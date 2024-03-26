Profiles of Contesting Candidates

For the Election of Shareholder Directors of PSX, to be held at EGM on April 03, 2024

MS. GU JUNMEI

[Contesting Category: 'Female Director']

2012 Shennan Avenue, Futian District, Shenzhen,Guangdong Province, China

Ms. Gu Junmei possesses over 20 years of experience in financial information technology, and she is an expert in trading system development, testing and quality control.

Ms. Junmei is currently serving as Deputy Director in the information technology department of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE). She has held position of Executive Manager in SZSE's technology strategy and planning department, and in the said role, she oversaw the information technology system quality management, and managed information technology team of 170 people.

Ms. Junmei is also serving as Senior Management Member of SZSE's Technology Management Committee which outlines SZSE's information technology development strategy. Moreover, she is an Expert Member of China Securities Industry Standardization Technical Committee. Ms. Junmei received her Masters' degree from Wuhan University in 2003.

MS. AALIYA KHADIJEH DOSSA

[Contesting Category: 'Female Director']

Habib Centre, No D-4, Block 5, Kehkashan Clifton, Karachi

Aaliya Dossa, has 30 years' experience in Capital Markets in Pakistan, Canada and the UAE, across both Buy and Sell-side Equity and Fixed-Income. She holds an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration, University of Karachi, and her experience covers Fundamental Research, Equity, Fixed-Income and Alternatives Strategy and Portfolio Management.

Aaliya is Chief Executive Officer and sponsor/director of AD Securities Advisory Services (SMC-Private) Limited, a sole proprietorship advisory firm, that is in the process of licensing by the SECP, and was incorporated in end-February 2024.

Aaliya was till mid-November 2023 Chief Executive Officer of Interloop Asset Management Limited (IAML), having joined in August 2021. She set up asset management, investment advisory and launched the IAML Equity Fund. The IAML Conventional Money Market Fund was ready for launch and ground-work for an Islamic Daily Dividend Fund was underway.

Prior to IAML, Aaliya was Director Research & Business Development, Taurus Securities Limited from 2018 to 2021. In May 2020, she led Taurus, Joint- Bookrunners with National Bank of Pakistan, on the first-ever, landmark, USD1.2Bn Sukuk (Islamic Bond) issue, through the Dutch-auction method, on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, working in close co-ordination with the Regulators. Aaliya has worked with Family Offices and High Net Worth Client Investment Portfolios from 2018 to 2021 while at Taurus, and prior to that, for 9 years in Dubai and Toronto till 2017.

Aaliya was Chief Investment Officer at Arif Habib Investment Management Ltd. (now MCB Funds), in Karachi, for 7 years till 2008 and before that she headed Equity Research, for 4 years at National Investment Trust Ltd. the largest public sector Unit Trust (open-end Mutual Fund) in Pakistan, till 2001.

Aaliya has a keen interest in promoting Online Wealth Management, Investment Advisory & Personal Financial Planning in Pakistan, show-casing the quality of Pakistan's world-class corporate management and promoting the depth and value in Pakistan's Capital Market. She is also involved in the development of Al use-cases for education and learning modules.

Aaliya Dossa is, since 2006, a Board Member of the National Committee for Investment, Aga Khan University Foundation, Pakistan Branch.

MR. YOU HANG

[Contesting Category: 'Other Directors']

Business Address 28th floor, 288 South Yanggao Road, Pudong District, Shanghai, 200127, P.R. China

Mr. You Hang is serving as Non-Executive Director on the Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX), being a nominee of China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX).

Mr. You, being one of the inaugurators of CFFEX, is currently serving as the Chief Representative of CFFEX in Pakistan. He also held the position of Deputy Managing Director of PSX from August 2017 to August 2018. He is a seasoned expert who has strategically fulfilled the responsibility of domestic and international financials, marketing and operational functions. He is specialized in Exchange operations, designing/management of financial derivatives as well as data marketing. He has solid experience in equity, fixed income, and FX derivatives and possess strong quantitative and analytical skills. He also has a diplomat experience with superior communication, organizational and interpersonal skills with fluency in English as well as in his mother tongue Mandarin.

Mr. You Hang has completed his Master of Public Policy concentrated in Finance on Dean's Fellowship from The University of Chicago, USA and Bachelor of Engineering from East China University of Technology, Shanghai, from where he graduated with honors.

Mr. You Hang is currently associated with CFFEX for last 14 years and has served it in the capacity of Chief Representative in Pakistan, Managing Director, International Business Development Department/Executive officer/ Equity Index Derivatives Department / FX Derivatives Department and Executive Director- Market Data Department.

