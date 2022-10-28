Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAKRI   PK0004101017

PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(PAKRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
7.550 PKR   +1.62%
06:30aPakistan Reinsurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended.
PU
09/05Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/30Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan Reinsurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended.

10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit and Loss Account (Unaudited)

For the period ended September 30, 2022

Quarter ended 30 Sep

Nine months ended 30 Sep

2022

2021

2022

2021

Note

Net insurance premium

20

1,653,393,768

1,521,298,420

5,669,844,412

5,016,156,839

Net Insurance claims

21

(1,388,629,726)

(883,806,031)

(3,836,705,614)

(3,304,164,815)

Net Commission and other acquistion costs

22

(237,563,212)

(207,968,688)

(729,455,160)

(691,181,396)

Premium deficiency reserve expense

-

Insurance claims and acquisition expenses

(1,626,192,938)

(1,091,774,719)

(4,566,160,774)

(3,995,346,211)

Premium deficiency expenses

-

-

-

-

Management Expenses

(184,613,173)

(134,621,659)

(665,886,977)

(538,371,330)

Provision for doubtful debts

-

-

387,702,417

(8,936,130)

Underwriting results

(157,412,343)

294,902,042

825,499,078

473,503,168

Investment income

23

372,622,727

240,056,183

910,457,885

808,281,781

Rental income - net

24

31,267,143

29,409,022

100,243,204

75,779,411

Finance cost

-

-

Other income

129,272,339

64,360,253

319,195,566

82,140,473

Other expenses

(4,479,956)

(1,745,518)

(5,298,793)

(3,919,863)

Results of operating activities

371,269,910

626,981,982

2,150,096,940

1,435,784,970

Finance costs

-

Profit before tax from general operations

371,269,910

626,981,982

2,150,096,940

1,435,784,970

Profit from Window Retakaful Operations

2,958,753

2,632,795

12,238,492

12,188,594

Profit before tax

374,228,663

629,614,777

2,162,335,432

1,447,973,564

Income tax expense

25

(122,169,184)

(241,453,672)

(829,444,002)

(472,833,065)

Deferred tax (income) / expense

-

Profit after tax

252,059,479

388,161,105

1,332,891,430

975,140,499

Earnings (after tax) per share - Rupees

0.28

1.29

1.48

3.25

The annexed notes 1 to 33 form an integral part of this condensed interim financial information.

CFO

CEO

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

CHAIRMAN

PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED - WINDOW RETAKAFUL OPERATION

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED)` FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED SEP 30, 2022

Ninth Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Sep 30,

Sep 30,

Sep 30,

Sep 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Note

---------------------------Rupees---------------------------

Participant's Retakaful Fund

Revenue account

Net contribution revenue

21

702,948,436

478,332,629

274,451,962

194,861,335

Wakala expense

22

(156,584,247)

(109,242,903)

(55,369,106)

(42,666,440)

Net underwriting income

546,364,189

369,089,726

219,082,856

152,194,895

Net claims - reported/ settled - IBNR

23

(417,284,489)

(219,365,757)

(212,704,297)

53,206,777

Charge

of contribution

deficiency

reserve

-

(30,417,426)

-

-

(Deficit)/Surplus before investment income

129,079,700

119,306,543

6,378,559

205,401,672

Profit on bank deposit

37,577,694

5,001,878

(583,515)

2,891,743

Investment income

7,614,965

4,342,722

674,104

575,294

Less:

Modarib's share of

investment

(11,298,165)

(2,336,150)

(22,647)

(866,759)

income and profit on bank deposit

33,894,494

7,008,450

67,942

2,600,278

Taxation

(6,726,406)

-

(1,463,023)

-

Net Deficit/Surplus

156,247,788

126,314,993

4,983,479

208,001,950

Operator's Retakaful Fund

Revenue account

Wakala fee income

22

156,584,247

109,242,903

55,369,106

42,666,440

Commission expense

25

(155,146,271)

(100,027,972)

(54,579,678)

(39,572,639)

General, administrative and

management expenses

26

(10,791,545)

(6,042,637)

(4,189,158)

(1,694,279)

(9,353,569)

3,172,294

(3,399,730)

1,399,522

Modarib's share of participant's retakaful investment

income and profit on bank deposit

11,298,165

2,336,150

22,647

866,759

Investment income

1,544,471

1,027,468

7,406,817

94,181

Profit on bank deposit

13,748,247

10,092,457

137,526

1,233,815

Profit before taxation

17,237,314

16,628,369

4,167,260

3,594,277

Taxation

24

(4,998,821)

(4,439,775)

(1,208,506)

(961,483)

Profit after taxation

12,238,493

12,188,594

2,958,755

2,632,794

The annexed notes 1 to 31 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Director

Chairman

Disclaimer

Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
06:30aPakistan Reinsurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended.
PU
09/05Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/30Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter an..
CI
05/30Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
04/22Pakistan Reinsurance : Corrigendum to Notice of 22nd AGM.
PU
04/08Pakistan Reinsurance : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 2021-12-31.
PU
04/08Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
01/10Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Appoints Syed Amir as Chief Financial Officer
CI
2021Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
2021Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 403 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net income 2021 2 590 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net cash 2021 1 222 M 5,53 M 5,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,60x
Yield 2021 8,93%
Capitalization 6 795 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zarkoon Farmanullah Chief Executive Officer
Syed Aamir Chief Financial Officer
Mumtaz Ali Rajper Chairman
Muhammad Rafique Head-Information Technology
Bashir Ahmad Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED1.12%31
MUNICH RE3.38%37 415
SWISS RE LTD-15.18%22 579
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-1.14%19 943
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.10.16%11 829
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED32.88%9 749