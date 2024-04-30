PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MR. KHURSHID AKHTAR

CHAIRMAN - INDEPENDENT

MR. YAKOOB HAJI KARIM

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

MR. NOMAN YAKOOB

EXECUTIVE

MR. ABID UMER

NON - EXECUTIVE

MR. MUBBASHIR AMIN

NON - EXECUTIVE

MR. ALI KAMAL

INDEPENDENT

MR. FARAZ YOUNUS BANDUKDA

INDEPENDENT

MS. SADAF SHABBIR

INDEPENDENT

AUDIT COMMITTEE

MR. ALI KAMAL

CHAIRMAN

MR. MUBBASHIR AMIN

MR. FARAZ YOUNUS BANDUKDA

HUMAN RESOURCE AND

MR. FARAZ YOUNUS BANDUKDA

CHAIRMAN

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

MR. MUBBASHIR AMIN

MR. NOMAN YAKOOB

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

MR. SHAHID YAQOOB

COMPANY SECRETARY

MR. MUHAMMAD IMRAN

BANKERS

ASKARI BANK LIMITED

AL BARAKA BANK PAKISTAN LIMITED

BANK AL HABIB LIMITED

BANK OF PUNJAB LIMITED

BANK AL-FALAH LIMITED

BANK ISLAMIC PAKISTAN LIMITED

DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK PAKISTAN LIMITED

FAYSAL BANK LIMITED

HABIB BANK LIMITED

HABIB METROPOLITAN BANK LIMITED

MEEZAN BANK LIMITED

SONERI BANK LIMITED

AUDITORS

BDO EBRAHIM AND CO.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT

MR. JAFFAR IQBAL

REGISTRAR

F.D REGISTRAR SERVICES (PVT.) LTD. OFFICE # 1705, 17TH

FLOOR, SAIMA TRADE TOWER-A, I.I. CHUNDRIGAR

ROAD, KARACHI.

LEGAL ADVISOR ADVOCATE

TASAWUR ALI HASHMI

REGISTERED OFFICE

OFFICE # 1504, 15TH FLOOR, EMERALD TOWER,

BLOCK 5, CLIFTON, KARACHI

FACTORY

F-1, 2, 3, & 13, 14 & 15 HUB INDUSTRIAL

TRADING ESTATE DISTRIC LASBELLA, BALOCHISTAN.

PLOT # A-5, N.W.I.Z, PORT QASIM AUTHORITY, KARACHI

PSL 1 of 15

PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Board of Directors of Pakistan Synthetics Limited takes pleasure in presenting review of the performance of the Company together with the financial statements for the nine months' period ended March 31, 2024:

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the period under review, the Company recorded net sales revenue of Rs. 9,350.63 million as compared to Rs. 10,252.68 million during the same period last year. This decline is due to decrease in overall quantity sold. Gross profit fall from Rs. 1,908.157 million to 1,425.852 million on account of higher input cost. Increase in input cost mainly attributable to higher fuel, power and raw & packing material cost. The Administrative expenses increased by 29.10% mainly due to impact of rising inflation over each cost component. Distribution expenses which mainly consist of outward freight were declined by 31.07% on account lower sales volume. Decline in other operating expenses represents the impact of extraordinary exchange loss of Rs. 243 million incurred in the corresponding period last year. Higher utilization of short term borrowing facilities and rise in discount rates to its highest ever have resulted in increased Finance cost of the Company from Rs. 271.39 million (March 2023) to Rs. 624.323 million (March 2024). During the current period, the Company has earned a net profit of Rs. 356.533 million as compared to a net profit of Rs. 670.080 million for the same period in the previous year. The profit is translated into earning per share of Rs. 2.57 (2023: Rs. 4.83).