Directorships:

 Shareholder Director, Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

 Nominee Director of PSX, National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited

 Nominee Director of PSX, Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited

MR. NADEEM NAQVI

[Contesting Category: 'Other Directors']

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, 7th Floor, Administration Block, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi

Mr. Nadeem Naqvi is the CEO of Habib University Foundation, Karachi. Mr. Naqvi holds the degrees of MBA in Finance and B.Sc. with Honours in Banking and International Finance from the City University Business School in London, United Kingdom and completed his High School (GCE A-Levels) from Dover College, Dover, England. He has passed CFA Level II Exams. He brings with him over 40 years of work experience in global financial services, operating in diverse environments of North America, Europe and the Middle East, besides that of Pakistan.

Mr. Naqvi was Managing Director of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) from 2011 till 2017, when he took early retirement and resettled in Toronto, Canada. During his tenure at PSX he oversaw and guided massive transformation of the stock exchange and Pakistan's Capital Market. Some of his key accomplishments included: implementation of demutualization of the stock exchange; integration of three stock exchanges of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and emergence of the Pakistan Stock Exchange as the single capital market in the country; launch of internet/wireless trading platform; advocating with MSCI and international portfolio investors for Pakistan inclusion into MSCI Emerging Market Index and successfully managing the process; playing a key role in divestment of 40% equity stake of PSX to institutional foreign investors. Under his tenure the revenue and profits of the Exchange grew from Rs.692 million and Rs.50 million respectively in 2011, to Rs.1,477 million and Rs.277 million in 2017.

During this period, he was also the Chairman of the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) and guided the transformation of NCCPL into a full Central Counter Party (CCP) with its own risk management capability as well as introduction of electronic capital gains tax calculation and recovery for the Federal Board of Revenue of the Government.

Prior to joining PSX, Mr. Naqvi was the Chief Executive Officer of an asset management company. Earlier, he served as CEO of AKD Securities Ltd., a leading corporate stock brokerage firm in Pakistan which he helped transform from a proprietary business into a full-scale investment banking and brokerage firm. The Company gained recognition by the CFA Association of Pakistan as the best domestic brokerage firm for two consecutive years in 2006 and 2007 under his tenure. Mr. Naqvi also served as Chairman of the first technology venture capital fund of Pakistan (TMT Ventures) and oversaw the completion of several ventures by successful exits at I.R.R. ranging from 35-40%.

Economic & market analysis and research have been the hallmark of Mr. Naqvi's career. He led an independent investment research firm in USA/Canada, Investology Inc., which was ranked by 'Business Week' in 2004 as the third best out of 300 independent research firms in North America. Before that, he headed the Merrill Lynch Pakistan research team. He was also the Head of Research of the investment advisory company of Morgan Stanley Asset Management's Pakistan Investment Fund for four years from 1996 - 2000. More recently, from 2017 - 2022, Mr. Naqvi was involved in financial and real estate advisory business in Canada.

Mr. Naqvi has participated in landmark investment banking transactions in Pakistan, including the privatizations of Kot Addu Power Plant, National Refinery and United Bank Limited. He was a member of the Capital Markets Committee, Economic Advisory Council of the President of Pakistan in late 1990's and has served as Vice-Chairman, South Asian Federation of Exchanges (SAFE); Director, Institute of Financial Markets; and Director, JCR-VIS Credit Rating Agency, besides NCCPL and CDC.

Directorships:

• Shareholder Director, Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

• Nominee Director of PSX, Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited

• Nominee Director of PSX, VIS Credit Rating Company Limited

• Nominee Director of PSX, National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited

• CEO & Director, Capital Markets International Advisors Inc. (Financial Consultancy)

• CEO & Director, Habib University Foundation

MR. ZHANG XIAOFENG

[Contesting Category: 'Other Directors']

Business Address 23th floor, 288 South Yanggao Road, Pudong District, Shanghai, 200127, P.R. China

Mr. Zhang Xiaofeng is serving as Director for Institutional Services Department of China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX). Mr. Zhang holds The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA)'s certificate and have 16 year's working experience, specialized in financing, institutional services and international cooperation. Mr. Zhang is also the Representative of CFFEX in Pakistan.

Mr. Zhang Xiaofeng has completed his Masters in Finance from Fudan University.

MR. FU HAO

[Contesting Category: 'Other Directors']

388 South Yanggao Road, Shanghai, China

Dr. FU is Vice Chair of Global Business Committee and Managing Director of Market Development Department ,Shanghai Stock Exchange. He is responsible for overseeing SSE's international cooperation, global market promotion and overseas projects. Prior to joining Shanghai Stock Exchange, Dr. FU worked in Jun An Securities Co. and Orient Securities Co. He graduated from Fudan University in 1998, where he earned a Ph.D Degree in Finance. Dr. Fu published a lot of papers and articles in major Chinese finance journals. He has served as the Chairman of Working Committee of Asia Oceanic Stock Exchange Federation from 2014 to 2016. He was awarded as "Shanghai Financial Innovative Figure" in 2014, "Shanghai Financial Leading Talent" in 2017. Under his leadership, Global Business Development Department was honored as "Shanghai May 1st Labor Medal Collective Award" in 2017 and "National Worker Pioneer" in 2019.

