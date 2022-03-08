Pakistan Synthetics : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Pakistan Synthetics Limited

NOTICE OF THE SEVENTEENTH EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 17th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Pakistan Synthetics Limited will be held on Friday, April 01, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Auditorium Hall of Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan (ICAP), located at Chartered Accountant Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan to transact the following business:

To confirm the Minutes of the 36th Annual General Meeting held on October 22, 2021. To elect eight (8) Directors of the Company as fixed by the Board of Directors in terms of section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017 for a term of three years. The retiring directors are eligible to offer themselves for re-election.

The retiring Directors are as follows:

Mr. Khurshid Akhtar Mr. Yakoob Haji Karim Mr. Noman Yakoob Mr. Abid Umer Mr. Mubbashir Amin Mr. Ali Kamal Mr. Faraz Younus Bandukda Mrs. Saeed Fatima Naqvi

3. To transact any other business of the Company with permission of the Chair.