Pakistan Petroleum : Financial Results for the Period Ended 31 December 2022

Ms. Asmaa Saleem Malik

Chief Listing Officer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Madam,

Re: Financial Results for the Half Year Ended 31st December 2022

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the half year ended 31st December 2022. The unconsolidated and consolidated interim statements of profit or loss for the period are enclosed.

The Board of Directors approved an interim cash dividend for the year ending 30th June 2023 of Rs. 1.00 per share (10%) on Ordinary Shares and Rs. 1.00 per share (10%) on Convertible Preference Shares. The dividend will be distributed to those members whose names appear in the register of members of the Company as at the close of business on 13th March 2023.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 14th March 2023 to Thursday, 16th March 2023 (both days inclusive). Those shares in respect of which transfer applications are received by the Share Registrar of the Company up to the close of business on 13th March 2023 shall be included in the distribution of dividend.

We will submit the half year's financial statements shortly.

Yours truly,

_____________

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary