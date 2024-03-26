PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road Karachi,

UAN: (021) 111-001-122 Website:www.psx.com.pk

BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST

For Poll at the Election of Shareholder Directors to be held on April 03, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

at Registered Office of the Company, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

Designated email address of the Chairperson at which the duly filled ballot paper may be sent:general.meeting@psx.com.pk

Name(s) of Shareholder/Joint Shareholder Registered Address Folio No. Number of Shares held CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) [copy to be attached] Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government) Name of Authorized Signatory CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) of Authorized Signatory

I/We hereby exercise my/our vote(s) in respect of Election of Shareholder Directors of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) to be held on Wednesday, April 03, 2024, through postal ballot by giving my/our vote(s) as below:

For 'Female Director' Category

S. No. Name of Candidate contesting as Shareholder Director No. of Ordinary Shares, used for voting in favor of the Director Number of Votes (number of voting shares * 1 i.e. number of female director to be elected) 1. Ms. Gu Junmei 2. Ms. Aaliya Khadijeh Dossa

For 'Other Directors' Category

S. No. Name of Candidate contesting as Shareholder Director No. of Ordinary Shares, used for voting in favor of the Director Number of Votes (number of voting shares * 6 i.e. number of other directors to be elected) 1. Mr. You Hang 2. Mr. Nadeem Naqvi 3. Mr. Zhang Xiaofeng 4. Mr. FU Hao 5. Mr. FU Chaoqing 6. Mr. Ahmed Chinoy 7. Mr. Hassan Yaqoob 8. Mr. Nehal Cassim 9. Mr. Ashraf Bawany 10. Mr. M. Abbas Mirza

Signature of Shareholder(s)/Authorized Signatory

(in case of corporate entity, please affix company stamp)

Place: __________________

Date: __________________

Notes for Submission of Ballot Paper: