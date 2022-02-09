Log in
    PTC   PK0067901022

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

(PTC)
Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Q4-21 Results Call Invite

02/09/2022 | 05:09am EST
EFG Hermes invites you to participate in

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited's

2021 Annual Results Conference Call

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 | 14:00 (Pakistan) / 10:00 (UK) / 17:00 (HK & Singapore)

Speakers

Mr. Hatem Bamatraf - President & Group Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Nadeem Khan - Group Chief Financial Officer

Host

Omar Maher - EFG Hermes

Zoom Call Registration Details

Please use this linkto register online; you will then receive an email with a link to join the webinar. We also advise you to save the link and add it to your calendar. Each participant will receive a unique URL link to join, which cannot be shared.

Note: Results presentation will be available on PTCL website two hours before the start of the conference call (https://www.ptcl.com.pk/Home/PageDetail?ItemId=413&linkId=924)

For more Information, please contact:

Mr. Muhammad Amir Siddiqi - EVP Group Financial Planning & Treasury

Email: amir.siddiqi@ptcl.net.pk

Phone: +92512254325

Disclaimer

PTCL - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 10:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 129 B 743 M 743 M
Net income 2020 3 273 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net Debt 2020 27 926 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44 523 M 255 M 255 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Nadeem Khan President & Chief Executive Officer
Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Chairman
Saad Muzaffar Waraich Chief Technology & Information Officer
Muhammad Shehzad Yousuf Chief Business Operations Officer
Abdulrahim Abdulla Abdulrahim Al-Nooryani Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED0.34%255
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.00%221 726
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.19%153 860
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.57%105 220
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.63%102 900
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.44%93 970