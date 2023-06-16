Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTC   PK0067901022

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

(PTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
6.000 PKR   -0.99%
12:44pPakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Group opens new Futsal Arena to promote physical health & wellbeing of employees
PU
06/05Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL recognized as the ‘Most Facilitating Employer' at NUST Placement Recognition Awards 2023
PU
05/23Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL CBS Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Group opens new Futsal Arena to promote physical health & wellbeing of employees

06/16/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Islamabad - June 16, 2023: Pakistan's largest telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has opened up its brand-new Futsal Arena at PTCL Group Club in Islamabad for its employees. This facility will serve as a hub for promoting physical fitness and fostering a vibrant sporting culture within the organization.

The Futsal Arena was inaugurated by United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, who was accompanied by the President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Hatem Bamatraf, senior executives, PTCL Group team members and other honorable guests. Following the inauguration, a friendly yet thrilling Futsal match was played between UAE Embassy and PTCL Group teams.

The worthy Ambassador, H.E. Hamad Alzaabi commended PTCL Group for its unwavering dedication to the welfare of its employees, while President and CEO, PTCL Group, Hatem Bamatraf emphasized the significance of investing in employee health and wellbeing. The initiative aims to promote a healthy lifestyle, further motivating the workforce to accelerate progress on the company's long-term ambition of fostering sustainability.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the initiative, Group Chief People Officer (GCPO), PTCL & Ufone 4G, Shoaib Baig said, "PTCL Group values its employees' well-being above all. We prioritize their physical and mental health, encouraging team spirit and unity. The Futsal Arena is an extension of PTCL Group's 'Vitality Express' program that focuses on strengthening employee engagement and well-being through sports and other physical activities. With our new Futsal Arena and ongoing efforts, we create an energized workforce dedicated to achieving organizational goals with focus and determination."

The UAE Ambassador, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, along with GCPO, PTCL & Ufone 4G awarded silver medals to the runner ups and gold medals, along with trophy to the winning team.

Futsal is a fast-paced variant of football played on a smaller field with five players on each side. By engaging in this highly competitive game, the organization aims to promote teamwork, strategic thinking, and an active lifestyle among its workforce. It also aligns with the company's broader vision of strengthening its standing as the 'Employer of Choice' in Pakistan's telecommunication sector.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PTCL - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 16:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
12:44pPakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Group opens new Futsal Arena to promote physical health ..
PU
06/05Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL recognized as the ‘Most Facilitating Employer' at ..
PU
05/23Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL CBS Presentation
PU
05/13Pakistan PM Sharif orders those involved in violence tracked down and arrested
RE
05/11Exclusive-Pakistan point-of-sale payments slump nearly 50% after protest violence
RE
04/27Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Group Celebrates the #TayyarHo Anthem!
PU
04/18Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
04/18Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Group Posts Double Digit Revenue Growth of 23%
PU
04/10Pakistan Telecommunication : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year ended December 31,..
PU
04/06China plans $500 mln subsea internet cable to rival U.S.-backed project
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 528 M 528 M
Net income 2022 -7 789 M -27,1 M -27,1 M
Net Debt 2022 52 817 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30 906 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hatem Bamatraf President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Muhammad Nadeem Khan President & Chief Executive Officer
Navid Ahmed Shaikh Chairman
Jafar Khalid Chief Technology Officer
Muhammad Shehzad Yousuf Chief Business Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED-1.64%108
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED23.57%179 647
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.31%153 193
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.90%105 191
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.48%99 011
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED26.06%72 059
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer