Our reference: PPL/CS/PSX-0217
Your reference:
Date: 29th December 2023
Mr. Syed Ahmad Abbas
Chief Listing Officer
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir,
Re: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - TRANSFER OF SHARE REGISTRAR
SERVICES
Pursuant to Rule 5.6.9 of the Stock Exchange Rules, a copy of the notice to be published in the newspapers on 31st December 2023 in respect of transfer of Share Registrar Service of the Company, is enclosed.
Yours truly,
Ali Jaffar
Company Secretary
Enclosure: As above.
PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED
NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF SHARE REGISTRAR SERVICES
This is to inform you that the Company's Share Registrar Services have been transferred from "FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited" to "FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Limited" which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited, with effect from 1st January 2024. This is due to an organizational restructuring by FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited.
The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged, which are as follows:
Address:
8-F, Near Hotel Faran , Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi. Tel: 34380101-5,34384621-3
Email:info.shares@famcosrs.com
Website:www.famcosrs.com
Public Dealing Timings:
Monday to Thursday
: 9:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Friday
: 9:00 am to 11 :30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Lunch & Prayer Break
:
1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. (Friday 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm)
Saturday & Sunday
:
Closed
Shareholders are requested to contact the above Share Registrar for all matters related to share registration services.
Ali Jaffar
Company Secretary
Karachi
31st December 2023
