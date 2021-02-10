Pakistan Telecommunication : Annual Financial Results - 2020

Log in
NO: ASECT/BOD/ACCTS/2020 Dated: February 10,2021

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, KARACHI.

FORM-3

Subject: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,2020

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on February 10,2021 at 1400 hrs at PTCL Headquarters, Sector G-8/4, Islamabad recommended the following:

The financial results of the Company are as follows:

Revenue

Cost of services

Gross Profit

Administrative and general expenses

Selling and marketing expenses

Impairment loss on trade debts and contract assets

Operating profit

Other income

Finance costs

Profit before tax

Taxation

Profit after tax

Earnings per share- basic and diluted (Rupees)

ii)

i)

Cash Dividend:

iii) v)

Right Shares:

NIL NIL

Any Other Price Sensitive Information

iv) Any Other Entitlement:

NIL

NIL

2020

2019

(Rupees in thousand)

71,804,463 .

71,548,302

(56,807,437)

(54,569 ,330)

14,997,026

16,978,972

(6,687,148)

(6,759,574)

(3,121,074)

(2,991 ,971)

(1,741,957)

(2,288,544 )

(11,550,179)

( 12,040,089)

3,446,847

4,938,883

5,506,217

4,710,120

(459,591)

(317,775)

8,493,473

9,331,228

(2,463,108)

(2,983,993)

6,030,365

6,347,235

1.18

1.24

Bonus Shares:

Contd... on page 2

0 ptcl

The Consolidated financial results are as follows:

2020

2019

(Rupees in thousand)

Revenue

129,422,497

129,542,521

Cost of services

(96,312,058)

(95,658,891 )

Gross Profit

33,110,439

33,883,630

Administrative and general expenses

(16,961,326)

(16,685,230)

Selling and marketing expenses

(7,119,067)

(7,291 ,153)

Impairment loss on trade debts and contract assets

(3,390,604)

(3 ,225,473)

(27,470,997)

(27,201,856)

Operating profit

5,639,442

6,681,774

Other income

8,261,727

6,156 ,874

Finance costs

(9,334,626)

(9,202 ,708)

Profit before tax

4,566,543

3,635,940

Provision for income tax

(1,293,877)

(1,258 ,840)

Profit after tax

3,272,666

2,377,100

The Annual General Meeting of th e Company will be held on Wednesday , April 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at PTCL Headquarters, Sector G-8 /4 , Islamabad.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from April 20, 2021 to April 28 , 2021 (both days inclusive).

The Annual Report of the Company will be transmitted through PUCARS at least 21 days before holding of Annual General Meeting.

Disclaimer

PTCL - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 15:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
