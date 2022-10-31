Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Pakistan Refinery Limited
  News
  Summary
    PRL   PK0004701014

PAKISTAN REFINERY LIMITED

(PRL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
16.26 PKR   -4.13%
Pakistan Refinery : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts for the Period ended September 30, 2022
PU
Pakistan Refinery Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Pakistan Refinery : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2022
PU
Pakistan Refinery : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts for the Period ended September 30, 2022

10/31/2022
VISION

The Reﬁnery of ﬁrst choice for all

stakeholders.

MISSION

Producing top quality and environmentally sustainable products through safe operations, state of the art technology and premium human resources.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Company Proﬁle / Information

03

Board of Directors

04

Directors' Review

05

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

06

Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and

other Comprehensive Income

07

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity - (Unaudited)

08

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows - (Unaudited)

09

Notes to and Forming Part of the Financial

Statements - (Unaudited)

10

COMPANY PROFILE

PRL is a hydro-skimming reﬁnery incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in May 1960. The Company is engaged in production and sale of petroleum products. The Company is a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO). The shares of the Company are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Reﬁnery is situated in Karachi with designed throughput capacity of 50,000 barrels per day. Major units installed at the Reﬁnery are Crude Distillation Unit, Hydrotreating Unit, Platformer Unit and Isomerisation Unit.

REPORT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

COMPANY INFORMATION

Deputy Managing Director

(Finance & IT) / CFO

Imran Ahmad Mirza

Company Secretary

Shehrzad Aminullah

Auditors & Tax Advisors

KPMG - Taseer Hadi & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisors

Orr Dignam & Co.

Registrar & Share Registration Ofﬁce

FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited.

8-F, near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Bankers

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Bank AL-Habib Limited

Faysal Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

JS Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

MCB Islamic Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Soneri Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited

The Bank of Punjab Limited

United Bank Limited

Registered Ofﬁce

P.O. Box 4612, Korangi Creek Road, Karachi-75190. Tel: (92-21)35122131-40 Fax: (92-21) 35060145, 35091780 info@prl.com.pk

www.prl.com.pk

FIRST QUARTER

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pakistan Refinery Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
