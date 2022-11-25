Pakistan Synthetics : Corporate Briefing Presentation

PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
COMPANY PROFILE
The Company was incorporated on 18 November 1984 as a private
limited company in Pakistan and subsequently converted into a public
limited company on 30 December 1987. The shares of the Company are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange with effect from 27 June 1995. The
principal activity of the Company is manufacturing and sale of Plastic
Caps, Crown Caps, PET Resin and PET Preform. The registered office
of the Company is situated at 15th floor, Emerald Tower, Block 5,
Clifton, Karachi.
BUSINESS INFORMATION
PSL is the critical packaging supplier to the FMCGS (Beverage
industry) besides flexible packaging manufacturers in Pakistan. We
provide complete one window solution to beverage industry customers which have shown continuous growth in double digit over years. The Company is now poised to participate in growing needs of beverage consumption by playing an integral role, being a priority one-
window supplier to multinational bottlers and
local brand owners in Pakistan.
VISION AND MISSION STATEMENT
OUR VISION
To be an End to End solution provider for our partners where all needs
of customers are catered
OUR MISSION
Our Mission is to be the most efficient manufacturer of high performance packaging requirements of Industry in Pakistan.
-
MR. YAKOOB HAJI KARIM
-
MR. NOMAN YAKOOB
-
MR. KHURSHID AKHTAR
-
MR. ABID UMER
-
MR. MUBBASHIR AMIN
-
MR. ALI KAMAL
-
MR. FARAZ YOUNUS BANDUKDA
-
MS. SADAF SHABBIR
-
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
-
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
-
CHAIRMAN
-
NON EXECUTIVE DECTOR
-
NON EXECUTIVE DECTOR
-
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
-
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DIRECTOR
-
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.