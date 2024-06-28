Notice of Material Information

FORM-25

NO: ASECT/MISC/BOD/2024

Dated: June 27, 2024.

Subject: - Disclosure of Material Information

This notice is given pursuant to rule 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) (hereinafter referred to as the "Rule Book") read with Section 96 and other enabling provisions of the Securities Act 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the "Securities Act") and all other related and/or enabling provisions of the Rule Book and Securities Act. We hereby convey the following information:

Further to our letter dated April 08, 2024, whereby it was notified that the Board of Directors of International Finance Corporation (IFC) has approved the debt financing up to USD 400 million to PTCL for acquisition of TPL, and that the finalization of workstreams to sign financing agreements with IFC is underway and expected to be completed on or before 31st July, 2024. It was also shared that the details of the debt financing shall be disclosed upon the finalization of financing agreements.

PTCL has entered into seven (7) years with one year grace period financing agreements with International Finance Corporation (IFC) led consortium which includes Silk Road Fund (SRF) and British International Investment (BII) on 27th June, 2024 for the purposes of financing the acquisition of Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers (Private) Limited. The loan up to USD 400 Million is to be paid in quarterly instalments from second anniversary of the loan. The disbursement of financing thereunder shall occur following completion of conditions precedent specified in such financing agreements.

In case of any development in this respect PSX shall accordingly be notified as per applicable laws.

Ms. Zahida Awan

Company Secretary

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

