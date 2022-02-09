Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Q4-21 Results Call Invite

EFG Hermes invites you to participate in

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited's

2021 Annual Results Conference Call

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 | 14:00 (Pakistan) / 10:00 (UK) / 17:00 (HK & Singapore) Speakers Mr. Hatem Bamatraf - President & Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Nadeem Khan - Group Chief Financial Officer Host Omar Maher - EFG Hermes

Zoom Call Registration Details

Please use this linkto register online; you will then receive an email with a link to join the webinar. We also advise you to save the link and add it to your calendar. Each participant will receive a unique URL link to join, which cannot be shared.

Note: Results presentation will be available on PTCL website two hours before the start of the conference call (https://www.ptcl.com.pk/Home/PageDetail?ItemId=413&linkId=924)

For more Information, please contact:

Mr. Muhammad Amir Siddiqi - EVP Group Financial Planning & Treasury

Email: amir.siddiqi@ptcl.net.pk

Phone: +92512254325