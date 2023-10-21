Pakka Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Pakka Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,050.69 million compared to INR 957.94 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,069.93 million compared to INR 1,012.39 million a year ago. Net income was INR 110.85 million compared to INR 98.61 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.9 compared to INR 2.58 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.88 compared to INR 2.56 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 2,108.26 million compared to INR 1,823.31 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,146.54 million compared to INR 1,899.85 million a year ago. Net income was INR 254.1 million compared to INR 201.02 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.65 compared to INR 5.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.6 compared to INR 5.15 a year ago.