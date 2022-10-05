Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSX   PK0104801011

PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(PSX)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
9.750 PKR   +0.62%
02:52aPakistan Stock Exchange : Notice of 75th Annual General Meeting along with Proxy Form
PU
02:52aPakistan Stock Exchange : Pattern of Shareholding as on June 30, 2022
PU
02:52aPakistan Stock Exchange : Categories of Shareholders as on June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan Stock Exchange : Categories of Shareholders as on June 30, 2022

10/05/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

CATEGORIES OF SHAREHOLDERS

As at June 30, 2022

Categories of Shareholders

No. of Shareholders

Shares Held

Percentage

/Folios

Directors, Chief Executive Officer, their spouse(s)

and minor children(s)

Mr. Ahmed Chinoy

2

6,600

0.00%

Mr. Nadeem Naqvi

1

1,000

0.00%

Mr. Zubair Razzak Palwala

1

100

0.00%

Associated Companies, Undertakings and Related Parties

Pak China Investment Company Limited

1

40,073,830

5.00%

NIT and ICP

-

-

0.00%

Banks, Development Financial Institutions, Non-Banking

Financial Institutions

5

48,947,682

6.11%

Insurance Companies

1

356,908

0.04%

Modarabas and Mutual Funds

7

30,672,272

3.83%

General Public

Local

2393

98,441,594

12.28%

Foreign

3

6,071

0.00%

Others

Joint Stock Companies & Trusts

211

228,631,545

28.53%

Foreign Companies

13

354,338,998

44.21%

Total

2638

801,476,600

100.00%

Shareholders holding 10% or more

China Financial Futures Exchange Company Limited

136,251,022

17.00%

Total

136,251,022

17.00%

Disclaimer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 06:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
02:52aPakistan Stock Exchange : Notice of 75th Annual General Meeting along with Proxy Form
PU
02:52aPakistan Stock Exchange : Pattern of Shareholding as on June 30, 2022
PU
02:52aPakistan Stock Exchange : Categories of Shareholders as on June 30, 2022
PU
02:42aPakistan Stock Exchange : Annual Report 2022
PU
09/26Pakistan Stock Exchange : PSX Launches Digitised Listing Process
PU
09/12Pakistan Stock Exchange : PSX Announces Top 25 Companies Awards Recipients 2021
PU
09/06Pakistan Stock Exchange : PSX Launches The First Dividend Based Index - PSX Dividend 20 In..
PU
08/19Pakistan Stock Exchange : PSX Hosts Meeting With Acting SBP Governor, Top SBP Officials & ..
PU
07/27Pakistan Stock Exchange : PSX And Meezan Bank Sign An Agreement To Offer Shariah-Compliant..
PU
07/14Pakistan Stock Exchange : Free Float of Shares as on June 30, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 465 M 6,50 M 6,50 M
Net income 2021 696 M 3,09 M 3,09 M
Net cash 2021 2 252 M 9,99 M 9,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 7 814 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Farrukh Hussain Khan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ahmed Ali Mitha Chief Financial Officer
Shamshad Akhtar Chairman
Mahmood Siddique Chief Information Officer
Hassan Raza Head-Product Management & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-29.09%35
CME GROUP INC.-20.28%65 464
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.49%11 977
ASX LIMITED-23.23%9 016
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.72%7 307
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY70.75%6 858