Pakistan Stock Exchange : Notice of 75th Annual General Meeting along with Proxy Form
10/05/2022 | 02:52am EDT
PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE is hereby given that the seventy-fifth (75th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (the Company or PSX) will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 04:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi and through the video-conferencing facility, to transact the following businesses:
Ordinary Business:
To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022, together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon.
To appoint Company's auditors for the year ending June 30, 2023, till the conclusion of the next AGM and fix their remuneration. The retiring auditors, M/s. Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman, Chartered Accountants, being eligible, have offered themselves for re-appointment.
Special Business:
3. To approve the proposals for additional equity investment in Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), an associated company of PSX, amounting to PKR 48,749,875/- divided into 1,949,995 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each and PKR 75,000,000/- divided into 3,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each, to be acquired respectively from IGI Investments (Private) Limited (IGI) and Allied Bank Limited (ABL), the shareholders of CDC, at a price of PKR 25/- per share, including a premium of PKR 15/- per share, and for this purpose, to pass with or without modification, the following resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION:
RESOLVED THAT approval be and is hereby granted under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 that PSX makes additional equity investments of PKR 48,749,875/- (Pak Rupees Forty-Eight Million Seven Hundred Forty-Nine Thousand Eight Hundred and Seventy-Five Only) and PKR 75,000,000/- (Pak Rupees Seventy-Five Million Only) in CDC by respectively acquiring from IGI and ABL, 1,949,995 and 3,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each, i.e. for 1.65% equity stake in CDC, at a price of PKR 25/- per share (the transaction), subject to all statutory and regulatory approvals, where required.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Chief Executive Officer and the Company Secretary of PSX be and are hereby jointly and severally authorised to do all such things, acts, deeds, etc., which may be necessary to bring the transaction to a successful conclusion and give effect to the above resolution.
Other Business:
4. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
By Order of the Board of Directors
Dr. Fakhara Rizwan
Company Secretary
Karachi
Dated: October 05, 2022
Note:
A statement under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017, setting out all material facts concerning the special business described in the above Agenda and the information as required under the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017, are annexed to this notice. This notice and the statement of material facts are also available on Company's website.
The Annual Report containing the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2022, is also available on the Company's website.
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
3. A member may submit a request at the Company's registered office for certified copies of the minutes of previously held general meetings.
NOTES
The Register of Members will remain closed from October 22, 2022 to October 28, 2022 (both days inclusive). The Members whose names appear in the Register of Members as on October 21, 2022, shall be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM.
A member entitled to attend, speak and vote at the meeting shall also be entitled to appoint any person as their proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf. A proxy so appointed shall have such rights with respect to attending, speaking and voting at the meeting as are available to the respective member. The Company must receive the Instrument of Proxy and the Power of Attorney under which it is signed or a notarised certified copy of that Power of Attorney, at least 48 hours before the meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. The Form of Proxy is enclosed to this notices and also available on Company's website.
Any company or other body corporate which is a member of the Company may, by resolution of its Directors, or proxy signed by authorised officers, authorise any of its officials or any other person to act as its representative at the meeting and the person so authorised shall be entitled to exercise the same powers as if he/she were an individual member of the Company.
Since all shares issued to members are in dematerialised format in their respective CDC accounts, the individual members desiring to attend the meeting in person, are requested to bring their original Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) along with the Investor Account or Participant ID and House Account/ Sub-Account numbers, for identification purposes, whereas, in case of a corporate member, the resolution of Board of Directors/Power of Attorney with specimen signature of the nominee may preferably be provided to the Company well in advance or otherwise produced at the meeting.
Members are requested to notify the change of their registered address immediately but before the first day of book closure to their Participant/CDC Investor Account Services, which maintains their CDC account.
Participation in AGM through Video-Conferencing Facility
Pursuant to the clarification bearing reference no. SMD/SE/2(20)/2021/117 issued by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on December 15, 2021, the Company is facilitating the shareholders to attend the AGM via video-link, in addition to physical arrangements for the meeting. Therefore, the shareholders are encouraged to participate in the AGM through the video-conferencing facility and, accordingly get themselves registered with the Company Secretariat by providing the requisite details at their earliest but not later than 48 hours before the time of the AGM (i.e. by 04:00 p.m. on October 26, 2022) through e-mail to be sent at shareholders.affairs@psx.com.pk.
For this purpose, the shareholders are advised to provide the following particulars, along with the scanned copy of their CNIC and that of their proxies, if so appointed. Moreover, in the case of a corporate member, the scanned copy of the resolution of the Board of Directors/Power of Attorney with a specimen signature of the nominee must also be provided.
Name of Shareholder*
CNIC/NTN No.
CDC Account No.
Cell No.
E-mail address
* Where applicable, please also give the above particulars of the proxy-holder or nominee of the shareholder.
Upon receipt of the above information from the interested shareholders, the Company will send relevant video link and login credentials to their e-mail addresses. Accordingly, the shareholders can participate in AGM proceedings through their smartphones or computer devices. In addition to the above, the shareholders can also provide their comments and/or suggestions in connection with the agenda items of the AGM by using the aforesaid means.
The above arrangement would also cover the requirement of Section 134(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2017 (the Companies Act), about providing a video link facility to the members holding 10% or more shareholding (in aggregate) in the Company, residing at a geographical location.
STATEMENT UNDER SECTION 134(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017
This statement sets out the material facts concerning the Special Business, as specified in the Agenda of the notice, to be transacted at the AGM of PSX, to be held on October 28, 2022:
Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) was incorporated as a public limited company on January 21, 1993. The principal business activity of the CDC is to act as a depository for securities and open securities accounts. CDC, under trust deeds, acts as a trustee for various open-end funds and closed-end schemes under the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008 and also provides custodial-ship to closed-end funds formed under the said regulations. CDC also provides custody and settlement services for Government securities to retail investors and Centralised Information Sharing Solution for Insurance Industry (CISSII).
