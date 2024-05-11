Pakka Limited, formerly Yash Pakka Limited, is an India-based regenerative packaging materials company. The Company provides regenerative packaging for food carry, packaging and service. The Company's products include food carry materials, molded food service ware, flexible packaging and agricultural pulp. The food carry materials are used for McDonaldâs takeaway, food grocery bags, bakery bags, and Myntra e-commerce bags. CHUK is its product made from agricultural residues and is microwaveable, freezable, ovenable. Specialty papers, such as greaseproof, glassine, release base, parchment, tissues, and even molded products are made from its wet lap pulp. Its materials for carry bags are created from agricultural residue sourced locally.

Sector Paper Products