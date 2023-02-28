Pakistan Stock Exchange : Quarter Ended - December, 2022

The Board of Directors of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX or the Exchange) are pleased to present the financial statements of PSX for the half-year that ended December 31, 2022.
ECONOMIC REVIEW & OUTLOOK
Pakistan's economic growth for FY2022 turned out to be 5.97%, which has shown a V-shaped economic recovery post-pandemic contributed by the growth, particularly in the Large-Scale Manufacturing, Services and Agricultural sectors. For FY2023, economic growth will likely remain below the budgeted target due to the devastation caused by floods. This combination of low growth, high inflation and low levels of official reserves is particularly challenging for policy-makers. The global economic and financial conditions remain uncertain in the near-to-short term, leading to mixed implications for the domestic economy. Global outlook remains strenuous and with domestic uncertanities could impact outlook of exports and workers' remittances for Pakistan.
The current account deficit narrowed by around 60 percent to $3.7 billion in H1-FY23. This substantial reduction was due to a sharp contraction in imports, reflecting the impact of policy tightening and administrative measures.
Like other economies, the cost of living crisis in Pakistan remains on the high side as wages have increased less than inflation, particularly in the services sector. Inflation in December 2022 stood at 24.5% on a Year-on-Year basis. With a cumulative policy rate adjustment of 900 bp since last year, the SBP policy rate as of December 31, 2022, stood at 16%. Given the persisting macroeconomic pressures, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on January 25, 2023, decided to increase the policy rate by further 100 basis points to 17 percent, thereby cumulative policy rate adjustment has been 1000 bp since July 2021. Despite the tightening of the monetary policy, taming inflation has been a challenge thus far due to higher energy prices, losses to crops and livestock, and supply disruption. Concurrently growing fiscal stress had to be financed by unprecedented government borrowings that has raised yields on Treasury Bills.
IMF mission visited Islamabad from January 31-February 09, 2023. The mission focused on policies to restore domestic and external sustainability, including strengthening the fiscal position with durable and high-quality measures while supporting the vulnerable and those affected by the floods; restoring the viability of the power and gas sector, reversing the continued accumulation of circular debt; and re-establishing the proper functioning of the FX market, allowing the exchange rate to clear the FX shortage. Meetings with IMF continued virtually, and a Finance Bill was presented in the National Assembly with the aim of getting the NA's approval of the budget being introduced as part of the understanding with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The restoration of the IMF program is expected as the government has announced a mini budget announcing tax revenue raising measures, and upward adjustment in the fuel and utility prices and taken some of the critical austerity measures.
SBP net reserves stood at USD 5.5 billion as of December 31, 2022, but as of the week ended January 20, 2023, the net reserves stood at USD
3.7 billion. Fitch Ratings has downgraded Pakistan's long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from 'B' to 'CCC+' mainly due to the shortage of FX reserves.
The Pakistani rupee on January 26, 2023, fell 9.6% against the USD - the biggest one-day drop in over two decades after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the exchange rate, a key demand of the IMF as part of a programme of economic reforms. The exchange rate for USD/PKR stood at PKR 262.6045 on January 27, 2023, as against PKR 226.4309 on December 30, 2022.
In the wake of the economic challenges, the economic growth for the fiscal year is expected to remain well below the 3% - 4% range initially projected by the central bank.
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to play its role in supporting the financial markets. PSX is committed to advocating and promoting the highest standards of corporate governance and integrity, deepening and growing the capital markets, hence providing value for all stakeholders. Work is underway to restore confidence and steps are being taken to fast-track IPOs.The SBP/PSX continue to jointly launched the Roshan Equity Account under the umbrella of the Roshan Digital Account - the latter has attracted $5.6 billion from Non-Resident Pakistanis. Pakistan has shown its strong determination to clear the misgivings and issues relating to AML regime, and FATF has removed the country from the grey list. On September 14, 2022 PSX was awarded the Global Islamic Finance Award 2022 for the second year running. Efforts are underway to conclude an IMF Program.
