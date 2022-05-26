Pakistan Petroleum : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Our reference: CS/PPL/PSX-0105 Your reference: Date: 26th May 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Attention: Ms. Asma Saleem Malik

Deputy General Manager

Listing Department

Dear Madam,

Re: Transactions Carried out in the Shares of the Company by 'Executives'

Pursuant to Rule 5.6.4 of your Rules, we give hereunder the details of a transaction carried out in the shares of the Company by Mr. Tariq Hussain, who is an 'Executive' of the Company:

Price Form of Share Number Certificate S. Name of Date of Nature of per of (Whether physical No. Executive Transaction Transaction Share Shares or electronic (Rs.) within the CDS) 1 Tariq Hussain 25-05-2022 Purchase 65.50 2,000 electronic

Yours truly,

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary