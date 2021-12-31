Pakistan Reinsurance : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 2021-12-31.

|
Sr.No.
|
Description
|
Page(s)
|
2
|
Vision
|
3
|
Mission
|
4
|
Strategy
|
5
|
Objectives
|
6
|
Corporate Information
|
7
|
Directors' Profile
|
8
|
Company Profile
|
9
|
Chairman's Review Report - 2021
|
10
|
CEO's Message
|
11
|
Directors' Report
|
12
|
Notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting
|
13
|
Statement of Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016
|
14
|
Explanation for Non-Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016
|
15
|
Review Report to the Members on Statement of Compliance with twith the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016
|
16
|
Auditors' Report to the Members on Conventional Reinsurance
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
|
17
|
Statement of Financial Position (Conventional)
|
17
|
Profit and Loss Account (Conventional)
|
17
|
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Conventional)
|
17
|
Statement of Changes in Equity (Conventional)
|
17
|
Statement of Cash Flows (Conventional)
|
17
|
Notes to the Financial Statement (Conventional)
|
18
|
Independent Reasonable Assurance Report to the Board of Directors on the Statement of Management's Assessment of Compliance with the Shari'ah Principles.
|
19
|
Auditors' Report to the Members on Window Re-Takaful
|
19
|
Statement of Financial Position (Retakaful)
|
19
|
Profit and Loss Account (Retakaful)
|
19
|
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Retakaful)
|
19
|
Statement of Changes in Equity (Retakaful)
|
19
|
Statement of Cash Flows (Retakaful)
|
19
|
Notes to the Financial Statement (Retakaful)
|
20
|
Pattern of Shareholding
|
21
|
Proxy Form
|
22
|
Form for Bank Account Details for Payment of Cash Dividend