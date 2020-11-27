Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD.    2726   JP3781650001

PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2726)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 11/26
1200 JPY   +0.59%
10:04aFitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears loom
RE
08:08aFitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears loom
RE
11/15India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears loom

11/27/2020 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign debt to "CCC" on Friday, warning that the country was at increasing risk of missing debt payments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sri Lanka relies on tourism and garment exports for foreign exchange reserves. It's been hit hard by the pandemic, which has undercut consumer demand and curtailed almost all global travel this year.

The CCC rating means Fitch considers default to be "a real possibility".

"We think there are now increasing risks to Sri Lanka's ability to meet its external debt repayments," Fitch analysts said in a note.

Sri Lanka has around $4 billion of debt repayments due annually until 2025. Its foreign exchange reserves stand at just under $6 billion.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa presented an ambitious budget that aimed to more than halve the fiscal deficit over the medium term. But Fitch said it expected the country's fiscal position to worsen, not improve, over the next few years.

It expects the government's ratio of debt to gross domestic product to increase to about 100% in 2020 from 86.8% in 2019 and to rise to around 116% in 2024. Sri Lanka's own targets see a reduction in debt-to-GDP to 75.5% in 2025, from an estimated 95.1% in 2020.

In a statement, Sri Lanka's finance ministry called the downgrade "baseless", saying it had acted to contain the economic impact of the pandemic faster than many other emerging countries.

"We do not accept this downgrade as it fails to recognize the robust policy framework of the new government for addressing the legacy issues, including the concerns raised by Fitch," the statement said.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; editing by Larry King)

By Alasdair Pal


© Reuters 2020
All news about PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
10:04aFitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears loom
RE
08:08aFitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears loom
RE
11/15India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
RE
11/15Reliance buys furniture retailer Urban Ladder
RE
11/03EXCLUSIVE : India central bank exploring investment options for reserves, source..
RE
11/03EXCLUSIVE : India central bank exploring investment options for reserves, source..
RE
11/03China, Nepal deny Nepali opposition's landgrab accusations
RE
11/01India's largest carmakers report increase in monthly sales
RE
10/14Tata Group pulls ad featuring Hindu-Muslim family after outcry
RE
10/05Philippine Airlines to cut up to 2,700 jobs due to pandemic impact
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 132 B 1 269 M 1 269 M
Net income 2020 7 028 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
Net cash 2020 36 958 M 355 M 355 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,07x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 52 096 M 500 M 500 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 418
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ryuta Inoue President & Representative Director
Hidetaka Inoue Chairman
Toshio Fujii Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Isamu Matsuo Director & Executive Vice President
Junichi Shoji Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-37.09%506
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-10.94%103 880
KERING SA2.99%89 709
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.28.60%81 852
ROSS STORES, INC.-4.72%39 488
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-2.96%35 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