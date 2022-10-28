Pakistan Reinsurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended.

PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED - WINDOW RETAKAFUL OPERATION

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED)` FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED SEP 30, 2022

Ninth Months Ended Three Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Note ---------------------------Rupees--------------------------- Participant's Retakaful Fund Revenue account Net contribution revenue 21 702,948,436 478,332,629 274,451,962 194,861,335 Wakala expense 22 (156,584,247) (109,242,903) (55,369,106) (42,666,440) Net underwriting income 546,364,189 369,089,726 219,082,856 152,194,895 Net claims - reported/ settled - IBNR 23 (417,284,489) (219,365,757) (212,704,297) 53,206,777 Charge of contribution deficiency reserve - (30,417,426) - - (Deficit)/Surplus before investment income 129,079,700 119,306,543 6,378,559 205,401,672 Profit on bank deposit 37,577,694 5,001,878 (583,515) 2,891,743 Investment income 7,614,965 4,342,722 674,104 575,294 Less: Modarib's share of investment (11,298,165) (2,336,150) (22,647) (866,759) income and profit on bank deposit 33,894,494 7,008,450 67,942 2,600,278 Taxation (6,726,406) - (1,463,023) - Net Deficit/Surplus 156,247,788 126,314,993 4,983,479 208,001,950 Operator's Retakaful Fund Revenue account Wakala fee income 22 156,584,247 109,242,903 55,369,106 42,666,440 Commission expense 25 (155,146,271) (100,027,972) (54,579,678) (39,572,639) General, administrative and management expenses 26 (10,791,545) (6,042,637) (4,189,158) (1,694,279) (9,353,569) 3,172,294 (3,399,730) 1,399,522 Modarib's share of participant's retakaful investment income and profit on bank deposit 11,298,165 2,336,150 22,647 866,759 Investment income 1,544,471 1,027,468 7,406,817 94,181 Profit on bank deposit 13,748,247 10,092,457 137,526 1,233,815 Profit before taxation 17,237,314 16,628,369 4,167,260 3,594,277 Taxation 24 (4,998,821) (4,439,775) (1,208,506) (961,483) Profit after taxation 12,238,493 12,188,594 2,958,755 2,632,794

The annexed notes 1 to 31 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.