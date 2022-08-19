Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    PTC   PK0067901022

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

(PTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
7.710 PKR   -2.90%
05:12aKey Pakistani internet providers report outage
RE
03:56aKey Pakistani internet providers report outage
RE
08/11PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION : Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training signs contract with PTCL to run 04 educational channels on PTCL Smart TV App
PU
Summary 
Summary

Key Pakistani internet providers report outage

08/19/2022 | 05:12am EDT
A man explores social media on a computer at an internet club in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Key Pakistani telecom operators reported that internet connectivity was down in some regions, including major urban centres, on Friday, while the country's telecom regulator said it was investigating the issue.

State-owned Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd's (PTCL) optical fiber network was experiencing faults and so users in northern and central regions of the country were facing an outage, it said in a tweet.

"Due to heavy rains and floods, PTCL's optical fiber network is experiencing some technical faults," it said, adding it was working to restore services as a priority.

PTCL's problems had a knock-on effect on other service providers, including cellular data.

Telenor Pakistan, backed by Norway's Telenor, said its internet network was down due to a network issue at its internet service provider.

Pakistani users posting on social media complained of other telecom providers being down too, but there was no official statement acknowledging the outage from companies other than Telenor.

Widespread internet blackouts were reported in the capital, Islamabad, and the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest urban centre, where fixed-line broadband users as well as cellular network users reported connectivity outages.

Multiple users reported that Pakistan's largest telecommunications provider, Jazz, remained up and running.

(Reporting by Islamabad newsroom and Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED -2.90% 7.71 End-of-day quote.-11.38%
TELENOR ASA -0.18% 113.6 Real-time Quote.-17.89%
