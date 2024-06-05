Pakistan Petroleum Limited

FINAL NOTICE - UNCLAIMED SHARES AND DIVIDENDS

It is notified for information of the shareholders of the Company that details of shares and dividends unclaimed for more than three years from their date of issue or distribution, have been uploaded on the Company's website: www.ppl.com.pk

Notices for submission of claims in respect of unclaimed shares and dividends were dispatched to the shareholders at their respective registered addresses on 7th March 2024.

Final notice is now being given hereby that any claims for unclaimed shares and dividends should be lodged with the Company within ninety days of this notice whereafter any unclaimed shares are to be delivered by the Company to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the amounts of any unclaimed dividends deposited to the credit of the Federal Government in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2017.

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

6th June 2024