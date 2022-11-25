Pakistan Synthetics : Corporate Briefing Presentation

COMPANY PROFILE

The Company was incorporated on 18 November 1984 as a private

limited company in Pakistan and subsequently converted into a public

limited company on 30 December 1987. The shares of the Company are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange with effect from 27 June 1995. The

principal activity of the Company is manufacturing and sale of Plastic

Caps, Crown Caps, PET Resin and PET Preform. The registered office

of the Company is situated at 15th floor, Emerald Tower, Block 5,

Clifton, Karachi.