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The country is facing extra ordinary economic challenges and its impacts are now visible on the industry. The short to medium term outlook is extremely uncertain as both the economic and political landscape shift continuously. Due to high energy tariffs as well as a high cost of borrowing, the cost of doing business has increases substantially. We do not anticipate any substantial improvement in business conditions in the near future due to the high prevailing policy rate, as well as a consistent rise in the cost of energy. The management understand the current local and international economic and political climate and the adverse effect it has had on the company. The management is continuously making efforts for growth in sales volumes and profitability.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors express gratitude to the Shareholders, customers, vendors, Bankers and other business associates for their unwavering patronage and support. Their continued collaboration is deeply appreciated by the Company's Leadership.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

_____________________

____________________

YAKOOB HAJI KARIM

NOMAN YAKOOB

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

Date: April 29, 2024

Karachi

PSL 2 of 15

PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

March 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

Note

--------------(Rupees in '000)------------

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

5

2,928,889

3,225,828

Right-of-use assets

14,831

22,246

Long term loan to employees

2,513

1,610

Long term deposits

4,209

4,209

Investment in associates

6

1,480,271

1,398,365

4,430,713

4,652,258

CURRENT ASSETS

Stores and spares

410,225

289,601

Stock-in-trade

7

4,213,575

3,200,803

Trade debts

8

2,370,944

1,427,591

Loans and advances

139,590

17,863

Short term deposits and prepayments

24,172

10,938

Short term investments

4,381

3,846

Other receivables

2,032

2,032

Taxation - net

97,897

-

Cash and bank balances

9

22,065

3,052

7,284,881

4,955,726

TOTAL ASSETS

11,715,594

9,607,984

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorised share capital

140,000,000 (June 30, 2023: 140,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each

1,400,000

1,400,000

Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital

138,699,000 (June 30, 2023: 138,699,000) ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each

1,386,990

1,386,990

Reserves

2,880,104

2,523,571

4,267,094

3,910,561

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long term borrowings

10

593,191

811,685

Lease liability

6,230

13,485

Deferred liabilities

159,303

151,332

Deferred income - government grant

67,867

85,909

Deferred taxation

28,113

64,074

854,704

1,126,485

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

2,708,559

2,739,346

Short term borrowings

11

3,560,450

1,380,819

Accrued markup

64,514

23,306

Current portion of long term borrowings

10

214,003

94,239

Current portion of lease liabilities

14,583

15,831

Current portion of deferred government grant

26,290

30,202

Taxation - net

-

281,798

Unclaimed dividend

5,397

5,397

6,593,796

4,570,938

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

11,715,594

9,607,984

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

12

The annexed notes from 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

PSL 3 of 15

PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS AND THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Nine months period ended

Three months period ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Note

------------------------------ (Rupees in '000) ------------------------------

Revenue from contracts with customers

13

9,350,627

10,252,679

3,898,751

4,442,284

Cost of sales

(7,924,775)

(8,344,522)

(3,315,824)

(3,584,890)

Gross profit

1,425,852

1,908,157

582,927

857,394

Administrative and general expenses

(123,873)

(95,947)

(44,003)

(36,473)

Distribution and selling costs

(152,515)

(221,269)

(73,729)

(96,245)

Other operating expenses

(58,871)

(339,802)

(16,353)

(226,326)

(335,259)

(657,018)

(134,085)

(359,044)

Operating profit

1,090,593

1,251,139

448,842

498,350

Other income

83,927

19,787

16,139

148

Finance costs

(624,323)

(271,397)

(244,334)

(129,177)

Profit before tax

550,197

999,529

220,647

369,321

Taxation

14

(193,664)

(329,449)

(80,355)

(109,964)

Profit for the period

356,533

670,080

140,292

259,357

(Rupees)

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

15

2.57

4.83

1.01

1.87

The annexed notes from 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

PSL 4 of 15

PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS AND THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Nine months period ended

Three months period ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

------------------------------

(Rupees in '000) ------------------------------

Profit for the period

356,533

670,080

140,292

259,357

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

356,533

670,080

140,292

259,357

The annexed notes from 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

PSL 5 of 15

PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Balance as at July 01, 2022 (Audited)

Total comprehensive income for the period ended March 31, 2023

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Balance as at March 31, 2023 (Un-Audited)

Balance as at July 01, 2023 (Audited)

Total comprehensive Income for the period ended March 31, 2024

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Balance as at March 31, 2024 (Un-Audited)

