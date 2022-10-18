Advanced search
    PSX   PK0104801011

PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(PSX)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
9.570 PKR   -3.14%
05:23aPakistan Stock Exchange : Notice of board meeting
PU
10/13Pakistan Stock Exchange : Free Float of Shares as on Sep 30, 2022
PU
10/05Pakistan Stock Exchange : Notice of 75th Annual General Meeting along with Proxy Form
PU
Pakistan Stock Exchange : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

10/18/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Date Time Title Symbol Company Link
Oct 18, 2022 2:20 PM NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 2:15 PM Intimation of 127th Board Meeting ECOP Ecopack Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 2:06 PM Board Meeting FNBM First National Bank Modaraba link
Oct 18, 2022 2:04 PM Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) on the Company Results for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2022 TATM Tata Textile Mills Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 2:01 PM Miscellaneous Information FHAM First Habib Modaraba link
Oct 18, 2022 1:58 PM Certified Resolution(s) passed in the 30th Annual General Meeting of Interloop Limited ILP Interloop Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 1:58 PM Miscellaneous Information HMM Habib Metro Mod link
Oct 18, 2022 1:52 PM Board Meeting PHDL Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 1:48 PM Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations PABC Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 1:47 PM Board Meeting HMM Habib Metro Mod link
Oct 18, 2022 1:47 PM Credit of Final Cash Dividend for the Year ended June 30, 2022 TATM Tata Textile Mills Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 1:44 PM Board Meeting FHAM First Habib Modaraba link
Oct 18, 2022 1:43 PM MATERIAL INFORMATION - FILLING OF CASUAL VACANCY ON THE BOARD META MetaTech Health Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 1:29 PM Board Meeting SMBL Summit Bank Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 1:28 PM Financial Results for the 1st Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 ILP Interloop Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 1:23 PM Board Meeting for Q3 2022 SCBPL Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd link
Oct 18, 2022 1:20 PM Board Meeting FUDLM First UDL Modaraba link
Oct 18, 2022 1:14 PM Miscellaneous Information PACE Pace (Pakistan) Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 1:03 PM BOARD MEETING ELCM Elahi Cotton Mills Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 1:02 PM Board Meeting IBLHL IBL HealthCare Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 1:00 PM Submission of Certified copies of resolutions approved and adopted at the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Arif Habib Limited as per clause 5.6.9(b) of the PSX Rule Book AHL Arif Habib Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 12:56 PM Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations SPL Sitara Peroxide Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 12:42 PM Board Meeting ALAC Askari Life Assurance Company Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 12:41 PM Board Meeting ASTL Amreli Steels Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 12:36 PM Board Meeting BCL Bolan Castings Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 12:35 PM Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations OML Olympia Mills Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 12:31 PM CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION JUNE 2022 FFLM First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba link
Oct 18, 2022 12:24 PM BOARD MEETING FFLM First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba link
Oct 18, 2022 12:23 PM OPEN FUND - Alfalah Islamic Rozana Amdani Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution ALFALAH-FUNDS ALFALAH-FUNDS link
Oct 18, 2022 12:13 PM Board Meeting CHCC Cherat Cement Company Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 12:04 PM BoD Meeting September 30, 2022 BILF Bilal Fibres Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 12:04 PM Board Meeting SHEZ Shezan International Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 12:03 PM PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF ELECTION OF DIRECTORS OF PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL LIMITED UNDER SECTION 159(4) OF COMPANIES ACT, 2017 PIBTL Pakistan International Bulk Terminal link
Oct 18, 2022 12:00 PM Announcement of Interim Distribution - ABL ICF - 2022-2023 ABL-FUNDS ABL-FUNDS link
Oct 18, 2022 11:59 AM Corporate Briefing Session SAZEW Sazgar Engineering Works Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 11:58 AM Board Meeting - MCB Bank Limited MCB MCB Bank Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 11:47 AM Board Meeting Rescheduled JSIL JS Investments Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 11:38 AM BOARD MEETING - 1ST QUARTERLY - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 LUCK Lucky Cement Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 11:28 AM BOARD MEETING CEPB Century Paper & Board Mills Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 11:22 AM Board Meeting SAZEW Sazgar Engineering Works Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 11:20 AM Book Closure of KE SUKUK-5. KEL K-Electric Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 11:17 AM Board Meeting PINL Premier Insurance Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 11:10 AM Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 AKBL Askari Bank Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 11:09 AM The Bank of Khyber-Board Meeting BOK The Bank of Khyber link
Oct 18, 2022 11:06 AM Board Meeting GIL Good Luck Industries Ltd. link
Oct 18, 2022 11:00 AM Board Meeting AGIL Agriauto Industries Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 10:58 AM CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION LMSM Landmark Spinning Industries Limited link
Oct 18, 2022 10:58 AM OPEN FUND - Faysal Islamic Cash Fund OPENFUND OPENFUND link
Oct 18, 2022 10:57 AM OPEN FUND - PAKISTAN CASH MANAGEMENT FUND (PCF) Daily Dividend Distribution OPENFUND OPENFUND link
Oct 18, 2022 10:57 AM OPEN FUND - ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND OPENFUND OPENFUND link

Disclaimer

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 09:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 465 M 6,70 M 6,70 M
Net income 2021 696 M 3,18 M 3,18 M
Net cash 2021 2 252 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 7 670 M 35,1 M 35,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Farrukh Hussain Khan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ahmed Ali Mitha Chief Financial Officer
Shamshad Akhtar Chairman
Syed Adeel Javaid Chief Information Officer
Nadir Rahman Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-30.40%35
CME GROUP INC.-23.77%62 596
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.16%11 227
ASX LIMITED-27.74%8 172
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.92%6 960
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY63.75%6 576