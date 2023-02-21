Advanced search
    PTC   PK0067901022

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

(PTC)
2023-02-19
5.900 PKR   -2.80%
02/16Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Annual-22 Results Call Invite
PU
02/16Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL's strong financial performance during 2022 Posts highest revenue and profit
PU
02/15Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Annual Investor Call - 2022

02/21/2023 | 01:50am EST
PTCL Investor Call

Annual Financial Results - 2022

21st February, 2023

Disclaimer

Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) and its subsidiaries have prepared this presentation in good faith, however, no

warranty or representation, express or implied is made as to the adequacy, correctness, completeness or accuracy of any numbers,

statements, opinions or estimates, or other information contained in this presentation.

The information contained in this presentation is an overview, and should not be considered as the giving of investment advice by the company or any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers. Each party to whom this presentation is made available must make its own independent assessment of the company after making such investigations and taking such advice as may be deemed necessary.

Where this presentation contains summaries of documents, those summaries should not be relied upon and the actual documentation

must be referred to for its full effect.

This presentation may include some "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve risk of uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward looking statements.

Investor Presentation 2022

www.ptcl.com.pk

2

Business Overview

Hatem Bamatraf

President & Chief Executive Officer

PTCL Group

Consumer

Business

GROUP

BPO

SME

Enterprise Solution

RETAIL

SERVICES

PTCL

Connectivity

Cloud & Digital

Managed

MICROFINANCE BANKING

Services

Services

Lending & Deposits

Home remittances

Islamic banking

Security

IT solutions

Solutions

INTERNATIONAL

DVCom &

SmartSky

Key Financial Headline - PTCL Group

PKR 151.6Bn

Revenue 2022

10.2 %

YoY Growth

PTCL Group reported revenue stands highest

ever, with double digit revenue growth

Investor Presentation 2022

www.ptcl.com.pk

5

Disclaimer

PTCL - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited published this content on 21 February 2023


© Publicnow 2023
