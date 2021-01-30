Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD.    2726   JP3781650001

PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2726)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India cuts internet near Delhi as hundreds of farmers begin hunger strike

01/30/2021 | 05:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest against the farm laws near New Delhi

SINGHU, India (Reuters) - India blocked mobile internet services in several areas around New Delhi on Saturday as protesting farmers began a one-day hunger strike after a week of clashes with authorities that left one dead and hundreds injured.

Angry at new agricultural laws that they say benefit large private food buyers at the expense of producers, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped at protest sites on the outskirts of the capital for more than two months.

At the main protest site near the village of Singhu on the northern outskirts of the city, there was a heightened police presence on Saturday as hundreds of tractors arrived from Haryana, one of two states at the centre of the protests.

"Many farmers' groups have joined the protest site since last night," said Mahesh Singh, a 65-year-old farmer from Haryana. "They have come to show their support and more farmers are expected to come in the next two days."

India's interior ministry said on Saturday internet services at three locations on the outskirts of New Delhi where protests are occurring had been suspended until 11 p.m. (1730 GMT) on Sunday to "maintain public safety".

Indian authorities often block local internet services when they believe there will be unrest, although the move is unusual in the capital.

Farm leaders said the hunger strike by hundreds of protesters, primarily at Singhu and two other protest sites and designed to coincide with the anniversary of the death of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, would show Indians that the demonstrations were non-violent.

"The farmers' movement was peaceful and will be peaceful," said Darshan Pal, a leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha group of farm unions organising the protests. "The events on January 30 will be organised to spread the values of truth and non-violence."

Agriculture employs about half of India's population of 1.3 billion, and unrest among an estimated 150 million landowning farmers is one of the biggest challenges to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since coming to power in 2014.

Eleven rounds of talks between farm unions and the government have failed to break the deadlock. The government has offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months, but farmers say they will not end their protests for anything less than full repeal.

In the past week, a planned tractor parade on Tuesday's Republic Day anniversary turned violent when some protesters deviated from pre-agreed routes, tore down barricades and clashed with police, who used tear gas to try and restrain them.

Sporadic clashes between protesters, police and groups shouting anti-farmer slogans have broken out on multiple occasions since then.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Adnan Abidi in Singhu, and Alasdair Pal and Devjyot Ghoshal in New Delhi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and David Holmes)

By Mayank Bhardwaj and Alasdair Pal


© Reuters 2021
All news about PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
05:31aIndia proposes law to ban cryptocurrencies, create official digital currency
RE
01/28Protesting Indian farmers locked in stand-off with police near capital
RE
01/25Indian farm protesters battle police to plant flags at historic Red Fort
RE
01/25PAL : Net Profit, Revenue Decline in March-November 2020
MT
01/22Indian farmers to step up protests after rejecting offer to defer controversi..
RE
01/20Nepal to turn Everest trash into art to highlight mountain?s garbage blight
RE
01/13MARKET CHATTER : Indian Carrier Vistara Airlines' Chief Information Officer Resi..
MT
01/13Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
RE
01/13Equatorial Palm Oil Shares Soar 2,380% Amid Name Change
MT
01/03TRACTORS TO TWITTER : India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 132 B 1 262 M 1 262 M
Net income 2020 7 028 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net cash 2020 36 958 M 353 M 353 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,07x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 66 021 M 631 M 630 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 418
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
PAL GROUP Holdings CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ryuta Inoue President & Representative Director
Hidetaka Inoue Chairman
Toshio Fujii Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Isamu Matsuo Director & Executive Vice President
Junichi Shoji Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.23.10%631
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-5.95%92 601
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.87%87 594
KERING SA-8.88%82 108
ROSS STORES, INC.-7.34%39 671
HENNES & MAURITZ AB4.07%35 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