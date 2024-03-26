PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road Karachi,
UAN: (021) 111-001-122 Website:www.psx.com.pk
BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST
For Poll at the Election of Shareholder Directors to be held on April 03, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
at Registered Office of the Company, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi
Designated email address of the Chairperson at which the duly filled ballot paper may be sent:general.meeting@psx.com.pk
Name(s) of Shareholder/Joint Shareholder
Registered Address
Folio No.
Number of Shares held
CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) [copy to be attached]
Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)
Name of Authorized Signatory
CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) of Authorized Signatory
I/We hereby exercise my/our vote(s) in respect of Election of Shareholder Directors of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) to be held on Wednesday, April 03, 2024, through postal ballot by giving my/our vote(s) as below:
For 'Female Director' Category
S. No.
Name of Candidate contesting as
Shareholder Director
No. of Ordinary Shares, used for voting in favor of the
Director
Number of Votes (number of voting shares * 1 i.e. number of female director to be elected)
1.
Ms. Gu Junmei
2.
Ms. Aaliya Khadijeh Dossa
For 'Other Directors' Category
S. No.
Name of Candidate contesting as
Shareholder Director
No. of Ordinary Shares, used for voting in favor of the
Director
Number of Votes (number of voting shares * 6 i.e. number of other directors to be elected)
1.
Mr. You Hang
2.
Mr. Nadeem Naqvi
3.
Mr. Zhang Xiaofeng
4.
Mr. FU Hao
5.
Mr. FU Chaoqing
6.
Mr. Ahmed Chinoy
7.
Mr. Hassan Yaqoob
8.
Mr. Nehal Cassim
9.
Mr. Ashraf Bawany
10.
Mr. M. Abbas Mirza
Signature of Shareholder(s)/Authorized Signatory
(in case of corporate entity, please affix company stamp)
Place: __________________
Date: __________________
Notes for Submission of Ballot Paper:
1. Dully filled postal ballot paper should be sent to PSX Chairperson, at PSX Head Office, Admin Block, 6th Floor, Legal & Corporate Affairs Department, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi, or by e-mail atgeneral.meeting@psx.com.pk.
2. A legible copy of the CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) of the member should be enclosed with the postal ballot paper. In case of corporate entity, copy of Board resolution authorizing the above signatory to vote on behalf of such company, along with legible copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed.
3. Postal ballot papers should reach the Chairperson of PSX within business hours on or before April 02, 2024 until 4:00 p.m. Any postal ballot received after this deadline, will not be considered for voting.
4. Signature on postal ballot paper should be matched with signature on CNIC.
5. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.