Issued,

Reserves

Capital

Revenue reserves

subscribed

reserve

Total

Total

and paid-up

Share

General

Unappropriated

reserves

capital

premium

reserve

profit

---------------------------------------------

(Rupees in '000) -------------------------------------------

924,660

140,100

292,450

1,757,523

2,190,073

3,114,733

-

-

-

670,080

670,080

670,080

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

670,080

670,080

670,080

924,660

140,100

292,450

2,427,603

2,860,153

3,784,813

1,386,990

140,100

292,450

2,091,021

2,523,571

3,910,561

-

-

-

356,533

356,533

356,533

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

356,533

356,533

356,533

1,386,990

140,100

292,450

2,447,554

2,880,104

4,267,094

The annexed notes from 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

PSL 6 of 15

PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

Note

------------- (Rupees in '000) -------------

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Cash (used in) / generated from operations

16

(785,103)

1,103,960

Staff gratuity paid

(9,057)

(4,509)

Financial charges paid

(504,504)

(186,038)

Taxes paid

(608,562)

(262,102)

Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities

(1,907,226)

651,311

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditure

(22,450)

(194,991)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

6,049

Investment in associate

(100,000)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(122,450)

(188,942)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Payment of lease liability

(10,257)

(9,497)

Repayment of long term borrowings

(120,684)

(107,518)

Proceeds from long term borrowings

-

128,588

Investment in Associates

-

(1,050,000)

Short term murabaha, salam and istisna - net

1,703,263

864,576

Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities

1,572,322

(173,851)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(457,354)

288,518

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

(287,423)

(171,179)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

(744,777)

117,339

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS COMPRISE:

Cash and bank balances

9

22,065

160,640

Running Finance and Running Musharakah

11

(766,842)

(43,301)

(744,777)

117,339

The annexed notes from 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

PSL 7 of 15

PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

  1. STATUS AND NATURE OF BUSINESS
    Pakistan Synthetics Limited ("the Company") was incorporated on November 18, 1984 as a private limited company in Pakistan and subsequently converted into a public limited company on December 30, 1987. The shares of the Company are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange with effect from June 27, 1995. The principal activity of the Company is manufacturing and sale of Plastic Caps, Crown Caps, PET resin, Preform and BOPET resin. The registered office of the company is situated at office no. 1504, 15th Floor, Emerald Tower, Block 5, Clifton, Karachi.
    The manufacturing facility of the Company is situated at F-1,2,3 and 13,14 & 15, Hub Industrial Trading Estate, District Lasbella Balochistan and Plot No. A-5, N.W.I.Z, Port Qasim Authority, Karachi.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

2.1 Statement of compliance

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting. The accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting comprise of;

  • International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as notified under the Companies Act, 2017;
  • Islamic Financial Accounting Standards (IFAS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan as notified under the Companies Act, 2017; and
  • Provisions of and directives issued under the Companies Act 2017.

Where the provisions of and directives issued under the Companies Act, 2017 differ with the requirements of IAS 34 or IFAS, the provisions of and directives issued under the Companies Act, 2017 have been followed.

2.1.1 These condensed interim financial statements are unaudited and is being submitted to the shareholders as required under section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017.

PSL 8 of 15

PAKISTAN SYNTHETICS LIMITED

  1. These condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in an annual audited financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Company's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.
  2. The comparative statement of financial position presented in these condensed interim financial statements as at June 30, 2023 have been extracted from the annual audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023, whereas the comparative condensed interim statement of profit or loss and condensed interim statement of comprehensive income, condensed interim statement of changes in equity and condensed interim statement of cash flows together with the notes thereto for the nine months period ended March 31, 2023 have been extracted from the condensed interim financial statements of the company for the nine months period ended March 31, 2023.
  1. Basis of measurement
    These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except as stated otherwise.
  2. Functional and presentation currency

These condensed interim financial statements are presented in Pakistan Rupees ( "Rupees" or "Rs." ) which is the functional currency of the Company.

  1. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES INFORMATION AND CHANGES THEREIN
    The accounting policies adopted and the methods of computation followed in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the preparation of audited annual financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended June 30, 2023.
  2. ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS
    The preparation of condensed interim financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reporting amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
    The significant judgements made by the management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the annual financial statements as at and for the year ended June 30, 2023.

PSL 9 of 15

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Pakistan Synthetics Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 10:50:29 UTC.