Pakistan Telecommunication : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year ended December 31, 2022

ANNUAL REPORT 2022
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
CONT
COMPANY
REVIEW
|
Corporate Vision, Mission & Core Values
|
05
|
Board of Directors
|
07-08
|
Corporate Information
|
09-10
|
The Management
|
11-12
|
Operating & Financial Highlights
|
13-17
|
Chairman's Review
|
19-20
|
Group CEO's Message
|
21-24
|
Directors' Report
|
27-49
|
2022
|
51-60
|
Composition of Board's Sub-committees
|
61-63
|
Attendance of PTCL Board Members
|
63
|
Statement of Compliance with CCG
|
65-67
|
Auditors' Review Report to the Members
|
69-70
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
|
Auditors' Report to the Members
|
73
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
78
|
|
80
|
Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
81
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
82
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
83
|
Notes to and Forming Part of the Financial
|
84
|
Statements
|
03 ANNUAL REPORT 2022
ENTS
CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
Auditors' Report to the Members
|
137
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
143
|
|
145
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
146
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
147
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
148
|
Notes to and Forming Part of the Consolidated Financial
|
149
|
Statements
|
ANNEXES
|
Pattern of Shareholding
|
227
|
Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting
|
233
|
Form of Proxy English
|
237
|
Form of Proxy Urdu
|
239
04
VISION
To be the leading and most admired telecom
and ICT provider in and for Pakistan
MISSION
To be the partner of choice for our
customers, to develop our people and to deliver
value to our sharholders
CORE
VALUES
We care | We put customers first |
We work as one team | We embrace change
05 ANNUAL REPORT 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.