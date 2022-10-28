Pakistan Reinsurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended.
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited
Condensed Interim Statement of Profit and Loss Account (Unaudited)
For the period ended September 30, 2022
Quarter ended 30 Sep
Nine months ended 30 Sep
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
Net insurance premium
20
1,653,393,768
1,521,298,420
5,669,844,412
5,016,156,839
Net Insurance claims
21
(1,388,629,726)
(883,806,031)
(3,836,705,614)
(3,304,164,815)
Net Commission and other acquistion costs
22
(237,563,212)
(207,968,688)
(729,455,160)
(691,181,396)
Premium deficiency reserve expense
-
Insurance claims and acquisition expenses
(1,626,192,938)
(1,091,774,719)
(4,566,160,774)
(3,995,346,211)
Premium deficiency expenses
-
-
-
-
Management Expenses
(184,613,173)
(134,621,659)
(665,886,977)
(538,371,330)
Provision for doubtful debts
-
-
387,702,417
(8,936,130)
Underwriting results
(157,412,343)
294,902,042
825,499,078
473,503,168
Investment income
23
372,622,727
240,056,183
910,457,885
808,281,781
Rental income - net
24
31,267,143
29,409,022
100,243,204
75,779,411
Finance cost
-
-
Other income
129,272,339
64,360,253
319,195,566
82,140,473
Other expenses
(4,479,956)
(1,745,518)
(5,298,793)
(3,919,863)
Results of operating activities
371,269,910
626,981,982
2,150,096,940
1,435,784,970
Finance costs
-
Profit before tax from general operations
371,269,910
626,981,982
2,150,096,940
1,435,784,970
Profit from Window Retakaful Operations
2,958,753
2,632,795
12,238,492
12,188,594
Profit before tax
374,228,663
629,614,777
2,162,335,432
1,447,973,564
Income tax expense
25
(122,169,184)
(241,453,672)
(829,444,002)
(472,833,065)
Deferred tax (income) / expense
-
Profit after tax
252,059,479
388,161,105
1,332,891,430
975,140,499
Earnings (after tax) per share - Rupees
0.28
1.29
1.48
3.25
The annexed notes 1 to 33 form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.
CFO
CEO
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
CHAIRMAN
PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED - WINDOW RETAKAFUL OPERATION
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED)
` FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED SEP 30, 2022
Ninth Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
---------------------------Rupees---------------------------
Participant's Retakaful Fund
Revenue account
Net contribution revenue
21
702,948,436
478,332,629
274,451,962
194,861,335
Wakala expense
22
(156,584,247)
(109,242,903)
(55,369,106)
(42,666,440)
Net underwriting income
546,364,189
369,089,726
219,082,856
152,194,895
Net claims - reported/ settled - IBNR
23
(417,284,489)
(219,365,757)
(212,704,297)
53,206,777
Charge
of contribution
deficiency
reserve
-
(30,417,426)
-
-
(Deficit)/Surplus before investment income
129,079,700
119,306,543
6,378,559
205,401,672
Profit on bank deposit
37,577,694
5,001,878
(583,515)
2,891,743
Investment income
7,614,965
4,342,722
674,104
575,294
Less:
Modarib's share of
investment
(11,298,165)
(2,336,150)
(22,647)
(866,759)
income and profit on bank deposit
33,894,494
7,008,450
67,942
2,600,278
Taxation
(6,726,406)
-
(1,463,023)
-
Net Deficit/Surplus
156,247,788
126,314,993
4,983,479
208,001,950
Operator's Retakaful Fund
Revenue account
Wakala fee income
22
156,584,247
109,242,903
55,369,106
42,666,440
Commission expense
25
(155,146,271)
(100,027,972)
(54,579,678)
(39,572,639)
General, administrative and
management expenses
26
(10,791,545)
(6,042,637)
(4,189,158)
(1,694,279)
(9,353,569)
3,172,294
(3,399,730)
1,399,522
Modarib's share of participant's retakaful investment
income and profit on bank deposit
11,298,165
2,336,150
22,647
866,759
Investment income
1,544,471
1,027,468
7,406,817
94,181
Profit on bank deposit
13,748,247
10,092,457
137,526
1,233,815
Profit before taxation
17,237,314
16,628,369
4,167,260
3,594,277
Taxation
24
(4,998,821)
(4,439,775)
(1,208,506)
(961,483)
Profit after taxation
12,238,493
12,188,594
2,958,755
2,632,794
The annexed notes 1 to 31 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Director
Chairman
Disclaimer
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 10:29:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
8 403 M
38,0 M
38,0 M
Net income 2021
2 590 M
11,7 M
11,7 M
Net cash 2021
1 222 M
5,53 M
5,53 M
P/E ratio 2021
2,60x
Yield 2021
8,93%
Capitalization
6 795 M
30,8 M
30,8 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,81x
EV / Sales 2021
0,65x
Nbr of Employees
142
Free-Float
24,6%
