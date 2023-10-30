Pakistan Synthetics Limited

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

For the period ended 30 September 2023

30 September

30 September

2023

2022

(Rupees in '000)

Revenue from contracts with customers

3,620,854

3,699,619

Cost of sales

(3,051,685)

(2,997,638)

Gross profit

569,169

701,981

Administrative and general expenses

(41,402)

(32,742)

Distribution and selling costs

(61,852)

(76,004)

Other operating expenses

(35,592)

(127,856)

(138,846)

(236,602)

Operating profit

430,323

465,379

Other income

8,852

1,629

Finance costs

(197,963)

(69,967)

Profit before taxation

241,212

397,041

Taxation

(97,353)

(119,033)

Profit for the period

143,859

278,008

(Rupees)

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

1.04

* 2.00

  • Earnings per share for the prior period is restated for the effect of bonus shares.

