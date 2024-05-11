Pakka Limited that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 11th May, 2024 started at 09:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:45 p.m. have accorded their consent to shift the Registered Office of the Company from 2nd Floor, 24/57, Birhana Road, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh - 208001, India to 312, Plaza Kalpana Society, 24/147, B-49, Birhana Road, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh - 208001, India with effect from 1st June, 2024.