PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road Karachi, UAN: 111-001-122, Website: www.psx.com.pk

BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST

For Special Business to be transacted at 76th AGM on October 27, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

at Registered Office of the Company, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Designated e-mailaddress ofthe Chairperson at which the dulyfilledin ballotpaper may be sent: generalmeeting@psx.com.pk

Name of Shareholder/Joint Shareholders Registered Address

CDC Participant/Investor ID with sub-account No. Number of Shares Held

CNIC Number (copy to be attached) CUIN (In case of corporate entity)

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote(s) in respect of the following resolution through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the same by placing tick (.,,() mark in the appropriate box below:

Nature &Description of Resolution

Ordina[¥_Resolution for S11.ecial Business to be transacted at 76th AGM of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSXor the Com11.anv)

No. of ordinary

I/We assent to

I/We dissent to

shares used for

the Resolution

the Resolution

casting votes

(FOR)

(AGAINST)

RESOLVED THAT the shareholders of PSX do hereby consent and authorise the Company for transmission of annual audited financial statements or the annual report, including but not limited to the annual balance sheet, profit and loss account, auditor's report and directors' report, etc. to its shareholders through QR- enabled code and web-link, instead of transmitting the same through CD/DVD/USB, subject to the requirements of SECP's SRO 389(1)/2023 dated March

21, 2023.

Signature of Shareholder(s)

Place

Date

(Please affix company stamp in case of corporate entity)

NOTES:

  1. The dully filled postal ballot should be sent to PSX Chairperson, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, through post at PSX Head Office, Admin Block, 6th Floor, Legal & Corporate Affairs Department, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road Karachi, or through e-mail at general.meeting@psx.com.pk.on or before October 26, 2023 till 5:00 p.m. Any postal ballot received after this date will not be considered for voting.
  2. Copy of CNIC should be enclosed with the postal ballot form. In the case of a corporate entity, a copy of the Board resolution authorising any signatory(ies) to vote on behalf of such entity, along with his/her CNIC copy, should be enclosed.
  3. The signature on the postal ballot should match the signature on CNIC.
  4. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over-written ballot paper will be rejected.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 04:56:06 UTC.