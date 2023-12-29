Our reference: PPL/CS/PSX-0217

Your reference:

Date: 29th December 2023

Mr. Syed Ahmad Abbas

Chief Listing Officer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Re: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - TRANSFER OF SHARE REGISTRAR

SERVICES

Pursuant to Rule 5.6.9 of the Stock Exchange Rules, a copy of the notice to be published in the newspapers on 31st December 2023 in respect of transfer of Share Registrar Service of the Company, is enclosed.

Yours truly,

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

Enclosure: As above.

An ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & ISO 45001 certified company

PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED

NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF SHARE REGISTRAR SERVICES

This is to inform you that the Company's Share Registrar Services have been transferred from "FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited" to "FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Limited" which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited, with effect from 1st January 2024. This is due to an organizational restructuring by FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited.

The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged, which are as follows:

Address:

8-F, Near Hotel Faran , Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi. Tel: 34380101-5,34384621-3

Email:info.shares@famcosrs.com

Website:www.famcosrs.com

Public Dealing Timings:

Monday to Thursday

: 9:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Friday

: 9:00 am to 11 :30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Lunch & Prayer Break

:

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. (Friday 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm)

Saturday & Sunday

:

Closed

Shareholders are requested to contact the above Share Registrar for all matters related to share registration services.

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

Karachi

31st December 2023

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Pakistan Petroleum Limited published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 05:07:39 UTC.