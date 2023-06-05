Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTC   PK0067901022

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

(PTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-01
6.090 PKR   -0.81%
12:45aPakistan Telecommunication : PTCL recognized as the ‘Most Facilitating Employer' at NUST Placement Recognition Awards 2023
PU
05/23Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL CBS Presentation
PU
05/13Pakistan PM Sharif orders those involved in violence tracked down and arrested
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL recognized as the ‘Most Facilitating Employer' at NUST Placement Recognition Awards 2023

06/05/2023 | 12:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Islamabad - June 3, 2023: Pakistan's leading telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has been recognized as the 'Most Facilitating Employer over the Last Five Years' at the National University of Science and Technology's 'NUST Placement Recognition Awards 2023'.

Group Chief People Officer (GCPO) PTCL & Ufone 4G, Muhammad Shoaib Baig received the award at a vibrant awards ceremony organized at NUST. This recognition is a testament to PTCL's unwavering commitment to fostering a work culture that provides a growth platform to the future leaders of our country.

PTCL Group encourages strong industry-academia linkages to help align education and training with the evolving industry trends to ensure development of well-trained professional and visionary business leaders in the country. Under multiple, exclusive internship and training programs, PTCL & Ufone not only provide valuable exposure and mentorship to students and fresh graduates but also strengthen the vitality and sustainability of Pakistan's corporate sector by inducting fresh talent and innovative minds each year.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PTCL - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited published this content on 03 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 04:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
12:45aPakistan Telecommunication : PTCL recognized as the ‘Most Facilitating Employer' at ..
PU
05/23Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL CBS Presentation
PU
05/13Pakistan PM Sharif orders those involved in violence tracked down and arrested
RE
05/11Exclusive-Pakistan point-of-sale payments slump nearly 50% after protest violence
RE
04/27Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Group Celebrates the #TayyarHo Anthem!
PU
04/18Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
04/18Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Group Posts Double Digit Revenue Growth of 23%
PU
04/10Pakistan Telecommunication : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year ended December 31,..
PU
04/06China plans $500 mln subsea internet cable to rival U.S.-backed project
RE
04/06Exclusive-China plans $500 million subsea internet cable to rival U.S.-backed project
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 531 M 531 M
Net income 2022 -7 789 M -27,3 M -27,3 M
Net Debt 2022 52 817 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 059 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hatem Bamatraf President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Muhammad Nadeem Khan President & Chief Executive Officer
Navid Ahmed Shaikh Chairman
Jafar Khalid Chief Technology Officer
Muhammad Shehzad Yousuf Chief Business Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED-0.16%109
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.44%180 850
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.34%145 374
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.68%102 089
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.39%98 603
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.34%74 726
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer