Pakistan Synthetics Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of plastic and crown caps and polyester staple fiber. The Company's products include Crown Caps, Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin, PET Preform, BOPET resin Closure Cap. Its crown cap provides bottlers capping solutions that provide secure sealing, safe opening, consistent and consumer friendly removal torques, tamper evidence and application optimization. Its PET products are used for soft drinks, still water, edible oil industry and pharmaceutical sector. The Company's closure cap products produced on compression molding machines.

Sector Commodity Chemicals