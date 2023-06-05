Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL recognized as the ‘Most Facilitating Employer' at NUST Placement Recognition Awards 2023

Islamabad - June 3, 2023: Pakistan's leading telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has been recognized as the 'Most Facilitating Employer over the Last Five Years' at the National University of Science and Technology's 'NUST Placement Recognition Awards 2023'.

Group Chief People Officer (GCPO) PTCL & Ufone 4G, Muhammad Shoaib Baig received the award at a vibrant awards ceremony organized at NUST. This recognition is a testament to PTCL's unwavering commitment to fostering a work culture that provides a growth platform to the future leaders of our country.

PTCL Group encourages strong industry-academia linkages to help align education and training with the evolving industry trends to ensure development of well-trained professional and visionary business leaders in the country. Under multiple, exclusive internship and training programs, PTCL & Ufone not only provide valuable exposure and mentorship to students and fresh graduates but also strengthen the vitality and sustainability of Pakistan's corporate sector by inducting fresh talent and innovative minds each year.