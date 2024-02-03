Pakka Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months, sales was INR 3,101.64 million compared to INR 2,972.06 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,158.9 million compared to INR 3,067.41 million a year ago. Net income was INR 353.38 million compared to INR 343.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.13 compared to INR 9 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.07 compared to INR 9 a year ago.