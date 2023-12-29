Mr. Syed Ahmad Abbas

Chief Listing Officer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Re: TRANSFER OF SHARES REGISTRAR / TRANSFER AGENT SERVICES

This is to inform you that the Company's Share Registrar Services have been transferred from "FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited" to "FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Limited" which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited, with effect from 1st January 2024. This is due to an organizational restructuring by FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited.

The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged, which are as follows:

Address:

8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi. Tel: 34380101-5,34384621-3

Email: info.shares@famcosrs.com

Website: www.famcosrs.com

Public Dealing Timings: Monday to Thursday : 9:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm Friday : 9:00 am to 11 :30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm Lunch & Prayer Break : 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. (Friday 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm) Saturday & Sunday : Closed

Shareholders are requested to contact the above Shares Registrar for all matters related to share registration services.

You may please inform the TRE certificate-holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

Ali Jaffar

Company Secretary

Copy: Executive Director/HOD, Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division, SECP, Islamabad.

An ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & ISO 45001 certified company