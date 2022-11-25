Advanced search
    PSYL   PK0042401015

PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED

(PSYL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
44.16 PKR   +1.40%
09/27Pakistan Synthetics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/26Pakistan Synthetics : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
04/12Pakistan Synthetics Limited Appoints Khurshid Akhtar as Chairman of the Board of Directors
CI
Pakistan Synthetics : Corporate Briefing Presentation

11/25/2022 | 01:34am EST
PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED

CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

COMPANY PROFILE

The Company was incorporated on 18 November 1984 as a private

limited company in Pakistan and subsequently converted into a public

limited company on 30 December 1987. The shares of the Company are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange with effect from 27 June 1995. The

principal activity of the Company is manufacturing and sale of Plastic

Caps, Crown Caps, PET Resin and PET Preform. The registered office

of the Company is situated at 15th floor, Emerald Tower, Block 5,

Clifton, Karachi.

BUSINESS INFORMATION

PSL is the critical packaging supplier to the FMCGS (Beverage

industry) besides flexible packaging manufacturers in Pakistan. We

provide complete one window solution to beverage industry customers which have shown continuous growth in double digit over years. The Company is now poised to participate in growing needs of beverage consumption by playing an integral role, being a priority one-

window supplier to multinational bottlers and

local brand owners in Pakistan.

VISION AND MISSION STATEMENT

OUR VISION

To be an End to End solution provider for our partners where all needs

of customers are catered

OUR MISSION

Our Mission is to be the most efficient manufacturer of high performance packaging requirements of Industry in Pakistan.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  • MR. YAKOOB HAJI KARIM
  • MR. NOMAN YAKOOB
  • MR. KHURSHID AKHTAR
  • MR. ABID UMER
  • MR. MUBBASHIR AMIN
  • MR. ALI KAMAL
  • MR. FARAZ YOUNUS BANDUKDA
  • MS. SADAF SHABBIR
  • CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
  • EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
  • CHAIRMAN
  • NON EXECUTIVE DECTOR
  • NON EXECUTIVE DECTOR
  • INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
  • INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DIRECTOR
  • INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Disclaimer

Pakistan Synthetics Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 311 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Net income 2022 986 M 4,41 M 4,41 M
Net Debt 2022 2 039 M 9,12 M 9,12 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 083 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 431
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Synthetics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yakoob Haji Karim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shahid Yaqoob Chief Financial Officer
Khurshid Akhtar Non-Executive Chairman
Ali Kamal Independent Director
Faraz Younus Bandukda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED-18.22%18
LG CHEM, LTD.18.37%38 535
DOW INC.-9.12%36 279
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-13.75%18 176
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-46.37%16 214
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-8.66%13 620