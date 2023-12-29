Our reference: PPL/CS/PSX-0216
Your reference:
Date: 29th December 2023
Mr. Syed Ahmad Abbas
Chief Listing Officer
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir,
Re: TRANSFER OF SHARES REGISTRAR / TRANSFER AGENT SERVICES
This is to inform you that the Company's Share Registrar Services have been transferred from "FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited" to "FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Limited" which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited, with effect from 1st January 2024. This is due to an organizational restructuring by FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited.
The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged, which are as follows:
Address:
8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi. Tel: 34380101-5,34384621-3
Email: info.shares@famcosrs.com
Website: www.famcosrs.com
Public Dealing Timings:
Monday to Thursday
:
9:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Friday
:
9:00 am to 11 :30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Lunch & Prayer Break
:
1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. (Friday 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm)
Saturday & Sunday
:
Closed
Shareholders are requested to contact the above Shares Registrar for all matters related to share registration services.
You may please inform the TRE certificate-holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours truly,
Ali Jaffar
Company Secretary
Copy: Executive Director/HOD, Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division, SECP, Islamabad.
An ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & ISO 45001 certified company
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pakistan Petroleum Limited published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 05:01:39 UTC.