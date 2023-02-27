Advanced search
    PPL   PK0081801018

PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED

(PPL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
66.64 PKR   -1.75%
02:21aPakistan Petroleum : Financial Results for the Period Ended 31 December 2022
PU
02/08Pakistani minister says fuel supplies adequate, warns against hoarding
RE
2022Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX:ABX), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (KASE:PPL), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (KASE:OGDC) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited completed the acquisition of 37.5% stake in Reko Diq Project in Balochistan from Antofagasta plc (LSE:..
CI
Pakistan Petroleum : Financial Results for the Period Ended 31 December 2022

02/27/2023 | 02:21am EST
Our reference: PPL/CS/PSX-0032

Your reference:

Date: 27th February 2023

Ms. Asmaa Saleem Malik

Chief Listing Officer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Madam,

Re: Financial Results for the Half Year Ended 31st December 2022

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the half year ended 31st December 2022. The unconsolidated and consolidated interim statements of profit or loss for the period are enclosed.

The Board of Directors approved an interim cash dividend for the year ending 30th June 2023 of Rs. 1.00 per share (10%) on Ordinary Shares and Rs. 1.00 per share (10%) on Convertible Preference Shares. The dividend will be distributed to those members whose names appear in the register of members of the Company as at the close of business on 13th March 2023.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 14th March 2023 to Thursday, 16th March 2023 (both days inclusive). Those shares in respect of which transfer applications are received by the Share Registrar of the Company up to the close of business on 13th March 2023 shall be included in the distribution of dividend.

We will submit the half year's financial statements shortly.

Yours truly,

_____________

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

Enclosures: As above.

Disclaimer

Pakistan Petroleum Limited published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 07:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 266 B 1 016 M 1 016 M
Net income 2023 95 631 M 366 M 366 M
Net cash 2023 159 B 607 M 607 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,16x
Yield 2023 4,65%
Capitalization 181 B 693 M 693 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 570
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 66,64 PKR
Average target price 131,19 PKR
Spread / Average Target 96,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imran Abbasy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Khalid Rehman Senior Manager-Finance
Shahab Rizvi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mian Imtiazuddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Abid Sattar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED-2.20%693
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.52%309 663
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.81%128 276
CNOOC LIMITED14.03%68 968
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.78%67 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.39%62 587