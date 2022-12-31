Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    PAKRI   PK0004101017

PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(PAKRI)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
7.000 PKR   +1.16%
02:25aPakistan Reinsurance : Notice of AGM.
PU
02:25aPakistan Reinsurance : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 2022-12-31.
PU
04/04Pakistan Reinsurance : Financial Results for the year ended
PU
Pakistan Reinsurance : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 2022-12-31.

04/07/2023 | 02:25am EDT
CONTENTS

Sr.No.

Description

  1. Contents
  2. Vision
  3. Mission
  4. Strategy
  5. Objectives
  6. Corporate Information
  7. Directors' Profile
  8. Company Profile
  9. Chairman's Review Report - 2022
    10 CEO's Message
    11 Directors' Report English & Urdu
    12 Notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting
    13 Statement of Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016
  1. Review Report to the Members on Statement of Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016
  2. Explanation for Non-Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016
  3. Auditors' Report to the Members on Conventional Reinsurance

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

  1. Statement of Financial Position (Conventional)
  2. Profit and Loss Account (Conventional)
  3. Statement of Comprehensive Income (Conventional)
  4. Statement of Changes in Equity (Conventional)
  5. Statement of Cash Flows (Conventional)
  6. Notes to the Financial Statement (Conventional)
  7. Auditors' Report to the Members on Window Re-Takaful
  8. Statement of Financial Position (Retakaful)
  9. Profit and Loss Account (Retakaful)
  10. Statement of Comprehensive Income (Retakaful)
  11. Statement of Changes in Equity (Retakaful)
  12. Statement of Cash Flows (Retakaful)
  13. Notes to the Financial Statement (Retakaful)
  14. Pattern of Shareholding
  15. Proxy Form
  16. Form for Bank Account Details for Payment of Cash Dividend

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 8 403 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net income 2021 2 590 M 9,04 M 9,04 M
Net cash 2021 1 222 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,60x
Yield 2021 8,93%
Capitalization 6 300 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 24,6%
Managers and Directors
Zarkoon Farmanullah Chief Executive Officer
Syed Aamir Chief Financial Officer
Mumtaz Ali Rajper Chairman
Muhammad Rafique Head-Information Technology
Bashir Ahmad Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED2.04%22
MUNICH RE8.49%48 822
SWISS RE LTD7.61%29 727
HANNOVER RE-1.46%23 660
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.9.31%14 214
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-6.35%9 026
