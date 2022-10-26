Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   PK0081801018

PAKISTAN PETROLEUM LIMITED

(PPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
56.17 PKR   -0.92%
06:28aPakistan Petroleum : Resolutions passed and adopted at AGM 2022
PU
10/21Pakistan Petroleum Limited Announces Director Changes
CI
10/21Pakistan Petroleum : Appointment of a Director Capt. Retd. Muhammad Mahmood
PU
Pakistan Petroleum : Resolutions passed and adopted at AGM 2022

10/26/2022 | 06:28am EDT
Our reference: CS/PPL/PSX-0196

Your reference:

Date: 26th October 2022

Ms. Asmaa Saleem Malik

Chief Listing Officer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Madam,

Re: Resolutions Passed at the Annual General Meeting 2022

Pursuant to Rule 5.6.9 (b) of PSX Rules, we enclose a certified copy of the resolutions passed unanimously at the 71st Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

Yours truly,

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

Enclosure: As above.

Page 1 of 2

Pakistan Petroleum Limited

26th October 2022

RESOLUTIONS UNANIMOUSLY PASSED

AT THE 71ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26TH OCTOBER 2022

AT 11:00 AM VIA VIDEO LINK

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. Agenda Item 1:

(To receive, consider and adopt the audited unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30th June 2022 together with the

Auditors' reports thereon.)

"RESOLVED THAT the audited unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30th June 2022 together with the Directors' and Auditors' reports thereon, be and hereby are approved and adopted."

2. Agenda Item 2:

(To approve and declare a final cash dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share (5%) on Ordinary Shares and Rs. 0.50 per share (5%) on Convertible Preference Shares for the financial year ended 30th June 2022, recommended by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 20th September 2022.)

"RESOLVED THAT a final cash dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share (5%) on Ordinary Shares and Rs. 0.50 per share (5%) on Convertible Preference Shares for the financial year ended 30th June 2022, be and hereby is approved."

3. Agenda Item 3:

(To appoint auditors of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 and to fix their remuneration.)

"RESOLVED THAT Messrs. KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. be and hereby are appointed auditors of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 at a fee of Rs 8.295 million to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company."

CERTIFIED TRUE COPY

The foregoing resolutions were passed at the 71st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th October 2022.

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Pakistan Petroleum Limited published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 10:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