PSX FINANCIAL AND MARKET PERFORMANCE DURING THE HALF-YEAR FY2023
PSX recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 179 million for the half-year ended December 31, 2022, vs Rs 327 million for the corresponding period of 2021, 45% lower mainly due to the following:
Decline in revenue earned from trading activities by Rs 71 million mainly due to lower average daily traded value, i.e. PKR 10.7 billion in 1HFY22-23 vs PKR 18.6 billion in 1HFY21-22
Decline in performance of the Associated Companies due to prevailing market and economic conditions, which led to a lower share of profit from associates by PKR 42 million
03
Management is conscious of the difficult business environment and focuses on effective cost management. Consequently, expenses during 1HFY23, excluding depreciation and amortization, increased by only 13% over last corresponding period, which is well below the inflation figure of 24.5% and PKR devaluation impact.
PSX delivered a post-tax profit of Rs158 million for the 1HFY2023 versus Rs.272 million in the 1HFY2022.
By the nature of its business, PSX will always remain dependent on trading volumes. However, a concerted effort has been made to minimize the dependence on trading volumes by developing other revenue sources like data vending and a strong focus on listings while at the same time making efforts to increase the number of investors though introduction of Sahulat accounts, online account opening, 90 days futures and Equity RDAs, amongst others. This effort is starting to show results. In the last six months, year, despite a reduction in daily trading volumes by 42% , i.e. from Rs. 18.6 billion/day during 1HFY22 to Rs. 10.70 billion/day during 1HFY23, PSX's core operating revenue declined by only 8% YoY.
The company's cash flow also remains strong compared to recent past years.
Earnings Per Share (EPS):
The basic and diluted earnings per share is Re.0.20 for the 1HFY2023 vs. Re.0.34 for the 1HFY2022.
Market Performance:
Particulars
Half-Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
KSE-100 Index
40,420
44,596
Market Capitalization (PKR in billion)
6,501
7,685
Average daily value traded - Ready (PKR in billion)
7
12.7
Average daily value traded - Futures (PKR in billion)
3.7
5.9
Average daily volume traded - Ready (million)
234
364
Average daily volume traded - Futures (million)
87
132
Equity Securities listed during Half-Year FY2023
During the Second Quarter of FY 2023, Glob Residency REIT, the first developmental REIT, was listed on PSX's Main Board. Moreover, PSX also listed the Ordinary Shares and Class B Shares of Ghani Chemical Industries Limited.
Debt Securities listed during Half-Year FY2023
Pakistan Stock Exchange listed four Privately Placed TFCs, i.e. Bank AL Habib Limited's TFCs, TPL Corp Limited's TFCs, U Microfinance Bank Limited TFCs and The Bank of Punjab TFCs. Moreover, the Exchange also listed TPL Corp Limited's Privately Placed Sukuk.
Open-end Mutual Funds listed during Half-Year FY2023
Pakistan Stock Exchange listed seven Open-end Mutual Funds namely, Faysal Halal Amdani Fund, Alhamra Wada Fund, MCB Pakistan Fixed Return Fund, MCB Pakistan Opportunity Fund, JS Government Securities Fund, Lakson Islamic Money Market Fund and NBP Mustahkam Fund..
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) listed during Half-Year FY2023
Pakistan Stock Exchange listed the first and innovative fixed-income HBL Total Treasury Exchange Traded Fund.
PSX OUTLOOK
Trading & Investor Developments
PSX launched its first dividend-based fundamental index, PSX Dividend 20 Index, as a major step towards facilitating investors, stakeholders and market participants. This index is designed to track the performance of the top 20 dividend-paying companies at PSX whereby the companies are ranked and weighted based on their trailing 12-month dividend yield.
Further, in continuation to the ongoing efforts to facilitate investors, PSX and Meezan Bank Limited have commenced a dedicated Shariah-Compliant trading platform for Roshan Digital Account (RDA) investors. This will facilitate investors who are focused on investing in Shariah-approved securities. This trading platform will be available through the online trading system provided by PSX called KiTS or Karachi Internet Trading System.
PSX has also launched 'Property' sector for non-REIT real estate related listed companies. By adding this index, investors will be provided a better and improved reflection of the economy and a distinct representation of the important elements of real estate and construction in the Exchange platform.
In order to further strengthen and leverage the relationship between Banks and Brokerage firms, PSX facilitated the implementation of KYC sharing between Banks and Brokers. Furthermore, PSX continued its efforts to expand its outreach and become accessible, particularly to retail investors, by implementing simplified account opening procedures and documentation for Sahulat accounts and improvements in the online account opening facility.
