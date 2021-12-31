Log in
Pakistan Reinsurance : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 2021-12-31.

04/08/2022 | 03:49am EDT
CONTENTS

Sr.No.

Description

Page(s)

2

Vision

3

Mission

4

Strategy

5

Objectives

6

Corporate Information

7

Directors' Profile

8

Company Profile

9

Chairman's Review Report - 2021

10

CEO's Message

11

Directors' Report

12

Notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting

13

Statement of Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016

14

Explanation for Non-Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016

15

Review Report to the Members on Statement of Compliance with twith the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016

16

Auditors' Report to the Members on Conventional Reinsurance

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

17

Statement of Financial Position (Conventional)

17

Profit and Loss Account (Conventional)

17

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Conventional)

17

Statement of Changes in Equity (Conventional)

17

Statement of Cash Flows (Conventional)

17

Notes to the Financial Statement (Conventional)

18

Independent Reasonable Assurance Report to the Board of Directors on the Statement of Management's Assessment of Compliance with the Shari'ah Principles.

19

Auditors' Report to the Members on Window Re-Takaful

19

Statement of Financial Position (Retakaful)

19

Profit and Loss Account (Retakaful)

19

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Retakaful)

19

Statement of Changes in Equity (Retakaful)

19

Statement of Cash Flows (Retakaful)

19

Notes to the Financial Statement (Retakaful)

20

Pattern of Shareholding

21

Proxy Form

22

Form for Bank Account Details for Payment of Cash Dividend

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 8 039 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net income 2020 1 391 M 7,39 M 7,39 M
Net cash 2020 1 863 M 9,90 M 9,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,93x
Yield 2020 9,08%
Capitalization 7 650 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 24,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jamil Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Mumtaz Ali Rajper Chairman
Zohaib Hassan Head-Information Technology
Muhammad Junaid Moti Executive Director-Operations & Underwriting
Shams-ud-Din Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED13.84%41
MUNICH RE-9.90%35 853
SWISS RE LTD-3.06%26 818
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-12.71%19 186
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.8.26%11 646
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-1.31%7 261