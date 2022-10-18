Pakistan Stock Exchange : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
Oct 18, 2022
2:20 PM
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
PSX
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Oct 18, 2022
2:15 PM
Intimation of 127th Board Meeting
ECOP
Ecopack Limited
Oct 18, 2022
2:06 PM
Board Meeting
FNBM
First National Bank Modaraba
Oct 18, 2022
2:04 PM
Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) on the Company Results for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2022
TATM
Tata Textile Mills Limited
Oct 18, 2022
2:01 PM
Miscellaneous Information
FHAM
First Habib Modaraba
Oct 18, 2022
1:58 PM
Certified Resolution(s) passed in the 30th Annual General Meeting of Interloop Limited
ILP
Interloop Limited
Oct 18, 2022
1:58 PM
Miscellaneous Information
HMM
Habib Metro Mod
Oct 18, 2022
1:52 PM
Board Meeting
PHDL
Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited
Oct 18, 2022
1:48 PM
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PABC
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited
Oct 18, 2022
1:47 PM
Board Meeting
HMM
Habib Metro Mod
Oct 18, 2022
1:47 PM
Credit of Final Cash Dividend for the Year ended June 30, 2022
TATM
Tata Textile Mills Limited
Oct 18, 2022
1:44 PM
Board Meeting
FHAM
First Habib Modaraba
Oct 18, 2022
1:43 PM
MATERIAL INFORMATION - FILLING OF CASUAL VACANCY ON THE BOARD
META
MetaTech Health Limited
Oct 18, 2022
1:29 PM
Board Meeting
SMBL
Summit Bank Limited
Oct 18, 2022
1:28 PM
Financial Results for the 1st Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
ILP
Interloop Limited
Oct 18, 2022
1:23 PM
Board Meeting for Q3 2022
SCBPL
Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd
Oct 18, 2022
1:20 PM
Board Meeting
FUDLM
First UDL Modaraba
Oct 18, 2022
1:14 PM
Miscellaneous Information
PACE
Pace (Pakistan) Limited
Oct 18, 2022
1:03 PM
BOARD MEETING
ELCM
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited
Oct 18, 2022
1:02 PM
Board Meeting
IBLHL
IBL HealthCare Limited
Oct 18, 2022
1:00 PM
Submission of Certified copies of resolutions approved and adopted at the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Arif Habib Limited as per clause 5.6.9(b) of the PSX Rule Book
AHL
Arif Habib Limited
Oct 18, 2022
12:56 PM
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
SPL
Sitara Peroxide Limited
Oct 18, 2022
12:42 PM
Board Meeting
ALAC
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited
Oct 18, 2022
12:41 PM
Board Meeting
ASTL
Amreli Steels Limited
Oct 18, 2022
12:36 PM
Board Meeting
BCL
Bolan Castings Limited
Oct 18, 2022
12:35 PM
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
OML
Olympia Mills Limited
Oct 18, 2022
12:31 PM
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION JUNE 2022
FFLM
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba
Oct 18, 2022
12:24 PM
BOARD MEETING
FFLM
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba
Oct 18, 2022
12:23 PM
OPEN FUND - Alfalah Islamic Rozana Amdani Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution
ALFALAH-FUNDS
ALFALAH-FUNDS
Oct 18, 2022
12:13 PM
Board Meeting
CHCC
Cherat Cement Company Limited
Oct 18, 2022
12:04 PM
BoD Meeting September 30, 2022
BILF
Bilal Fibres Limited
Oct 18, 2022
12:04 PM
Board Meeting
SHEZ
Shezan International Limited
Oct 18, 2022
12:03 PM
PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF ELECTION OF DIRECTORS OF PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL LIMITED UNDER SECTION 159(4) OF COMPANIES ACT, 2017
PIBTL
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal
Oct 18, 2022
12:00 PM
Announcement of Interim Distribution - ABL ICF - 2022-2023
ABL-FUNDS
ABL-FUNDS
Oct 18, 2022
11:59 AM
Corporate Briefing Session
SAZEW
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited
Oct 18, 2022
11:58 AM
Board Meeting - MCB Bank Limited
MCB
MCB Bank Limited
Oct 18, 2022
11:47 AM
Board Meeting Rescheduled
JSIL
JS Investments Limited
Oct 18, 2022
11:38 AM
BOARD MEETING - 1ST QUARTERLY - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
LUCK
Lucky Cement Limited
Oct 18, 2022
11:28 AM
BOARD MEETING
CEPB
Century Paper & Board Mills Limited
Oct 18, 2022
11:22 AM
Board Meeting
SAZEW
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited
Oct 18, 2022
11:20 AM
Book Closure of KE SUKUK-5.
KEL
K-Electric Limited
Oct 18, 2022
11:17 AM
Board Meeting
PINL
Premier Insurance Limited
Oct 18, 2022
11:10 AM
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
AKBL
Askari Bank Limited
Oct 18, 2022
11:09 AM
The Bank of Khyber-Board Meeting
BOK
The Bank of Khyber
Oct 18, 2022
11:06 AM
Board Meeting
GIL
Good Luck Industries Ltd.
Oct 18, 2022
11:00 AM
Board Meeting
AGIL
Agriauto Industries Limited
Oct 18, 2022
10:58 AM
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
LMSM
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited
Oct 18, 2022
10:58 AM
OPEN FUND - Faysal Islamic Cash Fund
OPENFUND
OPENFUND
Oct 18, 2022
10:57 AM
OPEN FUND - PAKISTAN CASH MANAGEMENT FUND (PCF) Daily Dividend Distribution
OPENFUND
OPENFUND
Oct 18, 2022
10:57 AM
OPEN FUND - ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND
OPENFUND
OPENFUND
