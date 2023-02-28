Pakistan Stock Exchange : Quarter Ended - December, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

DIRECTORS' REVIEW REPORT

The Board of Directors of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX or the Exchange) are pleased to present the financial statements of PSX for the half-year that ended December 31, 2022.

ECONOMIC REVIEW & OUTLOOK

Pakistan's economic growth for FY2022 turned out to be 5.97%, which has shown a V-shaped economic recovery post-pandemic contributed by the growth, particularly in the Large-Scale Manufacturing, Services and Agricultural sectors. For FY2023, economic growth will likely remain below the budgeted target due to the devastation caused by floods. This combination of low growth, high inflation and low levels of official reserves is particularly challenging for policy-makers. The global economic and financial conditions remain uncertain in the near-to-short term, leading to mixed implications for the domestic economy. Global outlook remains strenuous and with domestic uncertanities could impact outlook of exports and workers' remittances for Pakistan.

The current account deficit narrowed by around 60 percent to $3.7 billion in H1-FY23. This substantial reduction was due to a sharp contraction in imports, reflecting the impact of policy tightening and administrative measures.

Like other economies, the cost of living crisis in Pakistan remains on the high side as wages have increased less than inflation, particularly in the services sector. Inflation in December 2022 stood at 24.5% on a Year-on-Year basis. With a cumulative policy rate adjustment of 900 bp since last year, the SBP policy rate as of December 31, 2022, stood at 16%. Given the persisting macroeconomic pressures, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on January 25, 2023, decided to increase the policy rate by further 100 basis points to 17 percent, thereby cumulative policy rate adjustment has been 1000 bp since July 2021. Despite the tightening of the monetary policy, taming inflation has been a challenge thus far due to higher energy prices, losses to crops and livestock, and supply disruption. Concurrently growing fiscal stress had to be financed by unprecedented government borrowings that has raised yields on Treasury Bills.

IMF mission visited Islamabad from January 31-February 09, 2023. The mission focused on policies to restore domestic and external sustainability, including strengthening the fiscal position with durable and high-quality measures while supporting the vulnerable and those affected by the floods; restoring the viability of the power and gas sector, reversing the continued accumulation of circular debt; and re-establishing the proper functioning of the FX market, allowing the exchange rate to clear the FX shortage. Meetings with IMF continued virtually, and a Finance Bill was presented in the National Assembly with the aim of getting the NA's approval of the budget being introduced as part of the understanding with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The restoration of the IMF program is expected as the government has announced a mini budget announcing tax revenue raising measures, and upward adjustment in the fuel and utility prices and taken some of the critical austerity measures.

SBP net reserves stood at USD 5.5 billion as of December 31, 2022, but as of the week ended January 20, 2023, the net reserves stood at USD

3.7 billion. Fitch Ratings has downgraded Pakistan's long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from 'B' to 'CCC+' mainly due to the shortage of FX reserves.

The Pakistani rupee on January 26, 2023, fell 9.6% against the USD - the biggest one-day drop in over two decades after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the exchange rate, a key demand of the IMF as part of a programme of economic reforms. The exchange rate for USD/PKR stood at PKR 262.6045 on January 27, 2023, as against PKR 226.4309 on December 30, 2022.

In the wake of the economic challenges, the economic growth for the fiscal year is expected to remain well below the 3% - 4% range initially projected by the central bank.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to play its role in supporting the financial markets. PSX is committed to advocating and promoting the highest standards of corporate governance and integrity, deepening and growing the capital markets, hence providing value for all stakeholders. Work is underway to restore confidence and steps are being taken to fast-track IPOs.The SBP/PSX continue to jointly launched the Roshan Equity Account under the umbrella of the Roshan Digital Account - the latter has attracted $5.6 billion from Non-Resident Pakistanis. Pakistan has shown its strong determination to clear the misgivings and issues relating to AML regime, and FATF has removed the country from the grey list. On September 14, 2022 PSX was awarded the Global Islamic Finance Award 2022 for the second year running. Efforts are underway to conclude an IMF Program.

PSX FINANCIAL AND MARKET PERFORMANCE DURING THE HALF-YEAR FY2023

PSX recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 179 million for the half-year ended December 31, 2022, vs Rs 327 million for the corresponding period of 2021, 45% lower mainly due to the following:

Decline in revenue earned from trading activities by Rs 71 million mainly due to lower average daily traded value, i.e. PKR 10.7 billion in 1HFY22-23 vs PKR 18.6 billion in 1HFY21-22

1HFY22-23 vs PKR 18.6 billion in 1HFY21-22 Decline in performance of the Associated Companies due to prevailing market and economic conditions, which led to a lower share of profit from associates by PKR 42 million

