Pakistan Telecommunication : Annual Financial Results - 2020

NO: ASECT/BOD/ACCTS/2020 Dated: February 10,2021

FORM-3

Subject: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,2020

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on February 10,2021 at 1400 hrs at PTCL Headquarters, Sector G-8/4, Islamabad recommended the following:

The financial results of the Company are as follows: Revenue Cost of services Gross Profit Administrative and general expenses Selling and marketing expenses Impairment loss on trade debts and contract assets Operating profit Other income Finance costs Profit before tax Taxation Profit after tax Earnings per share- basic and diluted (Rupees) ii)

i)

Cash Dividend:

iii) v)

Right Shares:

NIL NIL

Any Other Price Sensitive Information

iv) Any Other Entitlement: NIL NIL 2020 2019 (Rupees in thousand) 71,804,463 . 71,548,302 (56,807,437) (54,569 ,330) 14,997,026 16,978,972 (6,687,148) (6,759,574) (3,121,074) (2,991 ,971) (1,741,957) (2,288,544 ) (11,550,179) ( 12,040,089) 3,446,847 4,938,883 5,506,217 4,710,120 (459,591) (317,775) 8,493,473 9,331,228 (2,463,108) (2,983,993) 6,030,365 6,347,235 1.18 1.24

Bonus Shares:

The Consolidated financial results are as follows:

2020

2019

(Rupees in thousand) Revenue 129,422,497 129,542,521 Cost of services (96,312,058) (95,658,891 ) Gross Profit 33,110,439 33,883,630 Administrative and general expenses (16,961,326) (16,685,230) Selling and marketing expenses (7,119,067) (7,291 ,153) Impairment loss on trade debts and contract assets (3,390,604) (3 ,225,473) (27,470,997) (27,201,856) Operating profit 5,639,442 6,681,774 Other income 8,261,727 6,156 ,874 Finance costs (9,334,626) (9,202 ,708) Profit before tax 4,566,543 3,635,940 Provision for income tax (1,293,877) (1,258 ,840) Profit after tax 3,272,666 2,377,100

The Annual General Meeting of th e Company will be held on Wednesday , April 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at PTCL Headquarters, Sector G-8 /4 , Islamabad.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from April 20, 2021 to April 28 , 2021 (both days inclusive).

The Annual Report of the Company will be transmitted through PUCARS at least 21 days before holding of Annual General Meeting.