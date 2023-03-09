Pakistan Telecommunication : PTCL works with Vodafone to introduce end to end IoT Solutions in Pakistan

Islamabad, March 2, 2023: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Vodafone have agreed to cooperate to bring Vodafone's industry leading IoT products, services and solutions to the Pakistani market. PTCL and Vodafone will collaborate to develop and deliver a full suite of end-to-end IoT services aimed towards accelerating enterprise digital enablement and improving adoption of connected services in the Pakistani society.

Adopting IoT Solutions in a market like Pakistan comes with various advantages, such as enhanced efficiency and productivity with reduced costs. IoT Solutions create new business opportunities through innovation and redefine traditional business operation models towards a digital transformation. Vodafone is a world leader in the Internet of Things, connecting over 155 million devices and platforms.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone said, "PTCL is the largest ICT services provider having a massive footprint across Pakistan. Being a telecom company, we endeavor to play a pivotal role in driving the digital transformation in the country. We believe that to achieve this goal, strategic collaborations in the IoT segment need to foster as this will create synergies to revolutionize various sectors such as Health, Education, Automotive, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Cities, Agriculture and industries of Pakistan. This will further enable all geographical areas with modern IoT technologies for a better future."

Giorgio Migliarina, Director of Products and Services, Vodafone Business said: "The collective power of the largest ICT provider in Pakistan with the leading IOT company will allow us to help businesses of all sizes in Pakistan leverage the power of IOT for their digital transformation."

PTCL being the backbone of connectivity in Pakistan believes in strategic business collaborations to undertake such engagements to adopt and be a part of digital transformation journey. This collaboration will further open new avenues for both Vodafone and PTCL Group in the business field, along with various opportunities for collaborative development.

In connection with its initial investment in Vodafone in May 2022, e& announced its aim at exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial strategic partnership with Vodafone in the rapidly developing global telecom market and supporting the development and adoption of next-generation technologies.