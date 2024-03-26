PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

Details of Proxies received in favour of Contesting Candidates

For Election of Shareholder Directors to be held at EGM on April 03, 2024

Name of Candidate / Proxy Holder

Number of

Proxies

Proxies' Value

Mr. You Hang

1

40,073,830

Mr. Nadeem Naqvi

2

7,172,918

