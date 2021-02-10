Pakistan Telecommunication : Annual Financial Results - 2020
0 ptcl
NO: ASECT/BOD/ACCTS/2020 Dated: February 10,2021
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road, KARACHI.
FORM-3
Subject: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,2020
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on February 10,2021 at 1400 hrs at PTCL Headquarters, Sector G-8/4, Islamabad recommended the following:
The financial results of the Company are as follows:
Revenue
Cost of services
Gross Profit
Administrative and general expenses
Selling and marketing expenses
Impairment loss on trade debts and contract assets
Operating profit
Other income
Finance costs
Profit before tax
Taxation
Profit after tax
Earnings per share- basic and diluted (Rupees)
ii)
i)
Cash Dividend:
iii) v)
Right Shares:
NIL NIL
Any Other Price Sensitive Information
iv) Any Other Entitlement:
NIL
NIL
2020
2019
(Rupees in thousand)
71,804,463 .
71,548,302
(56,807,437)
(54,569 , 330)
14,997,026
16,978,972
(6,687,148)
(6,759,574)
(3,121,074)
(2,991 ,971)
(1,741,957)
(2,288,544 )
(11,550,179)
( 12,040,089)
3,446,847
4,938,883
5,506,217
4,710,120
(459,591)
(317,775)
8,493,473
9,331,228
(2,463,108)
(2,983,993)
6,030,365
6,347,235
1.18
1.24
Bonus Shares:
Contd ... on page 2
0 ptcl
The Consolidated financial results are as follows:
2020
2019
(Rupees in thousand)
Revenue
129,422,497
129,542,521
Cost of services
(96,312,058)
(95,658,891 )
Gross Profit
33,110,439
33,883,630
Administrative and general expenses
(16,961,326)
(16,685,230)
Selling and marketing exp e nses
(7,119,067)
(7,291 , 153)
Impairment loss on trade debts and contract assets
(3,390,604)
(3 , 225,473)
(27,470,997)
(27,201,856)
Operating profit
5,639,442
6,681,774
Other income
8,261,727
6,156 , 874
Finance costs
(9,334,626)
(9,202 , 708)
Profit before tax
4,566,543
3 , 635,940
Provision for income tax
(1,293,877)
(1,258 , 840)
Profit after tax
3,272,666
2,377,100
The Annual General Meeting of th e Company will be held on W e dnesday , April 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at PTCL Headquart e rs , Sector G-8 / 4 , Islamabad.
The Share Transfer Book s of the Company will be clos e d from April 20, 2021 to April 28 , 2021 (both days inclusive).
The Annual Report of the Company will be transmitted through PUCARS at l e ast 21 days befor e holding of Annual General Meeting.
