Islamabad, July 26, 2023: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the leading ICT services provider in Pakistan, has announced the implementation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in its Customer Care operations as a vital part of its digital transformation strategy.

The aim is to improve overall customer experience across all touch points. The initiative will help PTCL firmly align with the highest global standards in digitalization and automation, reinforcing its position as the industry leader.

Commenting on the initiative, Ahmad Kamal, Group Chief Customer Care Officer at PTCL & Ufone 4G, stated: "We are delighted to announce the implementation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the customer journey. This cutting-edge technology empowers us to deliver the best customer experience by automating a wide range of activities, including data transfers, customer profile updates, data entry, inventory management, and even complex tasks, all with a remarkable accuracy rate of 100%. The latest initiative positions us to enhance our capacity and efficiency, ultimately delivering an unparalleled experience to our customers."

The implementation of RPA is a clear testament to PTCL's unwavering commitment to make digital innovations and contributing to Digital Pakistan by delivering an unparalleled user experience to its valued customers.