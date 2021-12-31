Pakistan Reinsurance : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 2021-12-31.

Statement of Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016

Explanation for Non-Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016

15