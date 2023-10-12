For Special Business to be transacted at 76th AGM on October 27, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.
at Registered Office of the Company, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road Karachi.
Designated e-mailaddress ofthe Chairperson at which the dulyfilledin ballotpaper may be sent: generalmeeting@psx.com.pk
Name of Shareholder/Joint Shareholders Registered Address
CDC Participant/Investor ID with sub-account No. Number of Shares Held
CNIC Number (copy to be attached) CUIN (In case of corporate entity)
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote(s) in respect of the following resolution through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the same by placing tick (.,,() mark in the appropriate box below:
Nature &Description of Resolution
Ordina[¥_Resolution for S11.ecial Business to be transacted at 76th AGM of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSXor the Com11.anv)
No. of ordinary
I/We assent to
I/We dissent to
shares used for
the Resolution
the Resolution
casting votes
(FOR)
(AGAINST)
RESOLVED THAT the shareholders of PSX do hereby consent and authorise the Company for transmission of annual audited financial statements or the annual report, including but not limited to the annual balance sheet, profit and loss account, auditor's report and directors' report, etc. to its shareholders through QR- enabled code and web-link, instead of transmitting the same through CD/DVD/USB, subject to the requirements of SECP's SRO 389(1)/2023 dated March
21, 2023.
Signature of Shareholder(s)
Place
Date
(Please affix company stamp in case of corporate entity)
NOTES:
The dully filled postal ballot should be sent to PSX Chairperson, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, through post at PSX Head Office, Admin Block, 6th Floor, Legal & Corporate Affairs Department, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road Karachi, or through e-mail at general.meeting@psx.com.pk.on or before October 26, 2023 till 5:00 p.m. Any postal ballot received after this date will not be considered for voting.
Copy of CNIC should be enclosed with the postal ballot form. In the case of a corporate entity, a copy of the Board resolution authorising any signatory(ies) to vote on behalf of such entity, along with his/her CNIC copy, should be enclosed.
The signature on the postal ballot should match the signature on CNIC.
Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over-written ballot paper will be rejected.
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited is a Pakistan-based stock exchange company. The Company is engaged in conducting, regulating and controlling the trade or business of buying, selling and dealing in shares, scrips, participation term certificates, modaraba certificates, stocks, bonds, debentures stock, government papers, loans, and any other instruments and securities of nature including, but not limited to, special national fund bonds, bearer national fund bonds, foreign exchange bearer certificates and documents of similar nature, issued by the Government of Pakistan or any other agency authorized by the Government of Pakistan. The Company provides a digitized marketplace where investors can buy and sell listed companies' common stocks and other securities. It also facilitates capital formation, serving a range of participants, including individual and institutional investors, the trading community and listed companies. Its trading products include equities and cash settled futures.