Pakistan Petroleum : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Our reference: CS/PPL/PSX-0105
Your reference:
Date: 26th May 2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Attention: Ms. Asma Saleem Malik
Deputy General Manager
Listing Department
Dear Madam,
Re: Transactions Carried out in the Shares of the Company by 'Executives'
Pursuant to Rule 5.6.4 of your Rules, we give hereunder the details of a transaction carried out in the shares of the Company by Mr. Tariq Hussain, who is an 'Executive' of the Company:
Price
|
Form of Share
|
Number
Certificate
S.
Name of
Date of
Nature of
per
of
(Whether physical
No.
Executive
Transaction
Transaction
Share
Shares
or electronic
(Rs.)
within the CDS)
1
Tariq Hussain
25-05-2022
Purchase
65.50
2,000
electronic
Yours truly,
Ali Jaffar
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Pakistan Petroleum Limited published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 08:24:22 UTC.