    PTC   PK0067901022

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

(PTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
7.260 PKR   -1.22%
Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL, Huawei successfully deploys AirPON Solution

06/22/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
Islamabad - 22 June 2022: PTCL, the country's premier Telecom and ICT services provider has successfully deployed AirPON Solution from Huawei Technologies, in its Fiber Access Network. AirPON is a unique and innovative Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) solution, that leverages existing cellular mobile network infrastructure to extend Fiber footprint, with improved Total Cost of Ownership and better Time to Market.

AirPON employs a purpose built pre-connectorized Optical Distribution Network (ODN) components, which offers a unique, efficient and agile deployment, that minimizes fieldwork through plug-n-play approach, while also greatly improving the quality of installation. The infrastructure available at cellular mobile sites is exploited for field deployment of Optical Line Terminal (OLT) Equipment, to serve its housing, power and transport needs. This solution is yet another step forward on PTCL's roadmap for meeting rapidly growing consumer data traffic demands, by expanding its Fiber Access Network in areas otherwise difficult to reach for deployment.

Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology Officer, PTCL Group, said, "We are committed to uplifting our customer experience through adoption of state-of-the-art products & solutions. PTCL and Huawei achieved another milestone by successfully introducing AirPON solution in our Network. We continue to invest in new technologies and products to modernize our network, with a major emphasis on expediting the reach of high-speed fiber access network to maximum customers, and AirPON solution will be a key enabler in meeting this ambition."

Ahmed Bilal Masud, Huawei Pakistan Deputy CEO, stated that "Huawei is always committed to work closely with PTCL Group to explore the right solutions for meeting the evolving business requirements. Our goal is to offer innovative solutions to PTCL Group, while committing to minimize the deployment cost and time to market, with network simplification and emerging technologies. We believe that AirPON will pave the way for increasing fiber reach in the country, and support PTCL to offer fast internet services to its valuable customers."

Disclaimer

PTCL - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 18:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
