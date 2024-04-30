PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Board of Directors of Pakistan Synthetics Limited takes pleasure in presenting review of the performance of the Company together with the financial statements for the nine months' period ended March 31, 2024:

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the period under review, the Company recorded net sales revenue of Rs. 9,350.63 million as compared to Rs. 10,252.68 million during the same period last year. This decline is due to decrease in overall quantity sold. Gross profit fall from Rs. 1,908.157 million to 1,425.852 million on account of higher input cost. Increase in input cost mainly attributable to higher fuel, power and raw & packing material cost. The Administrative expenses increased by 29.10% mainly due to impact of rising inflation over each cost component. Distribution expenses which mainly consist of outward freight were declined by 31.07% on account lower sales volume. Decline in other operating expenses represents the impact of extraordinary exchange loss of Rs. 243 million incurred in the corresponding period last year. Higher utilization of short term borrowing facilities and rise in discount rates to its highest ever have resulted in increased Finance cost of the Company from Rs. 271.39 million (March 2023) to Rs. 624.323 million (March 2024). During the current period, the Company has earned a net profit of Rs. 356.533 million as compared to a net profit of Rs. 670.080 million for the same period in the previous year. The profit is translated into earning per share of Rs. 2.57 (2023: Rs. 4.83).

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The country is facing extra ordinary economic challenges and its impacts are now visible on the industry. The short to medium term outlook is extremely uncertain as both the economic and political landscape shift continuously. Due to high energy tariffs as well as a high cost of borrowing, the cost of doing business has increases substantially. We do not anticipate any substantial improvement in business conditions in the near future due to the high prevailing policy rate, as well as a consistent rise in the cost of energy. The management understand the current local and international economic and political climate and the adverse effect it has had on the company. The management is continuously making efforts for growth in sales volumes and profitability.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors express gratitude to the Shareholders, customers, vendors, Bankers and other business associates for their unwavering patronage and support. Their continued collaboration is deeply appreciated by the Company's Leadership.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors