  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTC   PK0067901022

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

(PTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
5.630 PKR   -1.75%
01:02aPakistan Telecommunication : PTCL works with Vodafone to introduce end to end IoT Solutions in Pakistan
PU
03/08Pakistan Telecommunication : DE-CIX and PTCL partner to establish Internet Exchange in Pakistan
PU
02/21Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL Annual Investor Call - 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL works with Vodafone to introduce end to end IoT Solutions in Pakistan

03/09/2023 | 01:02am EST
Islamabad, March 2, 2023: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Vodafone have agreed to cooperate to bring Vodafone's industry leading IoT products, services and solutions to the Pakistani market. PTCL and Vodafone will collaborate to develop and deliver a full suite of end-to-end IoT services aimed towards accelerating enterprise digital enablement and improving adoption of connected services in the Pakistani society.

Adopting IoT Solutions in a market like Pakistan comes with various advantages, such as enhanced efficiency and productivity with reduced costs. IoT Solutions create new business opportunities through innovation and redefine traditional business operation models towards a digital transformation. Vodafone is a world leader in the Internet of Things, connecting over 155 million devices and platforms.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone said, "PTCL is the largest ICT services provider having a massive footprint across Pakistan. Being a telecom company, we endeavor to play a pivotal role in driving the digital transformation in the country. We believe that to achieve this goal, strategic collaborations in the IoT segment need to foster as this will create synergies to revolutionize various sectors such as Health, Education, Automotive, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Cities, Agriculture and industries of Pakistan. This will further enable all geographical areas with modern IoT technologies for a better future."

Giorgio Migliarina, Director of Products and Services, Vodafone Business said: "The collective power of the largest ICT provider in Pakistan with the leading IOT company will allow us to help businesses of all sizes in Pakistan leverage the power of IOT for their digital transformation."

PTCL being the backbone of connectivity in Pakistan believes in strategic business collaborations to undertake such engagements to adopt and be a part of digital transformation journey. This collaboration will further open new avenues for both Vodafone and PTCL Group in the business field, along with various opportunities for collaborative development.

In connection with its initial investment in Vodafone in May 2022, e& announced its aim at exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial strategic partnership with Vodafone in the rapidly developing global telecom market and supporting the development and adoption of next-generation technologies.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PTCL - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 06:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 138 B 497 M 497 M
Net income 2021 2 575 M 9,29 M 9,29 M
Net Debt 2021 46 846 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 713 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hatem Bamatraf President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Muhammad Nadeem Khan President & Chief Executive Officer
Mohsin Mushtaq Chairman
Jafar Khalid Chief Technology Officer
Muhammad Shehzad Yousuf Chief Business Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED-7.70%104
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.29%169 416
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.78%159 218
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.46%112 614
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.14%99 724
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED34.53%76 107