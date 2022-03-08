Pakistan Synthetics : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Pakistan Synthetics Limited
NOTICE OF THE SEVENTEENTH EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 17th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Pakistan Synthetics Limited will be held on Friday, April 01, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Auditorium Hall of Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan (ICAP), located at Chartered Accountant Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan to transact the following business:
To confirm the Minutes of the 36th Annual General Meeting held on October 22, 2021.
To elect eight (8) Directors of the Company as fixed by the Board of Directors in terms of section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017 for a term of three years. The retiring directors are eligible to offer themselves for re-election.
The retiring Directors are as follows:
Mr. Khurshid Akhtar
Mr. Yakoob Haji Karim
Mr. Noman Yakoob
Mr. Abid Umer
Mr. Mubbashir Amin
Mr. Ali Kamal
Mr. Faraz Younus Bandukda
Mrs. Saeed Fatima Naqvi
3. To transact any other business of the Company with permission of the Chair.
By the Order of the Board
Karachi
MUHAMMAD IMRAN
Dated: March 08, 2022
COMPANY SECRETARY
Pakistan Synthetics Limited
NOTICE OF THE SEVENTEENTH EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTES:
In accordance with the provisions of section 159(1) of the Companies Act, 2017, the number of Directors to be elected has been fixed at eight.
Any member who seeks to contest the election of Directors should file at the Registered Office of the Company, not later than 14 days before the day of the 17th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, a notice of his/her intention to offer himself/herself for election as a director, in terms of section 159(3) of the Companies Act, 2017. Along with notice of his/her intention, he/she should also provide:
Consent to act as director as required under Section 167(1) of the Companies Act, 2017.
Detailed profile along with office address for placement onto Company» s Website within seven days prior to the date of election in terms of SRO 1196(1)/2019 dated October 03, 2019.
Copy of Valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)/Passport/ NTN.
Declaration in respect of being compliant with the requirements of the Code of Corporate Governance and eligibility criteria as set out in the Companies Act, 2017 to act as Director a listed Company.
The share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from March 25, 2022 to April 01, 2022 (both days inclusive) for determining voting rights. Transfer received at the Office of Company»s share registrar [M/s F. D. Registrar Services (Private) Limited, 1705, 17th floor, Saima Trade Tower-A, I.I. Chudrigar Road, Karachi] at the close of business on March 24, 2022 will be treated in time to attend the Seventeenth Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.
CDC members are requested to bring with them their CNIC along with Participant»s ID numbers and their account numbers.
In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors» resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be submitted with the proxy form.
A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint another member as his/her proxy to attend and vote. Votes may be given either personally or by proxy or by attorney, and in case of a corporation by a representative duly authorized.
Pakistan Synthetics Limited
NOTICE OF THE SEVENTEENTH EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The instrument of proxy, as per form attached, duly executed should be deposited at the Office of Company»s share registrar M/s F. D. Registrar Services (Private) Limited at least 48 hours before the time of the Seventeenth Extra-Ordinary General Meeting.
The Shareholders are requested to notify the Company if there is any change in their addresses immediately.
In accordance with the provisions of Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017, dividend payable in cash shall only be paid through electronic mode directly into the bank account designated by the entitled shareholders. All shareholders are once again requested to provide the details of their bank mandate specifying : (i) Title of account (ii) Account number (iii) IBAN number (iv) Bank name (v) Branch name, code and address to the Company» s Share Registrar, M/s F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt) Limited. Shareholders who hold shares with Participants / Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) are advised to provide the bank mandate details as mentioned above, to the concerned Participant / CDC.
Shareholders who have not yet collected their dividend / physical shares are advised to contact our Share Registrar immediately to collect / enquire about their unclaimed dividend or shares.
In terms of SECP Circular no. 10 of 2014 read with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017, if the Company receives consent from members holding in aggregate 10% or more shareholding residing in a geographical location to participate in the meeting through video conference at least 7 days prior to the date of Seventeenth Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, the Company will arrange video conference facility in that city subject to availability of such facility in that city. To avail this facility, please provide the following information to the Share Registrar, M/s. F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt) Limited.
I/We, being a member of Pakistan Synthetics Limited holder of _____________
Ordinary shares as per register folio no./CDC A/c. no. ___________ hereby opt for video conference facility at ___________ (Please insert name of the City).
Pakistan Synthetics Limited
FORM OF PROXY
SEVENTEENTH EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
I/We
of
being a member(s) of Pakistan Synthetics Limited holding
Ordinary Shares hereby appoint
of
or failing him/her
of
who is / are also member(s) of Pakistan Synthetics Limited as my / our proxy
in my / our absence to attend and vote for me / us and on my / our behalf at Seventeenth Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 1st April 2022 and / or any adjournment thereof.
As witness my/our hand/seal this
day of
2022
Signed by the said
in the presence of 1.
2.
Please Quote Folio # / Participant ID# & A/c#
Signature on
Revenue Stamp
of Appropriate value
The signature should agree
IMPORTANT
with the specimen registered
with the Company.
1.
This Proxy Form, duly completed and signed
2.
No person shall act as proxy unless he himself is a member
must be received at the Registered Office of the
of the Company except that a corporation may appoint a
Company at Office # 1504, 15th Floor,
person who is not a member.
Emerald Tower, Clifton Block 5, Karachi.
3.
If a member appoints more than one proxy and more than
not less than 48 hours before the time of holding
the meeting.
one instruments of proxy are deposited by a member with the
Company, all such instruments of proxy shall be rendered
invalid.
FOR CDC ACCOUNT HOLDERS/CORPORATE ENTITIES:
In addition to the above the following requirements have to be met:
The Proxy Form shall be witnessed by two persons whose names, addresses and CNIC numbers shall be mentioned on the Form.
Attested copies of CNIC or the passport of the beneficial owners and the proxy shall be furnished with the Proxy Form.
