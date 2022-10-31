Pakistan Refinery : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts for the Period ended September 30, 2022

COMPANY PROFILE

PRL is a hydro-skimming reﬁnery incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in May 1960. The Company is engaged in production and sale of petroleum products. The Company is a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO). The shares of the Company are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Reﬁnery is situated in Karachi with designed throughput capacity of 50,000 barrels per day. Major units installed at the Reﬁnery are Crude Distillation Unit, Hydrotreating Unit, Platformer Unit and Isomerisation Unit.