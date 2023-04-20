Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Refinery Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRL   PK0004701014

PAKISTAN REFINERY LIMITED

(PRL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-18
12.55 PKR   +2.28%
02:40aExclusive: Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude
RE
02:08aPakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude, says minister
RE
02:08aPakistan refinery limited to initially refine russian…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude

04/20/2023 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude, says minister

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan has placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow, the country's petroleum minister said, with one cargo to dock at Karachi port in May.

The deal will see Pakistan buy crude oil only, not refined fuels, and imports are expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day if the first transaction goes through smoothly, Minister Musadik Malik told Reuters on Wednesday night.

"Our orders are in, we have placed that already," he said.

"Yes it is true that we will be getting only crude, not refined oil," Malik said in response to confirm sources information whether that's correct.

He said Pakistan's Refinery Limited (PRL) will initially refine the Russian crude, with other refineries to be included later after a trial run.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov led a delegation to Islamabad in January to hold talks on the deal, after which he said oil exports to Pakistan could begin after March.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad)

By Asif Shahzad


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.53% 82.32 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
PAKISTAN REFINERY LIMITED 2.28% 12.55 End-of-day quote.-3.24%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.80% 428.861 Real-time Quote.0.91%
WTI -0.58% 78.425 Delayed Quote.0.50%
All news about PAKISTAN REFINERY LIMITED
02:40aExclusive: Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude
RE
02:08aPakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude, says minister
RE
02:08aPakistan refinery limited to initially refine russian…
RE
02/24Pakistan Refinery Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
2022Pakistan Refinery Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Pakistan Refinery : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts for the Period ended September 30, ..
PU
2022Pakistan Refinery Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Septembe..
CI
2022Pakistan Refinery : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2022
PU
2022Pakistan Refinery Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2022Pakistan Refinery Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 191 B 674 M 674 M
Net income 2022 12 573 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
Net cash 2022 4 489 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 907 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 273
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart PAKISTAN REFINERY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Refinery Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAKISTAN REFINERY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zahid Mir Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Imran Ahmad Mirza CFO, Deputy Managing Director-Finance & IT
Tariq Kirmani Director
Abdul Majid General Manager-Technical & Inspection
Asad Hasan Deputy Managing Director-Operations & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN REFINERY LIMITED-3.24%28
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-3.92%16 993
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-12.80%8 721
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-0.46%7 484
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-7.46%6 181
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED6.06%4 343
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer