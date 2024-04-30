PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
MR. KHURSHID AKHTAR
CHAIRMAN - INDEPENDENT
MR. YAKOOB HAJI KARIM
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
MR. NOMAN YAKOOB
EXECUTIVE
MR. ABID UMER
NON - EXECUTIVE
MR. MUBBASHIR AMIN
NON - EXECUTIVE
MR. ALI KAMAL
INDEPENDENT
MR. FARAZ YOUNUS BANDUKDA
INDEPENDENT
MS. SADAF SHABBIR
INDEPENDENT
AUDIT COMMITTEE
MR. ALI KAMAL
CHAIRMAN
MR. MUBBASHIR AMIN
MR. FARAZ YOUNUS BANDUKDA
HUMAN RESOURCE AND
MR. FARAZ YOUNUS BANDUKDA
CHAIRMAN
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
MR. MUBBASHIR AMIN
MR. NOMAN YAKOOB
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
MR. SHAHID YAQOOB
COMPANY SECRETARY
MR. MUHAMMAD IMRAN
BANKERS
ASKARI BANK LIMITED
AL BARAKA BANK PAKISTAN LIMITED
BANK AL HABIB LIMITED
BANK OF PUNJAB LIMITED
BANK AL-FALAH LIMITED
BANK ISLAMIC PAKISTAN LIMITED
DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK PAKISTAN LIMITED
FAYSAL BANK LIMITED
HABIB BANK LIMITED
HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK LIMITED
MEEZAN BANK LIMITED
SONERI BANK LIMITED
AUDITORS
BDO EBRAHIM AND CO.
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT
MR. JAFFAR IQBAL
REGISTRAR
F.D REGISTRAR SERVICES (PVT.) LTD. OFFICE # 1705, 17TH
FLOOR, SAIMA TRADE TOWER-A, I.I. CHUNDRIGAR
ROAD, KARACHI.
LEGAL ADVISOR ADVOCATE
TASAWUR ALI HASHMI
REGISTERED OFFICE
OFFICE # 1504, 15TH FLOOR, EMERALD TOWER,
BLOCK 5, CLIFTON, KARACHI
FACTORY
F-1, 2, 3, & 13, 14 & 15 HUB INDUSTRIAL
TRADING ESTATE DISTRIC LASBELLA, BALOCHISTAN.
PLOT # A-5, N.W.I.Z, PORT QASIM AUTHORITY, KARACHI
PSL 1 of 15
PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
The Board of Directors of Pakistan Synthetics Limited takes pleasure in presenting review of the performance of the Company together with the financial statements for the nine months' period ended March 31, 2024:
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
During the period under review, the Company recorded net sales revenue of Rs. 9,350.63 million as compared to Rs. 10,252.68 million during the same period last year. This decline is due to decrease in overall quantity sold. Gross profit fall from Rs. 1,908.157 million to 1,425.852 million on account of higher input cost. Increase in input cost mainly attributable to higher fuel, power and raw & packing material cost. The Administrative expenses increased by 29.10% mainly due to impact of rising inflation over each cost component. Distribution expenses which mainly consist of outward freight were declined by 31.07% on account lower sales volume. Decline in other operating expenses represents the impact of extraordinary exchange loss of Rs. 243 million incurred in the corresponding period last year. Higher utilization of short term borrowing facilities and rise in discount rates to its highest ever have resulted in increased Finance cost of the Company from Rs. 271.39 million (March 2023) to Rs. 624.323 million (March 2024). During the current period, the Company has earned a net profit of Rs. 356.533 million as compared to a net profit of Rs. 670.080 million for the same period in the previous year. The profit is translated into earning per share of Rs. 2.57 (2023: Rs. 4.83).
