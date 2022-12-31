Pakistan Reinsurance : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended 2022-12-31.

CONTENTS
Contents
Vision
Mission
Strategy
Objectives
Corporate Information
Directors' Profile
Company Profile
Chairman's Review Report - 2022
10 CEO's Message
11 Directors' Report English & Urdu
12 Notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting
13 Statement of Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016
Review Report to the Members on Statement of Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016
Explanation for Non-Compliance with the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 and Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers 2016
Auditors' Report to the Members on Conventional Reinsurance
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Statement of Financial Position (Conventional)
Profit and Loss Account (Conventional)
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Conventional)
Statement of Changes in Equity (Conventional)
Statement of Cash Flows (Conventional)
Notes to the Financial Statement (Conventional)
Auditors' Report to the Members on Window Re-Takaful
Statement of Financial Position (Retakaful)
Profit and Loss Account (Retakaful)
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Retakaful)
Statement of Changes in Equity (Retakaful)
Statement of Cash Flows (Retakaful)
Notes to the Financial Statement (Retakaful)
Pattern of Shareholding
Proxy Form
Form for Bank Account Details for Payment of Cash Dividend
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
