Pursuant to Rule 5.6.9 of the Stock Exchange Rules, a copy of the notice to be published in the newspapers on 31st December 2023 in respect of transfer of Share Registrar Service of the Company, is enclosed.

PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED

NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF SHARE REGISTRAR SERVICES

This is to inform you that the Company's Share Registrar Services have been transferred from "FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited" to "FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Limited" which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited, with effect from 1st January 2024. This is due to an organizational restructuring by FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited.

The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged, which are as follows:

Address:

8-F, Near Hotel Faran , Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi. Tel: 34380101-5,34384621-3

Email:info.shares@famcosrs.com

Website:www.famcosrs.com

Public Dealing Timings: Monday to Thursday : 9:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm Friday : 9:00 am to 11 :30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm Lunch & Prayer Break : 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. (Friday 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm) Saturday & Sunday : Closed

Shareholders are requested to contact the above Share Registrar for all matters related to share registration services.

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

Karachi

31st December 2023