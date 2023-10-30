Pakistan Synthetics : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
October 29, 2023 at 11:15 pm EDT
Pakistan Synthetics Limited
Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss
For the period ended 30 September 2023
30 September
30 September
2023
2022
(Rupees in '000)
Revenue from contracts with customers
3,620,854
3,699,619
Cost of sales
(3,051,685)
(2,997,638)
Gross profit
569,169
701,981
Administrative and general expenses
(41,402)
(32,742)
Distribution and selling costs
(61,852)
(76,004)
Other operating expenses
(35,592)
(127,856)
(138,846)
(236,602)
Operating profit
430,323
465,379
Other income
8,852
1,629
Finance costs
(197,963)
(69,967)
Profit before taxation
241,212
397,041
Taxation
(97,353)
(119,033)
Profit for the period
143,859
278,008
(Rupees)
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
1.04
* 2.00
Earnings per share for the prior period is restated for the effect of bonus shares.
