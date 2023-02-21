Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Annual Investor Call - 2022

Disclaimer

Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) and its subsidiaries have prepared this presentation in good faith, however, no

warranty or representation, express or implied is made as to the adequacy, correctness, completeness or accuracy of any numbers,

statements, opinions or estimates, or other information contained in this presentation.

The information contained in this presentation is an overview, and should not be considered as the giving of investment advice by the company or any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers. Each party to whom this presentation is made available must make its own independent assessment of the company after making such investigations and taking such advice as may be deemed necessary.

Where this presentation contains summaries of documents, those summaries should not be relied upon and the actual documentation

must be referred to for its full effect.

This presentation may include some "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve risk of uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward looking statements.