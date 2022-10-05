Pakistan Stock Exchange : Annual Report 2022

PERSPECTIVE MATTERS

This year we have chosen the theme of 'Perspective Matters' because it is perspective that enhances our understanding of the world around us. It enables us to see the relationship of the parts of a whole from a certain standpoint.

In essence, perspective is an important part of our lives which enables us to see things from different angles allowing us to comprehend matters as a whole and empowering us to take decisions. With the diversity of our experiences, backgrounds, and achievements, each one of us views things from a different perspective and that brings colour, variation and dynamism in our collective lives. As the importance of perspective is weaved into our existence, so is perspective also at the heart of our financial decisions. In capital markets, perception based on information that we receive leads us to take financial decisions, valuation shapes our investment decisions, ambition helps us to build a suitable portfolio for our financial growth, and vision facilitates our future course of action in the stock market.

At PSX, our vision is based on the perspective that by providing best in-class regulatory, operational, and technological support and services, along with a robust governance structure, we can provide a consummate experience to all our stakeholders and market participants. PSX welcomes you in celebrating the importance of perspective in the FY 2021-22 edition of the Annual Report.