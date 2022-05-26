Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   PK0081801018

PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED

(PPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
65.67 PKR   -1.66%
04:25aPAKISTAN PETROLEUM : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
04/20PAKISTAN PETROLEUM : Board Meeting Rescheduled
PU
04/18PAKISTAN PETROLEUM : Board Meeting and Closed Period
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan Petroleum : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

05/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
Our reference: CS/PPL/PSX-0105

Your reference:

Date: 26th May 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Attention: Ms. Asma Saleem Malik

Deputy General Manager

Listing Department

Dear Madam,

Re: Transactions Carried out in the Shares of the Company by 'Executives'

Pursuant to Rule 5.6.4 of your Rules, we give hereunder the details of a transaction carried out in the shares of the Company by Mr. Tariq Hussain, who is an 'Executive' of the Company:

Price

Form of Share

Number

Certificate

S.

Name of

Date of

Nature of

per

of

(Whether physical

No.

Executive

Transaction

Transaction

Share

Shares

or electronic

(Rs.)

within the CDS)

1

Tariq Hussain

25-05-2022

Purchase

65.50

2,000

electronic

Yours truly,

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Pakistan Petroleum Limited published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 08:24:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