FUTURE OUTLOOK
The country is facing extra ordinary economic challenges and its impacts are now visible on the industry. The short to medium term outlook is extremely uncertain as both the economic and political landscape shift continuously. Due to high energy tariffs as well as a high cost of borrowing, the cost of doing business has increases substantially. We do not anticipate any substantial improvement in business conditions in the near future due to the high prevailing policy rate, as well as a consistent rise in the cost of energy. The management understand the current local and international economic and political climate and the adverse effect it has had on the company. The management is continuously making efforts for growth in sales volumes and profitability.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
The Directors express gratitude to the Shareholders, customers, vendors, Bankers and other business associates for their unwavering patronage and support. Their continued collaboration is deeply appreciated by the Company's Leadership.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
_____________________
____________________
YAKOOB HAJI KARIM
NOMAN YAKOOB
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
Date: April 29, 2024
Karachi
PSL 2 of 15
PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
March 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
Note
--------------(Rupees in '000)------------
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
5
2,928,889
3,225,828
Right-of-use assets
14,831
22,246
Long term loan to employees
2,513
1,610
Long term deposits
4,209
4,209
Investment in associates
6
1,480,271
1,398,365
4,430,713
4,652,258
CURRENT ASSETS
Stores and spares
410,225
289,601
Stock-in-trade
7
4,213,575
3,200,803
Trade debts
8
2,370,944
1,427,591
Loans and advances
139,590
17,863
Short term deposits and prepayments
24,172
10,938
Short term investments
4,381
3,846
Other receivables
2,032
2,032
Taxation - net
97,897
-
Cash and bank balances
9
22,065
3,052
7,284,881
4,955,726
TOTAL ASSETS
11,715,594
9,607,984
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorised share capital
140,000,000 (June 30, 2023: 140,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each
1,400,000
1,400,000
Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital
138,699,000 (June 30, 2023: 138,699,000) ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each
1,386,990
1,386,990
Reserves
2,880,104
2,523,571
4,267,094
3,910,561
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long term borrowings
10
593,191
811,685
Lease liability
6,230
13,485
Deferred liabilities
159,303
151,332
Deferred income - government grant
67,867
85,909
Deferred taxation
28,113
64,074
854,704
1,126,485
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
2,708,559
2,739,346
Short term borrowings
11
3,560,450
1,380,819
Accrued markup
64,514
23,306
Current portion of long term borrowings
10
214,003
94,239
Current portion of lease liabilities
14,583
15,831
Current portion of deferred government grant
26,290
30,202
Taxation - net
-
281,798
Unclaimed dividend
5,397
5,397
6,593,796
4,570,938
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
11,715,594
9,607,984
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
12
The annexed notes from 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
PSL 3 of 15
PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS AND THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Nine months period ended
Three months period ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Note
------------------------------ (Rupees in '000) ------------------------------
Revenue from contracts with customers
13
9,350,627
10,252,679
3,898,751
4,442,284
Cost of sales
(7,924,775)
(8,344,522)
(3,315,824)
(3,584,890)
Gross profit
1,425,852
1,908,157
582,927
857,394
Administrative and general expenses
(123,873)
(95,947)
(44,003)
(36,473)
Distribution and selling costs
(152,515)
(221,269)
(73,729)
(96,245)
Other operating expenses
(58,871)
(339,802)
(16,353)
(226,326)
(335,259)
(657,018)
(134,085)
(359,044)
Operating profit
1,090,593
1,251,139
448,842
498,350
Other income
83,927
19,787
16,139
148
Finance costs
(624,323)
(271,397)
(244,334)
(129,177)
Profit before tax
550,197
999,529
220,647
369,321
Taxation
14
(193,664)
(329,449)
(80,355)
(109,964)
Profit for the period
356,533
670,080
140,292
259,357
(Rupees)
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
15
2.57
4.83
1.01
1.87
The annexed notes from 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
PSL 4 of 15
PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS AND THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Nine months period ended
Three months period ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
------------------------------
(Rupees in '000) ------------------------------
Profit for the period
356,533
670,080
140,292
259,357
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
356,533
670,080
140,292
259,357
The annexed notes from 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
PSL 5 of 15
PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Balance as at July 01, 2022 (Audited)
Total comprehensive income for the period ended March 31, 2023
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Balance as at March 31, 2023 (Un-Audited)
Balance as at July 01, 2023 (Audited)
Total comprehensive Income for the period ended March 31, 2024
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Balance as at March 31, 2024 (Un-Audited)
Issued,
Reserves
Capital
Revenue reserves
subscribed
reserve
Total
Total
and paid-up
Share
General
Unappropriated
reserves
capital
premium
reserve
profit
---------------------------------------------
(Rupees in '000) -------------------------------------------
924,660
140,100
292,450
1,757,523
