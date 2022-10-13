Pakistan Stock Exchange : Free Float of Shares as on Sep 30, 2022
Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited
Non Free Float Security Wise Summary Report
Security Symbol
: PSX
PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Page#
:
1 of 1
Non Free Float Date : 30/09/2022
User
:
C0005801
Date
:
12/10/2022
Time
:
11:26:50
Category No.
Category Description
---------------------
----------------------------------------------------
Issued Share
/ Certificate Capital of the Company / Modaraba / Mutual Funds
Less:
Physical Shares
CAT02 Directors, Sponsors and Senior Management
Officers and their Associates
No. Of Shares
----------------------------------
801,476,600
0
(7,700)
OTHER
Any other category that are barred from selling
(320,655,640)
at the review date
Free Float Shares
480,813,260
Other Category Details
S.No.
Remarks
---------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------
1
OTHER
2
OTHER
3
OTHER
4
OTHER
5
OTHER
6
OTHER
Sales 2021
1 465 M
6,73 M
6,73 M
Net income 2021
696 M
3,20 M
3,20 M
Net cash 2021
2 252 M
10,3 M
10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021
25,7x
Yield 2021
0,90%
Capitalization
7 598 M
34,9 M
34,9 M
EV / Sales 2020
6,03x
EV / Sales 2021
10,7x
Nbr of Employees
237
Free-Float
78,0%
