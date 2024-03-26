Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited is a Pakistan-based company. The Company is engaged in conducting, regulating and controlling the trade or business of buying, selling and dealing in shares, scripts, participation term certificates, modaraba certificates, stocks, bonds, debentures stock, government papers, loans, and any other instruments and securities of like nature, including, but not limited to, special national fund bonds, bearer national fund bonds, foreign exchange bearer certificates and documents of similar nature, issued by the Government of Pakistan or any other agency authorized by the Government of Pakistan. It also facilitates capital formation, serving a range of participants, including individual and institutional investors, the trading community and listed companies. The Companyâs products include equity, fixed income, derivatives, exchange traded funds (ETFs), margin trading system (MTS) and Sahulat account. It provides Trading Services, and Data Services and Vending.