MR. FU CHAOQING

[Contesting Category: 'Other Directors']

Pak China Investment Company Limited, Saudi Pak Tower, 13th Floor, Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad

Mr. Fu Chaoqing has been serving at Pak China Investment Company Limited (PCICL) since August 2021. He has 18 years of work experience in financial sector, including his employment at China Development Bank (CDB) since 2007. His last assignment at CDB was Divisional Head, Assets Quality Management Division, International Credit Management Department and as Deputy Division Chief of Assets Quality Management Division. Mr. Fu holds degree of Master of Management from Fudan University and Bachelor of Management from Hefei University of Technology.

MR. AHMED CHINOY, H.I., S.I.

[Contesting Category: 'Other Directors']

715/716, Pakistan Stock Exchange Building, Karachi

Mr. Ahmed Chinoy, H.I, S.I is an elected Director on the Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX). He is the Managing Partner of Arch Group of Companies and is engaged in overseeing various businesses such as security investments, textiles, real estate and poultry farming.

Mr. Chinoy is qualified from Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) and holds a graduate degree in Commerce from University of Karachi. He is also a certified director from Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance.

Mr. Chinoy is a prominent business and social figure in Pakistan. He has served the society in different capacities in the areas of business, education, health, crime prevention and other social services and has rendered invaluable services to the nation in these fields. He has successfully served as Chief of Citizen Police Liaison Committee, Sindh (a citizens' body for prevention of crimes) from the year 2010 to 2015. He has also been actively serving on the Boards of various hospitals and educational institutions and has been heading the Memon Community as the President of All Pakistan Memon Federation. He has also served several times on the Managing Committee of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry and has also remained as Chairman of Pakistan Cloth Merchants' Association (the apex body of textile exporters). For his services to the people of Pakistan, he has been awarded prestigious national awards of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (H.I.) and Sitara-e-Imtiaz (S.I).

Mr. Chinoy is nominated by PSX to serve as Director on the Boards of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited and Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited.

Directorships/Offices:

• Shareholder Director, Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

• Nominee Director of PSX, Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited

• Nominee Director of PSX, National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited

• Nominee Director of PSX, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited

• Director, Creek Developers (Private) Limited

• Director, AKD REIT Management Company Limited

• Director, Sir Adamjee Institute

• Director, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited

• Chairman, Kutiyana Memon Hospital

• Member M.C, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry

• Managing Partner, Arch Sons

• Managing Partner, Arch Industries

• Managing Partner, Lotus Properties

• Partner, Golden Livestocks

• Partner, Al-Karam Builders & Developers

• Partner, Al-Karam Lagoons

MR. HASSAN YAQOOB

[Contesting Category: 'Other Directors']

House No. 54/2, Lane-16, Khayaban-e-Badban, Phase-7, DHA, Karachi

Hassan Yaqoob has done his MBA from Karachi School of Business and Leadership. He has practical experience in the field of investment advising and equity research.

While Hassan's essential region of mastery ranges from economy, steel, fertilizer, gas utilities to every recorded sector of Pakistan Stock Exchange. He has worked for various Mutual Funds and Investment Banks namely United Bank Limited, Safeway Mutual Fund, Askari Investment Management Limited, Al Meezan Investment Management Limited and YH Securities (Pvt) Ltd.

MR. NIHAL CASSIM

[Contesting Category: 'Other Directors']

Address 12/1, 9th Zamzama Street, Phase V, DHA, Karachi

Nihal Cassim is the sponsor and Chief Executive of Ubiquity Trading Limited (previously Safeway Fund Limited an Asset Management Company). Prior to that, he was engaged in his corporate finance practice and concluded various assignments notably advisory services for the sale of Crescent Leasing Company Limited and PICIC. In Canada, Nihal was Vice-President and Head of small-cap Investment Banking for First Associates' (now Blackmont Capital, a Cl Financial Company) where he conducted several transactions in M&A, equity financing and corporate finance advisory. Nihal has in-depth knowledge of the precious metals mining business and was responsible for the corporate development of TVX Gold Inc. and was involved in its $4 billion merger with Kinross Gold. He began his investment banking career at HSBC Securities, Canada.

Nihal is an MBA (Finance & MIS) from McGill University. He is currently a Director on the Boards of International Steels Limited, Crescent Steel & Allied Products Limited, The Organic Meat Company Limited, Ubiquity Trading Limited, National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (Pvt) Limited (NIFT) and its subsidiaries. He has served on the Boards of Pakistan Oilfields Limited (for 9 years) and Ferozsons Laboratories Limited (for 15 years). Nihal has served two terms as a director on the Board of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP). He takes particular interest in facilitating the development of the capital market, governance of public companies and building shareholder value. Nihal's focus has expanded to philanthropic activities as a donor and as well as participating on boards, committees and/or general bodies for some of the largest school and hospital platforms in Pakistan.

