Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAKRI   PK0004101017

PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(PAKRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
6.220 PKR   -2.20%
03:50aPakistan Reinsurance : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 1st Quarter ended March 31, 2023.
PU
04/28Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/27Pakistan Reinsurance : Financial Results for the Quarter ended.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan Reinsurance : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 1st Quarter ended March 31, 2023.

06/01/2023 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited

Corporate Briefing Session

June 8th , 2023

Contents of Corporate Briefing Session

Part 1

A BRIEF INTRODUCTION OF THE COMPANY

Part 2

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR

Part 3

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AT A GLANCE

Part 4

EVALUATING PERFORMANCE ACROSS TIME AND INDUSTRY PEERS

Part 5

MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Part 6

CLOSING AND QUESTION/ANSWER SESSION

https://www.pakre.org.pk

01.

A BRIEF INTRODUCTION OF

THE COMPANY

Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 07:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
03:50aPakistan Reinsurance : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended December 31, 2022 and..
PU
04/28Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
04/27Pakistan Reinsurance : Financial Results for the Quarter ended.
PU
04/07Pakistan Reinsurance : Notice of AGM.
PU
04/07Pakistan Reinsurance : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 2022-12-31.
PU
04/07Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
04/04Pakistan Reinsurance : Financial Results for the year ended
PU
2022Pakistan Reinsurance : Postponement of extra-ordinary general meeting.
PU
2022Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Pakistan Reinsurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended.
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 711 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Net income 2022 2 625 M 9,20 M 9,20 M
Net cash 2022 3 119 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,35x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 5 598 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zarkoon Farmanullah Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Syed Aamir Chief Financial Officer
Mumtaz Ali Rajper Chairman
Muhammad Rafique Head-Information Technology
Bashir Ahmad Head-Compliance & Risk Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-9.33%20
MUNICH RE9.80%49 255
SWISS RE LTD6.34%29 383
HANNOVER RE8.36%25 986
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.5.67%15 257
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.2.63%9 841
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer