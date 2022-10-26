Pakistan Petroleum : Resolutions passed and adopted at AGM 2022

Pursuant to Rule 5.6.9 (b) of PSX Rules, we enclose a certified copy of the resolutions passed unanimously at the 71st Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited

26th October 2022

RESOLUTIONS UNANIMOUSLY PASSED

AT THE 71ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26TH OCTOBER 2022

AT 11:00 AM VIA VIDEO LINK

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. Agenda Item 1:

(To receive, consider and adopt the audited unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30th June 2022 together with the

Auditors' reports thereon.)

"RESOLVED THAT the audited unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30th June 2022 together with the Directors' and Auditors' reports thereon, be and hereby are approved and adopted."

2. Agenda Item 2:

(To approve and declare a final cash dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share (5%) on Ordinary Shares and Rs. 0.50 per share (5%) on Convertible Preference Shares for the financial year ended 30th June 2022, recommended by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 20th September 2022.)

"RESOLVED THAT a final cash dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share (5%) on Ordinary Shares and Rs. 0.50 per share (5%) on Convertible Preference Shares for the financial year ended 30th June 2022, be and hereby is approved."

3. Agenda Item 3:

(To appoint auditors of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 and to fix their remuneration.)

"RESOLVED THAT Messrs. KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. be and hereby are appointed auditors of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 at a fee of Rs 8.295 million to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company."

The foregoing resolutions were passed at the 71st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th October 2022.

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

