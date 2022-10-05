Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSX   PK0104801011

PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(PSX)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
9.750 PKR   +0.62%
02:52aPakistan Stock Exchange : Notice of 75th Annual General Meeting along with Proxy Form
PU
02:52aPakistan Stock Exchange : Pattern of Shareholding as on June 30, 2022
PU
02:52aPakistan Stock Exchange : Categories of Shareholders as on June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan Stock Exchange : Annual Report 2022

10/05/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PERSPECTIVE

MATTERS

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

PERSPECTIVE MATTERS

This year we have chosen the theme of 'Perspective Matters' because it is perspective that enhances our understanding of the world around us. It enables us to see the relationship of the parts of a whole from a certain standpoint.

In essence, perspective is an important part of our lives which enables us to see things from different angles allowing us to comprehend matters as a whole and empowering us to take decisions. With the diversity of our experiences, backgrounds, and achievements, each one of us views things from a different perspective and that brings colour, variation and dynamism in our collective lives. As the importance of perspective is weaved into our existence, so is perspective also at the heart of our financial decisions. In capital markets, perception based on information that we receive leads us to take financial decisions, valuation shapes our investment decisions, ambition helps us to build a suitable portfolio for our financial growth, and vision facilitates our future course of action in the stock market.

At PSX, our vision is based on the perspective that by providing best in-class regulatory, operational, and technological support and services, along with a robust governance structure, we can provide a consummate experience to all our stakeholders and market participants. PSX welcomes you in celebrating the importance of perspective in the FY 2021-22 edition of the Annual Report.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
02:52aPakistan Stock Exchange : Notice of 75th Annual General Meeting along with Proxy Form
PU
02:52aPakistan Stock Exchange : Pattern of Shareholding as on June 30, 2022
PU
02:52aPakistan Stock Exchange : Categories of Shareholders as on June 30, 2022
PU
02:42aPakistan Stock Exchange : Annual Report 2022
PU
09/26Pakistan Stock Exchange : PSX Launches Digitised Listing Process
PU
09/12Pakistan Stock Exchange : PSX Announces Top 25 Companies Awards Recipients 2021
PU
09/06Pakistan Stock Exchange : PSX Launches The First Dividend Based Index - PSX Dividend 20 In..
PU
08/19Pakistan Stock Exchange : PSX Hosts Meeting With Acting SBP Governor, Top SBP Officials & ..
PU
07/27Pakistan Stock Exchange : PSX And Meezan Bank Sign An Agreement To Offer Shariah-Compliant..
PU
07/14Pakistan Stock Exchange : Free Float of Shares as on June 30, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 465 M 6,50 M 6,50 M
Net income 2021 696 M 3,09 M 3,09 M
Net cash 2021 2 252 M 9,99 M 9,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 7 814 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Farrukh Hussain Khan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ahmed Ali Mitha Chief Financial Officer
Shamshad Akhtar Chairman
Mahmood Siddique Chief Information Officer
Hassan Raza Head-Product Management & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-29.09%35
CME GROUP INC.-20.28%65 464
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.49%11 977
ASX LIMITED-23.23%9 016
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.72%7 307
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY70.75%6 858