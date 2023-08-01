Date: August 1, 2023
THE DIRECTOR
THE GENERAL MANAGER
Corporate Supervision Department
Listing Department
Company Law Division
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
Stock Exchange Building,
NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue,
Stock Exchange Road, Karachi
Blue Area, Islamabad
Dear Concerns,
SUBJECT: DISCLOSURE OF PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION
In compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX or the Exchange), we hereby convey the following information:
In continuation to PSX's earlier announcements dated June 17, 2022, July 22, 2022 and October 31, 2022, on the subject of PSX's further equity investment in its associated company, Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), we would like to inform you that PSX will not be proceeding to acquire CDC's shares from IGI Investments (Private) Limited and Allied Bank Limited since the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP or the Commission) has not acceded its approval to such investments. The Commission's approval was required as per the terms of the Central Depository (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016.
Yours truly,
________________________
DR. FAKHARA RIZWAN
Company Secretary
Copies to:Director - Enforcement Department
Securities Market Division
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
Director/HoD - PRDD
Securities Market Division
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