2,190,073
3,114,733
-
-
-
670,080
670,080
670,080
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
670,080
670,080
670,080
924,660
140,100
292,450
2,427,603
2,860,153
3,784,813
1,386,990
140,100
292,450
2,091,021
2,523,571
3,910,561
-
-
-
356,533
356,533
356,533
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
356,533
356,533
356,533
1,386,990
140,100
292,450
2,447,554
2,880,104
4,267,094
The annexed notes from 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
PSL 6 of 15
PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Note
------------- (Rupees in '000) -------------
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash (used in) / generated from operations
16
(785,103)
1,103,960
Staff gratuity paid
(9,057)
(4,509)
Financial charges paid
(504,504)
(186,038)
Taxes paid
(608,562)
(262,102)
Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities
(1,907,226)
651,311
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditure
(22,450)
(194,991)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
6,049
Investment in associate
(100,000)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(122,450)
(188,942)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of lease liability
(10,257)
(9,497)
Repayment of long term borrowings
(120,684)
(107,518)
Proceeds from long term borrowings
-
128,588
Investment in Associates
-
(1,050,000)
Short term murabaha, salam and istisna - net
1,703,263
864,576
Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities
1,572,322
(173,851)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period
(457,354)
288,518
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
(287,423)
(171,179)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
(744,777)
117,339
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS COMPRISE:
Cash and bank balances
9
22,065
160,640
Running Finance and Running Musharakah
11
(766,842)
(43,301)
(744,777)
117,339
The annexed notes from 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
PSL 7 of 15
PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
-
STATUS AND NATURE OF BUSINESS
Pakistan Synthetics Limited ("the Company") was incorporated on November 18, 1984 as a private limited company in Pakistan and subsequently converted into a public limited company on December 30, 1987. The shares of the Company are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange with effect from June 27, 1995. The principal activity of the Company is manufacturing and sale of Plastic Caps, Crown Caps, PET resin, Preform and BOPET resin. The registered office of the company is situated at office no. 1504, 15th Floor, Emerald Tower, Block 5, Clifton, Karachi.
The manufacturing facility of the Company is situated at F-1,2,3 and 13,14 & 15, Hub Industrial Trading Estate, District Lasbella Balochistan and Plot No. A-5, N.W.I.Z, Port Qasim Authority, Karachi.
- BASIS OF PREPARATION
2.1 Statement of compliance
These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting. The accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting comprise of;
- International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as notified under the Companies Act, 2017;
- Islamic Financial Accounting Standards (IFAS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan as notified under the Companies Act, 2017; and
- Provisions of and directives issued under the Companies Act 2017.
Where the provisions of and directives issued under the Companies Act, 2017 differ with the requirements of IAS 34 or IFAS, the provisions of and directives issued under the Companies Act, 2017 have been followed.
2.1.1 These condensed interim financial statements are unaudited and is being submitted to the shareholders as required under section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017.
PSL 8 of 15
PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED
- These condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in an annual audited financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Company's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.
- The comparative statement of financial position presented in these condensed interim financial statements as at June 30, 2023 have been extracted from the annual audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023, whereas the comparative condensed interim statement of profit or loss and condensed interim statement of comprehensive income, condensed interim statement of changes in equity and condensed interim statement of cash flows together with the notes thereto for the nine months period ended March 31, 2023 have been extracted from the condensed interim financial statements of the company for the nine months period ended March 31, 2023.
-
Basis of measurement
These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except as stated otherwise.
- Functional and presentation currency
These condensed interim financial statements are presented in Pakistan Rupees ( "Rupees" or "Rs." ) which is the functional currency of the Company.
-
MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES INFORMATION AND CHANGES THEREIN
The accounting policies adopted and the methods of computation followed in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the preparation of audited annual financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended June 30, 2023.
- ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS
The preparation of condensed interim financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reporting amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The significant judgements made by the management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the annual financial statements as at and for the year ended June 30, 2023.
PSL 9 of 15
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 10:50:29 UTC.