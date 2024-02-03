Pakka Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

February 03, 2024 at 02:15 am EST Share

Pakka Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 993.37 million compared to INR 1,148.75 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,012.36 million compared to INR 1,167.56 million a year ago. Net income was INR 99.14 million compared to INR 142.08 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.56 compared to INR 3.72 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.54 compared to INR 3.72 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 3,101.64 million compared to INR 2,972.06 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,158.9 million compared to INR 3,067.41 million a year ago. Net income was INR 353.38 million compared to INR 343.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.13 compared to INR 9 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.07 compared to INR 9 a year ago.