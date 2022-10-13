Advanced search
    PSX   PK0104801011

PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(PSX)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
9.480 PKR   -0.32%
01:32aPakistan Stock Exchange : Free Float of Shares as on Sep 30, 2022
PU
10/05Pakistan Stock Exchange : Notice of 75th Annual General Meeting along with Proxy Form
PU
10/05Pakistan Stock Exchange : Pattern of Shareholding as on June 30, 2022
PU
Pakistan Stock Exchange : Free Float of Shares as on Sep 30, 2022

10/13/2022 | 01:32am EDT
Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited

Non Free Float Security Wise Summary Report

Security Symbol

: PSX

PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

Page#

:

1 of 1

Non Free Float Date : 30/09/2022

User

:

C0005801

Date

:

12/10/2022

Time

:

11:26:50

Category No.

Category Description

---------------------

----------------------------------------------------

Issued Share

/ Certificate Capital of the Company / Modaraba / Mutual Funds

Less:

Physical Shares

CAT02Directors, Sponsors and Senior Management

Officers and their Associates

No. Of Shares

----------------------------------

801,476,600

0

(7,700)

OTHER

Any other category that are barred from selling

(320,655,640)

at the review date

Free Float Shares

480,813,260

Other Category Details

S.No.

Remarks

---------------------

-------------------------------------------------------------

1

OTHER

2

OTHER

3

OTHER

4

OTHER

5

OTHER

6

OTHER

Confidential

Disclaimer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 05:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 465 M 6,73 M 6,73 M
Net income 2021 696 M 3,20 M 3,20 M
Net cash 2021 2 252 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 7 598 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Farrukh Hussain Khan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ahmed Ali Mitha Chief Financial Officer
Shamshad Akhtar Chairman
Syed Adeel Javaid Chief Information Officer
Nadir Rahman Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-31.05%35
CME GROUP INC.-24.84%61 086
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-46.93%10 673
ASX LIMITED-27.19%8 253
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.67%6 947
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY64.86%6 685