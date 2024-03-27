0ptcl

MINUTES OF THE 28TH ANNUAL GENERALMEETING('AGM') OF PTCL

The twenty eighth (28th) Annual General Meeting (the 'meeting') of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (the 'Company') was held on April 28, 2023, at PTCL Office, Sector G-8/4, Islamabad.

The Chairman Mr. Navid Ahmed Shaikh chaired the meeting. 1. Mr. Navid Ahmed Shaikh Chairman 2. Mr. Abdulrahim A. Al Nooryani Director

PTCL Board of Directors,Following were in attendance:

Board of DirectorsRepresentationof Audit Committee

Mr. Abdulrahim

A. Al Nooryani

Member of Audit Committee

Leave of Absence 1. Dr. Ahmed Mujtaba Memon 2. Mr. Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh 3. Mr. Hatem Dowidar 4. Mr. Mikhail Gerchuk 5. Dr. Mohamed Karim Bennis 6. Mr. Ahad Khan Cheema 7. Mr. Burak Sevilengul External Auditors (KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co.. Chartered Accountants)

Mr. Atif Zamurrad

Management

Malik

1. Mr. Hatem Mohamed Bamatraf President 2. Mr. Mohammad Nadeem Khan GCFO 3. Mr. Muhammad Shoaib Baig GCHRO & GCEO

CEOs of PTCL's subsidiaries also present at the meeting.

Company Secretary

Ms. Saima Akbar Khattak

Shareholders

amongstother Company'skey managementpersonnelwere

1. Mr. Navid Ahmed Shaikh, Secretary, IT&T, UIS 139 of the Companies Act, 2017 on behalf of the President of Pakistan, Government of Pakistan.

IMinutes of the 28th AGM held on April 28, 2023-PTCL

0ptcl

2. Mr. Abduirahim A. Al Nooryani, Chairman & CEO, EIP, U/S 138 of the Companies Act, 2017 on behalf of Etisalat International Pakistan LLC.

3. A total of twenty-one shareholders either in person, virtually and or through proxy attended the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company (separate attendance register has been prepared and placed on record).

Agenda of the Meeting

1. To confirm minutes of the 27th Annual General Meeting held on April 28,2022.

2. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Accounts for the year ended December 31,2022, together with the Auditors' and Directors' reports.

3. To appoint Auditors for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, and to fix their remuneration.

4. Special business.

5. To transact any other business with permission of the Chair.

Proceedings of the meeting were started at 10:35 a.m. with recitation from the Holy Qur'an, As the quorum was present, the Chairman called the meeting to order. The Chairman asked the Secretary to read out the notice convening the meeting, which on the request of members present was taken as read.

After introducing himself, the Chairman welcomed the participants to the 28th Annual General Meeting. The Chairman on behalf of the Board, acknowledged and appreciated the continuous confidence of valued shareholders and also thanked the Government of Pakistan and Etisalat Group for their continued support.

AGENDA ITEM 1: CONFIRMATION OF THE MINUTES OF 27TH AGM

The Chairman asked the Secretary to read out minutes of the Annual General Meeting, which on the request of the members present were taken as read.

On the motion of Mr. Iftikhar Hussain (Folio No.10629-320047) seconded by another shareholder, minutes of the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 28,2022, were unanimously confirmed.

AGENDA ITEM 2: TO RECEIVE, CONSIDER AND ADOPT THE AUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,2022, TOGETHER WITH THE AUDITORS' AND DIRECTORS' REPORTS.

The Chairman asked the Secretary to read the Directors' as well as the Auditors' reports, which on the request of the shareholders were taken as read. At that point the Chairman invited questions from the shareholders. Shareholders did not ask any question.

On the motion of Mr. Iftikhar Hussain seconded by Mr. M. Arif, the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the Auditors' and Directors' reports thereon, were unanimously adopted.

2 Minutes of the 28'h AGM held on April 28, 2023-PTCL

0ptcl

AGENDA ITEM 3: TO APPOINT EXTERNAL AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023, AND TO FIX THEIR REMUNERATION,

The Chairman intimated that the Board of Directors on recommendation of the Audit Committee has proposed re-appointment of the retiring auditors KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the financial year 2023 for approval of the shareholders.

On the motion of Mr. Arif seconded by Mr. Iftikhar Hussain, it was unanimously resolved that KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants, be and are hereby appointed as statutory auditors of the Company for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, and to hold office until the conclusion of next Annual General Meeting at an aggregate fee of PKR 11.5 million (Rupees eleven million and five hundred thousand only) including out of pocket expenses.

AGENDA ITEM 4: SPECIAL BUSINESS

It was intimated that a special business has been proposed to obtain the approval/consent of the shareholders in accordance with the provisions of the SRO promulgated by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan regarding circulation of Company's annual audited financial statements through QR enabled code and weblink. It was also intimated that Directors of the Company have no direct or indirect interest in the special business.

On the motion of Mr. Iftikhar Hussain seconded by another shareholder, it was unanimously resolved that the Company Secretary be and is hereby authorized to circulate Company's annual audited financial statements together with reports and documents required to be annexed thereto to its shareholders through QR enabled code and weblink.

AGENDA ITEM 5: TO TRANSACT ANY OTHER BUSINESS

There was no other business transacted at the meeting. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to and from the Chair.

Comp ny S cretary

V

Chairman

3 Minutes of the 281h AGM held on April 28, 2023-PTCL