PSX is one of the major shareholders of CDC, presently holding 119,424,000 shares, i.e. 39.81% of its total paid-up capital of PKR 3.0 billion. In accordance with the definition provided in Section 2(4) of the Companies Act, CDC and PSX are associated companies.
The latest shareholding structure of CDC is as follows:
Name of Shareholder
Shareholding
Percentage Holding
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
119,424,000
39.81%
MCB Bank Limited
45,000,000
15.00%
Habib Bank Limited
34,038,001
11.35%
LSE Financial Services Limited
30,000,000
10.00%
National Investment Trust Limited
19,038,000
6.35%
Industrial Development Bank Limited
15,000,000
5.00%
Pak China Investment Company Limited
15,000,000
5.00%
Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited
8,250,000
2.75%
ISE Towers REIT Management Company Limited
7,500,000
2.50%
Allied Bank Limited
3,000,000
1.00%
IGI Investments (Private) Limited
1,949,995
0.65%
Innovative Investment Bank Limited
1,500,000
0.50%
Crescent Standard Business Management (Private) Limited
300,000
0.10%
Others
300,000,000
100%
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, 2015, to be read with the Central Depositories (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016 (the Central Depositories Regulations), only the specified eligible shareholders are allowed to hold shares in the central depository. Besides, the collective shareholding of all eligible shareholders (other than securities exchange, its connected company, its majority shareholder, or associate of majority shareholder) shall not exceed 49%.
In the given circumstances, PSX has executed two separate Sale and Purchase Agreements with IGI and ABL, whereby IGI and ABL have agreed to sell their equity stakes in CDC, being 0.65% (i.e. 1,949,995 shares) and 1% (i.e. 3,000,000 shares), respectively to PSX, at PKR 25/- per share, subject to all internal and regulatory approvals and other conditions to be agreed.
PSX's Board of Directors has approved the aforementioned equity investments in CDC, subject to the consent of PSX's shareholders as required under Section 199 of the Companies Act. In this respect, the Board certifies that the necessary due diligence on the proposal was carried out and accordingly, the Board recommends that the shareholders approve the same.
As required under the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017, M/s. Reanda Haroon Zakaria & Co.was engaged by PSX to determine the fair market value of the share of CDC which came to PKR 24.78 to PKR 27.50. Since the price being offered for acquiring the CDC's shares is within the fair value range recommended by M/s. Reanda Haroon Zakaria & Co., and due to PSX's strategic nature in CDC, the shareholders may consider approving the proposed investment.
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
PSX's directors do not have any other interest/conflict of interest in the proposed investments except that Mr. Farrukh H. Khan, Mr. Ahmed Chinoy and Mr. Nadeem Naqvi serve on CDC's Board of Directors as PSX's nominee directors.
The information required under Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017, is provided in the enclosed Annexure-A.
ANNEXURE-A
INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER REGULATION 3(1) OF COMPANIES
(INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATED COMPANIES OR ASSOCIATED UNDERTAKINGS) REGULATIONS, 2017
S. No.
Description
Information required
i.
Name of associated company
Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC).
ii.
Basis of relationship
CDC is an associated company of PSX since Mr. Farrukh H.
Khan, Mr. Ahmed Chinoy, and Mr. Nadeem Naqvi serve as
directors on the Boards of both companies.
iii.
Earning/(Loss) per share of the associated
June 30, 2022
PKR
2.70 (300 million shares)
company in the last three years
June 30, 2021
PKR
2.63 (250 million shares)
June 30, 2020
PKR
2.66 (250 million shares)
iv.
Break-up value per share, based on the latest
PKR 20.92 per share as of June 30, 2022.
audited financial statements
Total no. of outstanding shares is 300 million.
v.
Financial Position, including main items of
The Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2022, and the Profit or
statement of financial position and profit and
Loss Account of CDC for the year ended June 30, 2022 are
loss account on the basis of its latest financial
enclosed.
statements
vi.
In case of investment in securities of a project of
Not applicable.
the associated company that has not commenced
operations:
(i) description of the project and its history since
conceptualisation;
(ii) starting date and expected date of
completion of work;
(iii) time by which such project shall become
commercially operational;
(iv) expected time by which the project shall start
paying return on investment; and
(v) funds invested or to be invested by the
promoters, sponsors, associated company or
associated undertaking distinguishing between
cash and non-cash amounts
vii.
Maximum amounts of investment
(i) For acquisition of CDC's shares from IGI - PKR
48,749,875/- (Pak Rupees Forty-Eight Million Seven
Hundred Forty-Nine Thousand Eight Hundred and
Seventy-Five Only); and
(ii) For acquisition of CDC's shares from ABL - PKR
75,000,000/- (Pak Rupees Seventy-Five Million Only).
viii.
Purpose, benefits likely to accrue to the investing
To consolidate shareholding in CDC to make it a subsidiary
company and its members from such investment
while facilitating compliance with applicable Regulations
and period of investment
by CDC and its shareholders.
ix.
Sources of fund from which securities will be
PSX intends to utilise its funds for the investment.
acquired
x.
Salient features of the agreement(s), if any, with
Not applicable.
an associated company or associated undertaking
with regards to the proposed investment
xi.
Direct or indirect interest of directors, sponsors,
None of the directors of PSX, except Mr. Farrukh H. Khan,
majority shareholders and their relatives, if any,
Mr. Ahmed Chinoy and Mr. Nadeem Naqvi (PSX's
in the associated company or associated
nominee directors on CDC's board), has any interest in
undertaking or the transaction under consideration
the proposed investment.
