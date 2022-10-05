Pakistan Stock Exchange : Notice of 75th Annual General Meeting along with Proxy Form

PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given that the seventy-fifth (75th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (the Company or PSX) will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 04:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi and through the video-conferencing facility, to transact the following businesses:

Ordinary Business:

To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022, together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon. To appoint Company's auditors for the year ending June 30, 2023, till the conclusion of the next AGM and fix their remuneration. The retiring auditors, M/s. Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman, Chartered Accountants, being eligible, have offered themselves for re-appointment.

Special Business:

3. To approve the proposals for additional equity investment in Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), an associated company of PSX, amounting to PKR 48,749,875/- divided into 1,949,995 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each and PKR 75,000,000/- divided into 3,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each, to be acquired respectively from IGI Investments (Private) Limited (IGI) and Allied Bank Limited (ABL), the shareholders of CDC, at a price of PKR 25/- per share, including a premium of PKR 15/- per share, and for this purpose, to pass with or without modification, the following resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION:

RESOLVED THAT approval be and is hereby granted under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 that PSX makes additional equity investments of PKR 48,749,875/- (Pak Rupees Forty-Eight Million Seven Hundred Forty-Nine Thousand Eight Hundred and Seventy-Five Only) and PKR 75,000,000/- (Pak Rupees Seventy-Five Million Only) in CDC by respectively acquiring from IGI and ABL, 1,949,995 and 3,000,000 ordinary shares of PKR 10/- each, i.e. for 1.65% equity stake in CDC, at a price of PKR 25/- per share (the transaction), subject to all statutory and regulatory approvals, where required.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Chief Executive Officer and the Company Secretary of PSX be and are hereby jointly and severally authorised to do all such things, acts, deeds, etc., which may be necessary to bring the transaction to a successful conclusion and give effect to the above resolution.

Other Business:

4. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Dr. Fakhara Rizwan

Company Secretary

Karachi

Dated: October 05, 2022

Note:

A statement under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017, setting out all material facts concerning the special business described in the above Agenda and the information as required under the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017, are annexed to this notice. This notice and the statement of material facts are also available on Company's website. The Annual Report containing the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2022, is also available on the Company's website.

