Pakistan Stock Exchange : Categories of Shareholders as on June 30, 2022
PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
CATEGORIES OF SHAREHOLDERS
As at June 30, 2022
Categories of Shareholders
No. of Shareholders
Shares Held
Percentage
/Folios
Directors, Chief Executive Officer, their spouse(s)
and minor children(s)
Mr. Ahmed Chinoy
2
6,600
0.00%
Mr. Nadeem Naqvi
1
1,000
0.00%
Mr. Zubair Razzak Palwala
1
100
0.00%
Associated Companies, Undertakings and Related Parties
Pak China Investment Company Limited
1
40,073,830
5.00%
NIT and ICP
-
-
0.00%
Banks, Development Financial Institutions, Non-Banking
Financial Institutions
5
48,947,682
6.11%
Insurance Companies
1
356,908
0.04%
Modarabas and Mutual Funds
7
30,672,272
3.83%
General Public
Local
2393
98,441,594
12.28%
Foreign
3
6,071
0.00%
Others
Joint Stock Companies & Trusts
211
228,631,545
28.53%
Foreign Companies
13
354,338,998
44.21%
Total
2638
801,476,600
100.00%
Shareholders holding 10% or more
China Financial Futures Exchange Company Limited
136,251,022
17.00%
Total
136,251,022
17.00%
Disclaimer
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 06:51:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
