

The Board of Directors of Pakistan Petroleum Limited at its meeting held on Monday, 27th February 2023 has declared an interim cash dividend of Rs.

1.00 per share (10%) on Ordinary Shares and Rs. 1.00 per share (10%) on Convertible Preference Shares for the year ending 30th June 2023. The interim dividend will be paid to those members whose names appear in the register of members of the Company as at the close of business on Monday, 13th March 2023.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 14th March 2023 to Thursday, 16th March 2023 (both days inclusive).

1. Tax Implications on Dividends:

Tax Rates

Withholding tax on dividend is as follows:

Pursuant to applicable law, 15% withholding tax for filers of income tax returns and 30% withholding tax for non-filers is applicable.

A 'filer' is defined by applicable law as a taxpayer whose name appears in the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) periodically issued by the FBR and a 'non-filer' is a person other than a filer.

The ATL may be viewed on the FBR's website: http://fbr.gov.pk. The Company will ascertain the tax status of members as at the first day of book closure and will deduct withholding tax accordingly.

Corporate members who hold CDC accounts should provide their National Tax Number (NTN) to the concerned participants. Members who hold share certificates should provide a copy of the NTN certificate to the Company's Share Registrar: Messrs. FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited (Share Registrar) at 8-F, Adjacent to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi. Name of the Company and folio numbers of shares held should be clearly mentioned.

Tax on Joint Shareholding

Tax will be deducted in proportion to shareholding in joint names or joint accounts. Holders will be treated individually as filers or non-filers in accordance with their tax status.

