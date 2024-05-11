Pakka Limited that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 11th May, 2024 started at 09:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:45 p.m. have accorded their consent to shift the Registered Office of the Company from 2nd Floor, 24/57, Birhana Road, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh - 208001, India to 312, Plaza Kalpana Society, 24/147, B-49, Birhana Road, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh - 208001, India with effect from 1st June, 2024.
Pakka Limited
Equities
PAKKA
INE551D01018
Paper Products
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|268.2 INR
|+3.17%
|-5.94%
|+22.49%
|Feb. 22
|Pakka Limited Approves Regularization of the Appointment of Gautam Ghosh as Director (Executive & Non-Independent Director)
|CI
|Feb. 03
|Pakka Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+22.49%
|126M
|+1.17%
|19.79B
|+9.40%
|10.71B
|+4.63%
|6.54B
|+11.24%
|5.14B
|+13.35%
|3.88B
|+23.79%
|3.36B
|+63.60%
|2.67B
|+23.42%
|1.95B
|+20.48%
|1.69B
