PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Details of Proxies received in favour of Contesting Candidates
For Election of Shareholder Directors to be held at EGM on April 03, 2024
Name of Candidate / Proxy Holder
Number of
Proxies
Proxies' Value
Mr. You Hang
1
40,073,830
Mr. Nadeem Naqvi
2
7,172,918
Disclaimer
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited published this content on 25 March 2024