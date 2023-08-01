THE DIRECTOR THE GENERAL MANAGER Corporate Supervision Department Listing Department Company Law Division Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan Stock Exchange Building, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi Blue Area, Islamabad Dear Concerns,

SUBJECT: DISCLOSURE OF PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION

In compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX or the Exchange), we hereby convey the following information:

In continuation to PSX's earlier announcements dated June 17, 2022, July 22, 2022 and October 31, 2022, on the subject of PSX's further equity investment in its associated company, Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), we would like to inform you that PSX will not be proceeding to acquire CDC's shares from IGI Investments (Private) Limited and Allied Bank Limited since the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP or the Commission) has not acceded its approval to such investments. The Commission's approval was required as per the terms of the Central Depository (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016.

Yours truly,

________________________

DR. FAKHARA RIZWAN

Company Secretary

Copies to:Director - Enforcement Department

Securities Market Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Director/HoD - PRDD

Securities Market Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan