Pakistan Refinery : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts for the Period ended September 30, 2022
10/31/2022 | 06:22am EDT
VISION
The Reﬁnery of ﬁrst choice for all
stakeholders.
MISSION
Producing top quality and environmentally sustainable products through safe operations, state of the art technology and premium human resources.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Company Proﬁle / Information
03
Board of Directors
04
Directors' Review
05
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
06
Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and
other Comprehensive Income
07
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity - (Unaudited)
08
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows - (Unaudited)
09
Notes to and Forming Part of the Financial
Statements - (Unaudited)
10
COMPANY PROFILE
PRL is a hydro-skimming reﬁnery incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in May 1960. The Company is engaged in production and sale of petroleum products. The Company is a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO). The shares of the Company are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
Reﬁnery is situated in Karachi with designed throughput capacity of 50,000 barrels per day. Major units installed at the Reﬁnery are Crude Distillation Unit, Hydrotreating Unit, Platformer Unit and Isomerisation Unit.
REPORT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
COMPANY INFORMATION
Deputy Managing Director
(Finance & IT) / CFO
Imran Ahmad Mirza
Company Secretary
Shehrzad Aminullah
Auditors & Tax Advisors
KPMG - Taseer Hadi & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisors
Orr Dignam & Co.
Registrar & Share Registration Ofﬁce
FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited.
8-F, near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi.
Pakistan Refinery Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:21:04 UTC.